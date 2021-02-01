Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, The Linux Link Tech Show, Coder Radio
FLOSS Weekly 617: Open Source in the Workplace - Open Source Business Model
How is open source utilized in the workplace? On this episode of FLOSS Weekly, veteran co-hosts Aaron Newcomb and Jonathan Bennett join Doc Searls in a lively discussion of open source news in workplaces—both professional and personal. Topics include: open source business and business models; involvements of Google, Microsoft and IBM in making open source history; a Microsoft repository showing up in the Raspberry Pi Linux; hacking current and retro gear; open hardware, including open FPGAs and RISC-V; and much more.
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 894
exotic meats, pixel 4a, automation
Unauthorized | Coder Radio 401
Mike crosses over to report back from the other side, and Chris is along for the ride.
