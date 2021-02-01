Language Selection

Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, The Linux Link Tech Show, Coder Radio

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 18th of February 2021 07:25:44 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • FLOSS Weekly 617: Open Source in the Workplace - Open Source Business Model

    How is open source utilized in the workplace? On this episode of FLOSS Weekly, veteran co-hosts Aaron Newcomb and Jonathan Bennett join Doc Searls in a lively discussion of open source news in workplaces—both professional and personal. Topics include: open source business and business models; involvements of Google, Microsoft and IBM in making open source history; a Microsoft repository showing up in the Raspberry Pi Linux; hacking current and retro gear; open hardware, including open FPGAs and RISC-V; and much more.

  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 894

    exotic meats, pixel 4a, automation

  • Unauthorized | Coder Radio 401

    Mike crosses over to report back from the other side, and Chris is along for the ride.

A Post-Mortem in 5 Acts: How Microsoft Privatized Open Source And Killed JavaScript in the Process

Microsoft may not be able to innovate on products, and they usually fail miserably. But it is shockingly good at marketing, propaganda, and take-overs. Microsoft has essentially deprecated JavaScript and the non-profit foundation, which governed it, by TypeScript, which is governed and controlled by the for-profit Microsoft Corporation. If Microsoft was truly interested in improving JavaScript it could have done that through the non-profit foundation. But instead, it took the ‘Evil Corp’ approach of making the foundation and JavaScript slowly irrelevant, so it could guarantee that it could monopolize and monetize the whole industry. Read more

Android Leftovers

GNOME 3.38.4 Released with More GNOME Shell, Mutter, and Wayland Improvements

Coming three weeks after GNOME 3.38.3, this fourth point release is here to introduce more bug fixes, translation updates, and small improvements to keep the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment series as stable and reliable as possible. Among the noteworthy changes implemented in GNOME 3.38.4, there’s better HiDPI support on Wayland for the Evince document viewer, Flatpak improvements in the GNOME Boxes virtual machine manager, as well as improved login screen accessibility in GNOME Shell. Read more

