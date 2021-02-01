Language Selection

Development
  • mg — Muine-style Grep

    Kinda always thought it was weird that Unix didn’t have an app that could search for files where multiple patterns matched.

    The patterns shouldn’t have to be on the same lines, but each term needs to be in the file.

  • CL-Gemini-Client

    This is a very basic Gemini client library for Common Lisp. The interface is basically similar to that of the Drakma HTTP library. This isn't a complete client; it includes basically only the networking routines you would build an actual client around, and is intended for use in actual clients and scripts such as feed aggregators.

  • dang 0.0.13: New intradayMarketMonitor

    package got to CRAN earlier today, a few months since the last relase. The dang package regroups a few functions of mine that had no other home as for example lsos() from a StackOverflow question from 2009 (!!) is one, this overbought/oversold price band plotter from an older blog post is another.

  • 3 agile podcasts to add to your queue | Opensource.com

    Agile's growing popularity over the last 20 or so years causes some organizations to get it wrong—they apply a bandage when full-blown sustainable solutions are required. But many companies are getting it right with patience, commitment, collaboration, and amazingly intelligent and creative agile leaders and experts to guide them. Many of these experts are sharing their knowledge through podcasts, allowing anyone to learn from their experience.

    I have always enjoyed listening to podcasts and even considered creating one. I used to listen to them while driving to and from work, but surprisingly, I listen to them more now, even though I'm working from home.

    As with books, there are a lot of scrum and agile podcast options you can choose when you want to learn more. The following are my top three favorite agile podcasts; they provide me a lot of value, and they're well worth my time. I hope this list helps you decide which agile podcasts to start listening to.

  • Not an engineer? Find out where you belong

    Diversity of thought leads to success

  • Visiting another world

    Gemini is built on a foundation that one network request for a resource simply returns the entire resource or an error. There are no multi-request documents, where various pieces are collected up from (potentially) multiple servers a la HTML. Each Gemini document (a .gmi or .gemini file) is a collection of text in a Markdown-derived markup language, along with links to other resources, but each appears as the only item on its own line. Other resources can be returned, identified by their Multipurpose Internet Mail Extension (MIME) media type, which clients can display or defer to another type of application depending on the type.

    [...]

    In order to take a peek into Geminispace, I grabbed the AV-98 client that was created by the founder of Gemini, "Solderpunk". AV-98 is a 1500-line, terminal-based, Python program with no required dependencies beyond the Python standard library. When run, it gives a command prompt; the AV-98 "lightning introduction" suggested "go gemini.circumlunar.space", so that's what I did. I was greeted with the project's home page in Geminispace, which is the counterpart to the web-based home page linked above.

    It gives a terse bulleted list for a project overview, along with several other categories (Resources, Web proxies, Search engines, Geminispace aggregators, etc.), each of which had entries preceded by a number. Those numbers can be typed to follow that link, thus retrieve the document described. For example, following the "Users with Gemini content on this server" to the entry for "solderpunk", gives the following document...

    [...]

    Gemini uses uniform resource identifiers (URIs) with the "gemini" scheme. URIs are closely related to the URLs used by the web, a superset in fact; the URI of the Gemini home page is, thus: "gemini://gemini.circumlunar.space/". The URI for the page shown above is: "gemini://gemini.circumlunar.space/users/solderpunk/".

    A Gemini request is made by connecting to the server (on port 1965 by default), successfully negotiating a TLS connection, then sending a URI, followed by a carriage return and linefeed (CRLF). The response is a two-digit status code, a space character, a "meta" field of up to 1024 bytes, and a CRLF. The contents of the meta field are status-code-dependent. For success codes (those starting with a "2", so 2x), the meta field is a MIME media type that describes the type of the response, which directly follows the CRLF as the response body. The MIME "charset" parameter can be used to specify an encoding other than the UTF-8 default for the response body, but that is mainly meant for legacy documents; everything else in requests and responses is always in UTF-8.

    The server closes the connection after it sends a response; the client can determine whether the response body is complete based on whether the TLS connection has been cleanly shut down or not. There are a few other status codes beyond the 2x success codes, including 4x and 5x error codes (temporary and permanent, respectively), 3x redirect, and 1x input required; the latter is how interactive Gemini applications prompt for user input (e.g. search terms). Beyond that, the 6x codes request a client TLS certificate (or indicate that the one provided was rejected). Using client certificates is a way to restrict access to a resource or to voluntarily establish a server-side session without requiring passwords, cookies, or the like.

  • Open Sourcing the Netflix Domain Graph Service Framework: GraphQL for Spring Boot

    Netflix has developed a Domain Graph Service (DGS) framework and it is now open source. The DGS framework simplifies the implementation of GraphQL, both for standalone and federated GraphQL services. Our framework is battle-hardened by our use at scale.

