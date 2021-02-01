The LibreOffice team has been working on a port to browser-hosted WebAssembly, and hopes for a working demo by summer 2021. "It's the way the industry is heading," said Document Foundation board member Thorsten Behrens.

Browser-based versions of the open-source office productivity suite already exist in the form of Collabora Online and LibreOffice Online (LOOL), mainly developed by Collabora.

The Document Foundation, steward of the LibreOffice project, said that it is "not planning to develop and fund a cloud solution similar to existing products from Google and Microsoft" because this is "not in line with the original mission of the project."

Instead, it has provided the code for other providers to deploy, although the foundation added that this code is missing essential pieces, such as authentication, which are down to the provider.