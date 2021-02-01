Contributing to Free Software using Open Source methodics may look like intimidating deep expert work. But it doesn’t have to be that. Most Free Software communities are friendly to newcomers, and welcome all kind of contributions. [...] Bugs in components delivered by a Linux distribution (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Red Hat, SuSE, etc), should be reported through their bug reporting interface. Remember to search for the bug before posting yet another duplicate bug. Perhaps a workaround already exists. So the next time something strange happens to your haproxy, nginx, varnish, or your firefox browser crashes or has unexpected behaviour, collect data from your logs, and open a bug report.

As of January 2021 the Revamp is now a Fedora Objective! With the Fedora Council approving the objective after community feedback, the Revamp becomes a medium-term goal of the Council. The co-leads of the Revamp, Mariana Balla and Sumantro Mukherjee, are Council members through the completion of the objective. We will provide updates on the Community Outreach Revamp at the regular Council meetings. More details about the Community Outreach Revamp as an Objective can be found on the wiki page.

Developers have always been on the front lines of digital transformation, but the past year has given rise to a new urgency to become a digital business. With developers having trillions of programmable endpoints available to be connected to and to realize new capabilities, the role of APIs in open hybrid cloud work is poised to grow exponentially. An IDC FutureScape report about Worldwide Developer and DevOps 2021 predictions stated that in the next few years, the “reuse of third-party code in new apps and digital solutions” will double by 2024. Access to trusted, secure API-enabled services and the data allow you to innovate with velocity and transform and modernize your hybrid cloud solutions.

When I started as a Red Hat consultant a few years ago, I had limited prior knowledge of containers. I was excited to learn about Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform but also intimidated by all its functionality. The Red Hat OpenShift Platform Developer learning path was very helpful in my journey, and this post will outline some of these resources to help you get started. While we’re going to focus on the Red Hat OpenShift Platform Developer learning path, you should know that there are two major Red Hat OpenShift learning paths. Both paths are relevant for delivery teams, consultants, and solution architects

Programming Leftovers mg — Muine-style Grep Kinda always thought it was weird that Unix didn’t have an app that could search for files where multiple patterns matched. The patterns shouldn’t have to be on the same lines, but each term needs to be in the file.

CL-Gemini-Client This is a very basic Gemini client library for Common Lisp. The interface is basically similar to that of the Drakma HTTP library. This isn't a complete client; it includes basically only the networking routines you would build an actual client around, and is intended for use in actual clients and scripts such as feed aggregators.

dang 0.0.13: New intradayMarketMonitor package got to CRAN earlier today, a few months since the last relase. The dang package regroups a few functions of mine that had no other home as for example lsos() from a StackOverflow question from 2009 (!!) is one, this overbought/oversold price band plotter from an older blog post is another.

3 agile podcasts to add to your queue | Opensource.com Agile's growing popularity over the last 20 or so years causes some organizations to get it wrong—they apply a bandage when full-blown sustainable solutions are required. But many companies are getting it right with patience, commitment, collaboration, and amazingly intelligent and creative agile leaders and experts to guide them. Many of these experts are sharing their knowledge through podcasts, allowing anyone to learn from their experience. I have always enjoyed listening to podcasts and even considered creating one. I used to listen to them while driving to and from work, but surprisingly, I listen to them more now, even though I'm working from home. As with books, there are a lot of scrum and agile podcast options you can choose when you want to learn more. The following are my top three favorite agile podcasts; they provide me a lot of value, and they're well worth my time. I hope this list helps you decide which agile podcasts to start listening to.

Visiting another world Gemini is built on a foundation that one network request for a resource simply returns the entire resource or an error. There are no multi-request documents, where various pieces are collected up from (potentially) multiple servers a la HTML. Each Gemini document (a .gmi or .gemini file) is a collection of text in a Markdown-derived markup language, along with links to other resources, but each appears as the only item on its own line. Other resources can be returned, identified by their Multipurpose Internet Mail Extension (MIME) media type, which clients can display or defer to another type of application depending on the type. [...] In order to take a peek into Geminispace, I grabbed the AV-98 client that was created by the founder of Gemini, "Solderpunk". AV-98 is a 1500-line, terminal-based, Python program with no required dependencies beyond the Python standard library. When run, it gives a command prompt; the AV-98 "lightning introduction" suggested "go gemini.circumlunar.space", so that's what I did. I was greeted with the project's home page in Geminispace, which is the counterpart to the web-based home page linked above. It gives a terse bulleted list for a project overview, along with several other categories (Resources, Web proxies, Search engines, Geminispace aggregators, etc.), each of which had entries preceded by a number. Those numbers can be typed to follow that link, thus retrieve the document described. For example, following the "Users with Gemini content on this server" to the entry for "solderpunk", gives the following document... [...] Gemini uses uniform resource identifiers (URIs) with the "gemini" scheme. URIs are closely related to the URLs used by the web, a superset in fact; the URI of the Gemini home page is, thus: "gemini://gemini.circumlunar.space/". The URI for the page shown above is: "gemini://gemini.circumlunar.space/users/solderpunk/". A Gemini request is made by connecting to the server (on port 1965 by default), successfully negotiating a TLS connection, then sending a URI, followed by a carriage return and linefeed (CRLF). The response is a two-digit status code, a space character, a "meta" field of up to 1024 bytes, and a CRLF. The contents of the meta field are status-code-dependent. For success codes (those starting with a "2", so 2x), the meta field is a MIME media type that describes the type of the response, which directly follows the CRLF as the response body. The MIME "charset" parameter can be used to specify an encoding other than the UTF-8 default for the response body, but that is mainly meant for legacy documents; everything else in requests and responses is always in UTF-8. The server closes the connection after it sends a response; the client can determine whether the response body is complete based on whether the TLS connection has been cleanly shut down or not. There are a few other status codes beyond the 2x success codes, including 4x and 5x error codes (temporary and permanent, respectively), 3x redirect, and 1x input required; the latter is how interactive Gemini applications prompt for user input (e.g. search terms). Beyond that, the 6x codes request a client TLS certificate (or indicate that the one provided was rejected). Using client certificates is a way to restrict access to a resource or to voluntarily establish a server-side session without requiring passwords, cookies, or the like.

Netflix Open Sources Their Domain Graph Service Framework: GraphQL for Spring Boot DGS is used within Netflix and the various features are thoroughly tested. Under the hood, DGS uses the graphql-java library. Netflix recommends a schema-first development approach to define the contract. Tooling can be used to consume the schema. Backward compatibility is important, especially with a federated GraphQL setup, and can be verified by comparing the different schema versions. As an alternative to REST, GraphQL solves the issue of over-fetching or under-fetching data. Over-fetching is fetching all the data from an endpoint, but using only a portion of that data for, say, a mobile application. This requires filtering and leaving the remaining data unused. Under-fetching is fetching all the data from an endpoint, but not having enough data. This usually requires a call to a second endpoint. For example, consider an endpoint, /student. One user might want to retrieve all the student’s email addresses while another user might want to retrieve the various classes in which the students are enrolled.

Guardian Project's Nathan Freitas to keynote LibrePlanet 2021 The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced Guardian Project director Nathan Freitas as its second keynote speaker for LibrePlanet 2021. The annual technology and social justice conference will be held online on March 20 and 21, 2021, with the theme "Empowering Users."