today's leftovers Linux for Noobs: Choosing a Distro (10 distributions shown!) - YouTube In the latest episode of my "Linux for Noobs" series, I go show ten distributions that you may want to consider installing. For each of the ten, I go over a few higher-level details to get you started, and then you can choose which you like most from the list and give it a try! I

Project OWL announces new release of ClusterDuck Protocol to build emergency mesh networks Despite the pandemic, the power of the open source community of developers working together virtually around the world has helped Project OWL (Organization, Whereabouts, and Logistics) advance the ClusterDuck Protocol (CDP) wireless technology in the past year.

'It's where the industry is heading': LibreOffice team working on WebAssembly port • The Register The LibreOffice team has been working on a port to browser-hosted WebAssembly, and hopes for a working demo by summer 2021. "It's the way the industry is heading," said Document Foundation board member Thorsten Behrens. Browser-based versions of the open-source office productivity suite already exist in the form of Collabora Online and LibreOffice Online (LOOL), mainly developed by Collabora. The Document Foundation, steward of the LibreOffice project, said that it is "not planning to develop and fund a cloud solution similar to existing products from Google and Microsoft" because this is "not in line with the original mission of the project." Instead, it has provided the code for other providers to deploy, although the foundation added that this code is missing essential pieces, such as authentication, which are down to the provider.

DARPA and the Linux Foundation Create Open Software Initiative to Accelerate US R&D Innovation, 5G End to End Stack The Linux Foundation (LF), the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced it has signed a collaboration agreement with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to create open source software that accelerates United States government technology research and development innovation. Under the agreement, DARPA and the LF will create a broad collaboration umbrella (US Government Open Programmable Secure (US GOV OPS) that allows United States Government projects, their ecosystem, and open community to participate in accelerating innovation and security in the areas of 5G, Edge, AI, Standards, Programmability, and IOT among other technologies. The project formation encourages ecosystem players to support US Government initiatives to create the latest in technology software.