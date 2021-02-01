Language Selection

HowTos
  • How to Easily Encrypt and Decrypt Files and Directories in Linux Terminal

    Have you ever wanted to quickly and easily encrypt files in Linux without having to install and learn new software packages? Here's an excellent and easy way to easily encrypt files or directories via AES256 secured with a password, helping keep your files away from prying eyes.

  • How to Fix /bin/rm: cannot execute [Argument list too long]

    The rm command is used in Linux to delete files and directories. It can be used to delete a few files by specifying each file name, or it can be used with the -r argument (recursive) to delete a directory and the entire directory tree structure which lies beneath it.

  • How to Install Gradle Build-Tool on Ubuntu 20.04

    Gradle is a well-known software build-tool that is mostly used for development in Java, C++, and Swift. By combining all of the best features of Ant and Maven, it brings the best development practices to its users. Instead of using XML language for scripting, Gradle uses Groovy which is an OO language for defining the project.

  • How to Install and Configure Hive with High Availability – Part 7

    Hive is a Data Warehouse model in Hadoop Eco-System. It can perform as an ETL tool on top of Hadoop. Enabling High Availability (HA) on Hive is not similar as we do in Master Services like Namenode and Resource Manager.

    Automatic failover will not happen in Hive (Hiveserver2). If any Hiveserver2 (HS2) fails, running jobs on that failed HS2 will get fail. We need to resubmit the job so that the job can run on other HiveServer2. So, enabling HA on HS2 is nothing but, increasing the number of HS2 components in Cluster.

  • How to Setup Single Node OpenShift Cluster on RHEL 8

    Using RedHat CodeReady Containers (CRC), we can easily install latest version of OpenShift cluster on laptop, desktop or in a virtual machine. In this tutorial, we will demonstrate how to setup single node openshift cluster on RHEL 8 system with crc. This type of openshift cluster is used only for testing and development purpose, it is not recommended for the production use.

  • How to Use Docker Stack to Deploy Docker Containers - buildVirtual

    What is Docker Stack ? Docker Stack can be used to deploy a complete application stack to a docker swarm. This is great for deploying multi tiered applications.

  • How to Use the ls Command in Linux

    Getting detailed information related to files on your storage is tricky if you do not know how to use the ls command. Here we'll discuss everything associated with the ls command on Linux, along with some various flags used with it.

  • List Files in a Package with DNF Linux Package Manager - Putorius

    Sometimes you just need to know what files are included in a particular package. The DNF command, like yum and rpm before it, provides a simple way to list files in a package. In this Linux quick tip we will show you how to list all files included in a package.

    Listing files in a package is quite simple with the DNF package manager. Simply use repoquery with the -l option followed by the name of the package. For example, let’s see what games are provided in the bsd-games package.

Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, The Linux Link Tech Show, Coder Radio

  • FLOSS Weekly 617: Open Source in the Workplace - Open Source Business Model

    How is open source utilized in the workplace? On this episode of FLOSS Weekly, veteran co-hosts Aaron Newcomb and Jonathan Bennett join Doc Searls in a lively discussion of open source news in workplaces—both professional and personal. Topics include: open source business and business models; involvements of Google, Microsoft and IBM in making open source history; a Microsoft repository showing up in the Raspberry Pi Linux; hacking current and retro gear; open hardware, including open FPGAs and RISC-V; and much more.

  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 894

    exotic meats, pixel 4a, automation

  • Unauthorized | Coder Radio 401

    Mike crosses over to report back from the other side, and Chris is along for the ride.

A Post-Mortem in 5 Acts: How Microsoft Privatized Open Source And Killed JavaScript in the Process

Microsoft may not be able to innovate on products, and they usually fail miserably. But it is shockingly good at marketing, propaganda, and take-overs. Microsoft has essentially deprecated JavaScript and the non-profit foundation, which governed it, by TypeScript, which is governed and controlled by the for-profit Microsoft Corporation. If Microsoft was truly interested in improving JavaScript it could have done that through the non-profit foundation. But instead, it took the ‘Evil Corp’ approach of making the foundation and JavaScript slowly irrelevant, so it could guarantee that it could monopolize and monetize the whole industry. Read more

Android Leftovers

GNOME 3.38.4 Released with More GNOME Shell, Mutter, and Wayland Improvements

Coming three weeks after GNOME 3.38.3, this fourth point release is here to introduce more bug fixes, translation updates, and small improvements to keep the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment series as stable and reliable as possible. Among the noteworthy changes implemented in GNOME 3.38.4, there’s better HiDPI support on Wayland for the Evince document viewer, Flatpak improvements in the GNOME Boxes virtual machine manager, as well as improved login screen accessibility in GNOME Shell. Read more