  • Netflix Open Sources Their Domain Graph Service Framework: GraphQL for Spring Boot

    DGS is used within Netflix and the various features are thoroughly tested. Under the hood, DGS uses the graphql-java library. Netflix recommends a schema-first development approach to define the contract. Tooling can be used to consume the schema. Backward compatibility is important, especially with a federated GraphQL setup, and can be verified by comparing the different schema versions.

    As an alternative to REST, GraphQL solves the issue of over-fetching or under-fetching data. Over-fetching is fetching all the data from an endpoint, but using only a portion of that data for, say, a mobile application. This requires filtering and leaving the remaining data unused. Under-fetching is fetching all the data from an endpoint, but not having enough data. This usually requires a call to a second endpoint. For example, consider an endpoint, /student. One user might want to retrieve all the student’s email addresses while another user might want to retrieve the various classes in which the students are enrolled.

  • Guardian Project's Nathan Freitas to keynote LibrePlanet 2021

    The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced Guardian Project director Nathan Freitas as its second keynote speaker for LibrePlanet 2021. The annual technology and social justice conference will be held online on March 20 and 21, 2021, with the theme "Empowering Users."

Microsoft Proprietary Software Disasters and Human Rights Abuses

  • Unhappy with response, senators ask for a leader to head up cyber breach cleanup [iophk: Windows TCO]

    In a Feb. 9 letter, Sens. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and Marco Rubio, R-Florida ― the chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, respectively — expressed their concern with the federal response to date.

  • Microsoft Vaccine Scheduling Software Deal Ended By Iowa

    In New Jersey, the system had yet to work correctly after five weeks, two administration officials who asked not to be identified said last week. That was a high-profile stumble for Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft, which is trying to build a big business by selling software to run hospitals and health care systems and has been touting its ability to aid the nationwide effort to inoculate residents against the coronavirus.

  • DNA testing source code

    The maker of the software, Cybergenetics, has insisted in lower court proceedings that the program’s source code is a trade secret.

Linux 5.10.17 Backports CPUFreq Patches From 5.11 - Benchmarks

Released yesterday was the Linux 5.10.17 LTS kernel and what makes this point release a bit more notable than usual is that it backports the CPUFreq patches from 5.11 that were used for addressing the earlier AMD performance regression on Linux 5.11 and often leading to net improvements as well over prior kernel series. The CPUFreq patches were back-ported while the AMD frequency invariance support was not, so what does the performance look like for the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel? Here are some benchmarks. The newly-released Linux 5.10.17 kernel back-ported "cpufreq: ACPI: Extend frequency tables to cover boost frequencies" and "cpufreq: ACPI: Update arch scale-invariance max perf ratio if CPPC is not there". See this prior article for additional context but long story short these were the two patches to address the performance issue on Linux 5.11 when AMD frequency invariance was introduced for Zen 2 / Zen 3 and used when using the likes of the Schedutil governor. Read more Also: Many Networking Improvements Routed To The Linux 5.12 Kernel

OpenRGB: Open Source RGB Lighting Control For Keyboards, Fans, Mice And Much More

Usually each component manufacturer has their own software for controlling RGB lights, with some requiring an online account to function. For Linux users, even that is not usually available since most of these applications are proprietary and Windows only. This is where OpenRGB comes in. Read more

Kernel: CFS, 255+ Issue, io_uring, Btrfs, USB/Thunderbolt, and Input in X11

  • The burstable CFS bandwidth controller [LWN.net]

    The kernel's CFS bandwidth controller is an effective way of controlling just how much CPU time is available to each control group. It can keep processes from consuming too much CPU time and ensure that adequate time is available for all processes that need it. That said, it's not entirely surprising that the bandwidth controller is not perfect for every workload out there. This patch set from Huaixin Chang aims to make it work better for bursty, latency-sensitive workloads. [...] Thus, for example, setting cpu.cfs_quota_us to 50000 and cpu.cfs_period_us to 100000 will enable the group to consume 50ms of CPU time in every 100ms period. Halving those values (setting cpu.cfs_quota_us to 25000 and cpu.cfs_period_us 50000) allows 25ms of CPU time every 50ms. In both cases, the group has been empowered to consume 50% of one CPU, but in the latter case that time will come more frequently, in smaller chunks. The distinction between those two cases is important here. Imagine a control group containing a single process that needs to run for 30ms. In the first case, 30ms is less than the allowed 50ms, so the process will be able to complete its task without being throttled. In the second case, the process will be cut off after running for 25ms; it will then have to wait for the next 50ms period to start before it can finish its job. If the workload is sensitive to latency, the bandwidth-controller parameters need to be set with care. This mechanism works reasonably well for workloads that consistently require a specific amount of CPU time. It can be a bit more awkward, though, for bursty workloads. A given process may use far less than its quota during most periods, but occasionally a burst of work may come along that requires more CPU time than the quota allows. In cases where latency doesn't matter, making that process wait for the next period to finish its work may not be a problem; if latency does matter, though, this delay can be a real concern.

