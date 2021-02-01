today's howtos
-
DTB parser implementing notes
Ever find yourself needing to implement a device tree blob (aka FDT, flattened device tree) parser and want to save yourself some time? Learn from my mistakes!
-
WebPKG
WebPKG is a web-interface for the OpenBSD ports collection. It features a full-text search across package names, comment, description and mantainer field, as well as a presentation page for the packages.
-
How to Find What IP Addresses are Connected to Linux
A server is application software that listens to requests over a network and returns the requested files, data, etc. Linux machines have servers installed for many different protocols: Eg. HTTP Server, SSH Server, FTP Server, etc.
The computers which request data from a server (client machines) using either a web browser for HTTP requests or an SSH or FTP Client and are obviously identified by an IP address.
In this article, we will learn how to find out what IP addresses are connected to your Linux server.
-
How to Find and Close Open Ports in Linux
Network and Server administration is one of the key areas in which Linux is actually preferred to any other operating system. Hence most data center admins are well versed with the Linux command line.
There can be scenarios when certain ports on a server, which were required to be closed, are open and causing unexpected traffic on the server.
Today, we will learn how to find and close an open port in Linux.
-
How to use cURL - Anto ./ Online
cURL is used to send data or fetch data to/from a server. This data is transferred using the following protocols: FTP, HTTP, HTTPS, IMAP, POP3, SCP, SFTP, SMTP, TELNET, TFTP, and many more. cURL does not involve any user interaction. You can also use this tool when testing RESTful API’s and much more.
-
How to create a TLS/SSL certificate with a Cert-Manager Operator on OpenShift | Enable Sysadmin
cert-manager builds on top of Kubernetes, introducing certificate authorities and certificates as first-class resource types in the Kubernetes API. This feature makes it possible to provide Certificates as a Service to developers working within your Kubernetes cluster.
cert-manager is an open source project based on Apache License 2.0 provided by Jetstack. Since cert-manager is an open source application, it has its own GitHub page.
This guide will show you how you can install cert-manager in Red Hat OpenShift with an Operator. After that, you will issue a self-signed certificate through the installed cert-manager. You can also follow this tutorial by watching this video.
-
A how-to guide for your first remote Red Hat certification exam | Enable Sysadmin
The challenges of the past year have enabled us to do things differently, including the way one learns through online training and testing your skills through certification exams. These self-growth initiatives continue to help you further advance your knowledge and careers as sysadmins. These opportunities also positively impact your organizations. There are numerous ways to take Red Hat exams available in some areas.
Last year, Red Hat launched remote certification exams in response to the evolving pandemic situation. I have sat several Red Hat exams in an onsite testing center in the past. Over the holidays. I also completed remote exams in the safety of my work-from-home desk and at a remote office room location. I can say that the remote exam experience is very similar to traditional onsite exams, with a few more steps to set up your environment and ensure you have connectivity speeds that meet the minimum requirements.
-
How to work around Docker's new download rate limit on Red Hat OpenShift - Red Hat Developer
Have you recently tried running oc new-app
on Red Hat OpenShift and received a similar error message to the one below?
W0216 12:21:52.014221 671649 dockerimagelookup.go:237] container image registry lookup failed: docker.io/username/image:latest: toomanyrequests: You have reached your pull rate limit. You may increase the limit by authenticating and upgrading: https://www.docker.com/increase-rate-limit
If so, you do not need to upgrade your Docker account to a paid one. Instead, you can use a secret to pull your images as an authenticated Docker Hub user.
-
How To Install GitScrum on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GitScrum on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GitScrum is a free, open-source project management tool that you may use to cope with projects with ease. GitScrum makes use of the noted Git platform and Scrum application methodology to allow for greater team management. With GitScrum, organizations can triage and distribute work throughout groups in numerous departments based on email, calls, orders, projects, tasks, reminders, calendar events, and more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the GitScrum management tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Linux Essentials - The Pacman Command - YouTube
In my "Linux Essentials" series, I go over the basic details of one Linux command or service in each episode in order to teach you the basics. In this episode, I go over the "pacman" command, which is the package manager for Arch Linux and other distributions that are based on Arch Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 594 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Microsoft Proprietary Software Disasters and Human Rights Abuses
Linux 5.10.17 Backports CPUFreq Patches From 5.11 - Benchmarks
Released yesterday was the Linux 5.10.17 LTS kernel and what makes this point release a bit more notable than usual is that it backports the CPUFreq patches from 5.11 that were used for addressing the earlier AMD performance regression on Linux 5.11 and often leading to net improvements as well over prior kernel series. The CPUFreq patches were back-ported while the AMD frequency invariance support was not, so what does the performance look like for the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel? Here are some benchmarks. The newly-released Linux 5.10.17 kernel back-ported "cpufreq: ACPI: Extend frequency tables to cover boost frequencies" and "cpufreq: ACPI: Update arch scale-invariance max perf ratio if CPPC is not there". See this prior article for additional context but long story short these were the two patches to address the performance issue on Linux 5.11 when AMD frequency invariance was introduced for Zen 2 / Zen 3 and used when using the likes of the Schedutil governor. Also: Many Networking Improvements Routed To The Linux 5.12 Kernel
OpenRGB: Open Source RGB Lighting Control For Keyboards, Fans, Mice And Much More
Usually each component manufacturer has their own software for controlling RGB lights, with some requiring an online account to function. For Linux users, even that is not usually available since most of these applications are proprietary and Windows only. This is where OpenRGB comes in.
Kernel: CFS, 255+ Issue, io_uring, Btrfs, USB/Thunderbolt, and Input in X11
Recent comments
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 28 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
16 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago
17 hours 18 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago
17 hours 45 min ago
19 hours 33 min ago