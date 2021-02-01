GNU and Programming Leftovers
-
GNU poke (http://www.jemarch.net/poke) is an interactive, extensible editor for binary data. Not limited to editing basic entities such as bits and bytes, it provides a full-fledged procedural, interactive programming language designed to describe data structures and to operate on them.
-
It’s clear that anyone is free to create derivative works based on all plugins and themes that are considered derivative works.
That said, the WordPress.org GNU Public License page acknowledges there may be legal gray areas about what is considered a derivative work.
-
Most people are using Windows as their main PC operating system. However, if you’re new to programming, you may see a lot of references to Linux byprofessionals in the field. This is also an operating system; in fact, one of the most popular, Android, according to the Linux official website, is powered by this OS.
[...]
Linux boasts a closely-knit thriving community of programmers and developers. Being an open source-code operating system, it lets its users connect easily. They learn from each other and help one another whenever the system experiences any disruption.
-
The pull request is pending that would allow Clang Link-Time Optimizations (LTO) to be enabled when building the Linux 5.12 kernel with this alternative compiler. The initial pull request has the compiler optimization work ready for the core infrastructure and 64-bit ARM (AArch64) while the x86_64 support isn't expected until the Linux 5.13 cycle.
Last month we outlined the Clang LTO ambitions for the mainline Linux kernel and it getting into position for 5.12. Clang Link Time Optimizations are being pursued for greater performance as well as being necessary for supporting Clang's Control-Flow Integrity (CFI) handling with the kernel.
-
LLVM 11.1.0 has been tagged as a special release to deal with ABI breakage on LLVM 11.0.
While these days LLVM's versioning scheme rarely sees a x.1.0 release with generally just sticking to bumping the major version number and squeezing in a point release or two per cycle, LLVM 11.1.0 is out today as a special release between LLVM 11.0.1 and the upcoming LLVM 12.0.
-
Now that all of the hardware has been considered, you need to figure out what software you will run on your new system. Of course, multi-booting is an option. But be sure to consider the cost of any operating systems or other software you wish to install in your overall budget.
-
In the first article in this series, I explained how the tech industry divides people and roles into "technical" or "non-technical" categories and the problems associated with this. The tech industry makes it difficult for people interested in tech—but not coding—to figure out where they fit in and what they can do.
If you're interested in technology or open source but aren't interested in coding, there are roles available for you. Any of these positions at a tech company likely require somebody who is tech-savvy but does not necessarily write code. You do, however, need to know the terminology and understand the product.
I've recently noticed the addition of the word "technical" onto job titles such as technical account manager, technical product manager, technical community manager, etc. This mirrors the trend a few years ago where the word "engineer" was tacked onto titles to indicate the role's technical needs. After a while, everybody has the word "engineer" in their title, and the classification loses some of its allure.
-
Almost every Linux distribution comes with a version of Python included in the default system packages. But on occasion, due to some reasons, you might not find Python installed on an Ubuntu system.
Let's take a closer look at how you can install Python on Ubuntu, with a brief guide on updating the Python package as well.
-
Curious about how you can send an SMS message from Python for free? This article presents a ready-made Python function to send an SMS message. Simply copy-paste the function into your own Python program and voilà, you are all set. The demonstrated Python code to send an SMS, builds on the Textbelt web API. Textbelt allows you to send one SMS for free every day. Great for server monitoring purposes, where you do not expect issue on a regular basis.
-
In my last post I once again struggled with augmenting classes from CORE. That struggle wasn’t needed at all as I didn’t change state of the object with the added method. For doing more advanced stuff I might have to. By sticking my hand so deep into the guts of Rakudo I might get myself burned. Since what I want to do is tying my code to changes the compiler anyway, I might as well go all in and decent into nqp-land.
-
On Linux and Unix-based operating systems, pipes are very useful since they are a simple way to achieve IPC (inter-process communication). When we connect two processes in a pipeline, the output of the first one is used as the input of the second one. To build a so called “anonymous” pipe, all we have to do is to use the | operator. Anonymous, or unnamed pipes last just as long as the processes they connect. There is, however, another type of pipe we can use: a FIFO, or named pipe. In this article we will see how named pipes work and in what they are different from the standard pipes.
-
Cranelift is a code generator written in the Rust programming language that aims to be a fast code generator, which outputs machine code that runs at reasonable speeds.
The Cranelift compilation model consists in compiling functions one by one, holding extra information about external entities, like external functions, memory addresses, and so on. This model allows for concurrent and parallel compilation of individual functions, which supports the goal of fast compilation. It was designed this way to allow for just-in-time (JIT) compilation of WebAssembly binary code in Firefox, although its scope has broadened a bit. Nowadays it is used in a few different WebAssembly runtimes, including Wasmtime and Wasmer, but also as an alternative backend for Rust debug compilation, thanks to cg_clif.
A classic compiler design usually includes running a parser to translate the source to some form of intermediate representations, then run optimization passes onto them, then feeds this to the machine code generator.
This blog post focuses on the final step, namely the concepts that are involved in code generation, and what they map to in Cranelift. To make things more concrete, we'll take a specific instruction, and see how it's translated, from its creation down to code generation. At each step of the process, I'll provide a short (ahem) high-level explanation of the concepts involved, and I'll show what they map to in Cranelift, using the example instruction. While this is not a tutorial detailing how to add new instructions in Cranelift, this should be an interesting read for anyone who's interested in compilers, and this could be an entry point if you're interested in hacking on the Cranelift codegen crate.
SLES 15 Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG)
We are proud to announce that DISA, the Defense Information Systems Agency, published a Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15.
Also: Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]
OnLogic Helix 500: A Linux-Friendly, Fanless + Reliable Edge Computer
For those either needing a well-built, fanless computer that can run fine as a Linux desktop or are looking for an industrial-rated edge computing system, the Helix 500 is an interesting product from OnLogic (formerly, Logic Supply) that fills the space for a dependable, petite PC and ships with Windows, Linux, or even no OS at all if just preferring to load your own operating system of choice.
Collabora Continues to Improve Chromebook and Windows Games Support in Linux 5.11
Collabora informs 9to5Linux today about their contributions to the recently released Linux 5.11 kernel series, which will soon arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions.
A new kernel is out the door, Linux 5.11, and it brings many goodies and better hardware support. Collabora is well known for their awesome contributions to the Linux kernel, and this cycle they continued to improve support for Chromebooks and modern Windows games.
Recent comments
55 min 35 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 18 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
11 hours 7 min ago
13 hours 21 min ago
16 hours 19 min ago
21 hours 52 min ago