  • The imminent stable-version apocalypse

    As has often been pointed out, the stable-kernel releases are meant to be stable; that means they should be even more averse to ABI breaks than mainline releases, if that is possible. This may be a hard promise to keep for the next set of stable kernels, though, for the most mundane of reasons: nobody thought that there would be more than 255 minor updates to any given kernel release. For most of the existence of the kernel project, few developers within the project itself have maintained any given kernel release for more than a couple years or so, and maintenance releases were relatively rare. There were some exceptions; the 2.4 release happened at the beginning of 2001, and Willy Tarreau finally stopped maintaining it more than eleven years later. Even then, the final version was 2.4.37, though one could perhaps call it 2.4.48 after the final set of eleven small "fixup" releases. Releases for kernels maintained for the long term were relatively few and far apart. In recent years, though, that situation has changed, with some older kernels receiving much more long-term-maintenance attention. Thus, February 3 saw the release of the 4.9.255 and 4.4.255 updates. Those kernels have received 18,765 and 16,986 patches, respectively, and there is no sign of things slowing down. The current posted plan is to maintain 4.9 through January 2023 and 4.4 through February 2022.

  • ioctl() for io_uring

    Of all the system calls in the Unix tradition, few are as maligned as ioctl(). But ioctl() exists for a reason — for many reasons, in truth — and cannot be expected to go away anytime soon. It is thus unsurprising that there is interest in providing ioctl()-like functionality in the io_uring subsystem. A recent RFC patch set from Jens Axboe shows the form that this feature might take in the io_uring context. The ioctl() name comes from "I/O control"; this system call was added as a way of performing operations on peripheral devices that went beyond reading and writing data. It could be used to rewind a tape drive, set the baud rate of a serial port, or eject a removable disk, for example. Over the years, uses of ioctl() have grown far beyond such simple applications, with some APIs (media, for example) providing hundreds of operations. The criticism of ioctl() comes from its multiplexed and device-dependent nature; almost anything that can be represented by a file descriptor supports ioctl(), but the actual operations supported vary from one to the next. While system calls are (in theory, at least) closely scrutinized before being added to the kernel, ioctl() commands often receive close to no review at all. So nobody really knows everything that can be done with ioctl(). For added fun, there is some overlap in the command space, meaning that an ioctl() call made to the wrong file descriptor could have unexpected and highly unpleasant results. Attempts have been made to avoid this problem, but they have not been completely successful.

  • Btrfs With Linux 5.12 Gets More Performance Improvements, Working Zoned Mode - Phoronix

    David Sterba on Tuesday submitted the Btrfs file-system updates for the Linux 5.12 kernel, which once again include more performance optimizations and notable new features. Some of the performance enhancements for Btrfs with this next Linux kernel version includes improved flushing that can lead to better throughput for random write loads, preemptive background flushing, less locking contention, avoiding some possible long stalls on deletes, and improvements targeting Dbench that can lead to ~7% higher throughput and 20% lower latency.

  • USB/Thunderbolt Changes For Linux 5.12 Include More USB4 Work - Phoronix

    Greg Kroah-Hartman sent in the big set of USB/Thunderbolt updates already for the ongoing Linux 5.12 merge window.

  • Peter Hutterer: A pre-supplied "custom" keyboard layout for X11

    Last year I wrote about how to create a user-specific XKB layout, followed by a post explaining that this won't work in X. But there's a pandemic going on, which is presumably the only reason people haven't all switched to Wayland yet. So it was time to figure out a workaround for those still running X. This Merge Request (scheduled for xkeyboard-config 2.33) adds a "custom" layout to the evdev.xml and base.xml files. These XML files are parsed by the various GUI tools to display the selection of available layouts. An entry in there will thus show up in the GUI tool. Our rulesets, i.e. the files that convert a layout/variant configuration into the components to actually load already have wildcard matching [1]. So the custom layout will resolve to the symbols/custom file in your XKB data dir - usually /usr/share/X11/xkb/symbols/custom. This file is not provided by xkeyboard-config. It can be created by the user though and whatever configuration is in there will be the "custom" keyboard layout. Because xkeyboard-config does not supply this file, it will not get overwritten on update.

