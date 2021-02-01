Microsoft Proprietary Software Disasters and Human Rights Abuses
In a Feb. 9 letter, Sens. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and Marco Rubio, R-Florida ― the chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, respectively — expressed their concern with the federal response to date.
In New Jersey, the system had yet to work correctly after five weeks, two administration officials who asked not to be identified said last week. That was a high-profile stumble for Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft, which is trying to build a big business by selling software to run hospitals and health care systems and has been touting its ability to aid the nationwide effort to inoculate residents against the coronavirus.
The maker of the software, Cybergenetics, has insisted in lower court proceedings that the program’s source code is a trade secret.
Linux 5.10.17 Backports CPUFreq Patches From 5.11 - Benchmarks
Released yesterday was the Linux 5.10.17 LTS kernel and what makes this point release a bit more notable than usual is that it backports the CPUFreq patches from 5.11 that were used for addressing the earlier AMD performance regression on Linux 5.11 and often leading to net improvements as well over prior kernel series. The CPUFreq patches were back-ported while the AMD frequency invariance support was not, so what does the performance look like for the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel? Here are some benchmarks.
The newly-released Linux 5.10.17 kernel back-ported "cpufreq: ACPI: Extend frequency tables to cover boost frequencies" and "cpufreq: ACPI: Update arch scale-invariance max perf ratio if CPPC is not there". See this prior article for additional context but long story short these were the two patches to address the performance issue on Linux 5.11 when AMD frequency invariance was introduced for Zen 2 / Zen 3 and used when using the likes of the Schedutil governor.
Also: Many Networking Improvements Routed To The Linux 5.12 Kernel
OpenRGB: Open Source RGB Lighting Control For Keyboards, Fans, Mice And Much More
Usually each component manufacturer has their own software for controlling RGB lights, with some requiring an online account to function. For Linux users, even that is not usually available since most of these applications are proprietary and Windows only. This is where OpenRGB comes in.
Kernel: CFS, 255+ Issue, io_uring, Btrfs, USB/Thunderbolt, and Input in X11
-
The kernel's CFS bandwidth controller is an effective way of controlling just how much CPU time is available to each control group. It can keep processes from consuming too much CPU time and ensure that adequate time is available for all processes that need it. That said, it's not entirely surprising that the bandwidth controller is not perfect for every workload out there. This patch set from Huaixin Chang aims to make it work better for bursty, latency-sensitive workloads.
[...]
Thus, for example, setting cpu.cfs_quota_us to 50000 and cpu.cfs_period_us to 100000 will enable the group to consume 50ms of CPU time in every 100ms period. Halving those values (setting cpu.cfs_quota_us to 25000 and cpu.cfs_period_us 50000) allows 25ms of CPU time every 50ms. In both cases, the group has been empowered to consume 50% of one CPU, but in the latter case that time will come more frequently, in smaller chunks.
The distinction between those two cases is important here. Imagine a control group containing a single process that needs to run for 30ms. In the first case, 30ms is less than the allowed 50ms, so the process will be able to complete its task without being throttled. In the second case, the process will be cut off after running for 25ms; it will then have to wait for the next 50ms period to start before it can finish its job. If the workload is sensitive to latency, the bandwidth-controller parameters need to be set with care.
This mechanism works reasonably well for workloads that consistently require a specific amount of CPU time. It can be a bit more awkward, though, for bursty workloads. A given process may use far less than its quota during most periods, but occasionally a burst of work may come along that requires more CPU time than the quota allows. In cases where latency doesn't matter, making that process wait for the next period to finish its work may not be a problem; if latency does matter, though, this delay can be a real concern.
-
As has often been pointed out, the stable-kernel releases are meant to be stable; that means they should be even more averse to ABI breaks than mainline releases, if that is possible. This may be a hard promise to keep for the next set of stable kernels, though, for the most mundane of reasons: nobody thought that there would be more than 255 minor updates to any given kernel release.
For most of the existence of the kernel project, few developers within the project itself have maintained any given kernel release for more than a couple years or so, and maintenance releases were relatively rare. There were some exceptions; the 2.4 release happened at the beginning of 2001, and Willy Tarreau finally stopped maintaining it more than eleven years later. Even then, the final version was 2.4.37, though one could perhaps call it 2.4.48 after the final set of eleven small "fixup" releases. Releases for kernels maintained for the long term were relatively few and far apart.
In recent years, though, that situation has changed, with some older kernels receiving much more long-term-maintenance attention. Thus, February 3 saw the release of the 4.9.255 and 4.4.255 updates. Those kernels have received 18,765 and 16,986 patches, respectively, and there is no sign of things slowing down. The current posted plan is to maintain 4.9 through January 2023 and 4.4 through February 2022.
-
Of all the system calls in the Unix tradition, few are as maligned as ioctl(). But ioctl() exists for a reason — for many reasons, in truth — and cannot be expected to go away anytime soon. It is thus unsurprising that there is interest in providing ioctl()-like functionality in the io_uring subsystem. A recent RFC patch set from Jens Axboe shows the form that this feature might take in the io_uring context.
The ioctl() name comes from "I/O control"; this system call was added as a way of performing operations on peripheral devices that went beyond reading and writing data. It could be used to rewind a tape drive, set the baud rate of a serial port, or eject a removable disk, for example. Over the years, uses of ioctl() have grown far beyond such simple applications, with some APIs (media, for example) providing hundreds of operations.
The criticism of ioctl() comes from its multiplexed and device-dependent nature; almost anything that can be represented by a file descriptor supports ioctl(), but the actual operations supported vary from one to the next. While system calls are (in theory, at least) closely scrutinized before being added to the kernel, ioctl() commands often receive close to no review at all. So nobody really knows everything that can be done with ioctl(). For added fun, there is some overlap in the command space, meaning that an ioctl() call made to the wrong file descriptor could have unexpected and highly unpleasant results. Attempts have been made to avoid this problem, but they have not been completely successful.
-
David Sterba on Tuesday submitted the Btrfs file-system updates for the Linux 5.12 kernel, which once again include more performance optimizations and notable new features.
Some of the performance enhancements for Btrfs with this next Linux kernel version includes improved flushing that can lead to better throughput for random write loads, preemptive background flushing, less locking contention, avoiding some possible long stalls on deletes, and improvements targeting Dbench that can lead to ~7% higher throughput and 20% lower latency.
-
Greg Kroah-Hartman sent in the big set of USB/Thunderbolt updates already for the ongoing Linux 5.12 merge window.
-
Last year I wrote about how to create a user-specific XKB layout, followed by a post explaining that this won't work in X. But there's a pandemic going on, which is presumably the only reason people haven't all switched to Wayland yet. So it was time to figure out a workaround for those still running X.
This Merge Request (scheduled for xkeyboard-config 2.33) adds a "custom" layout to the evdev.xml and base.xml files. These XML files are parsed by the various GUI tools to display the selection of available layouts. An entry in there will thus show up in the GUI tool.
Our rulesets, i.e. the files that convert a layout/variant configuration into the components to actually load already have wildcard matching [1]. So the custom layout will resolve to the symbols/custom file in your XKB data dir - usually /usr/share/X11/xkb/symbols/custom.
This file is not provided by xkeyboard-config. It can be created by the user though and whatever configuration is in there will be the "custom" keyboard layout. Because xkeyboard-config does not supply this file, it will not get overwritten on update.
