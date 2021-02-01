In my team we run “masterclasses” every couple of weeks, where someone in the team presents a topic to the rest of the team. This article is basically the content of the class on regular expressions (otherwise known as regex) I gave recently. It’s an introduction to the basics of regular expressions. There are many like it, but this is mine.

In this post I will show you how to install and configure Certbot on Raspberry PI with Apache to get your Let’s Encrypt free certificates working and renewed without manual intervention. This can be useful to enhance secuity for your self hosted websites, like WordPress hosting on RPI, phpBB hosting on RPI or a simple LAMP server on RPI. Please remember that webpage published on internet need a public IP address (check my introduction to No-IP DUC installation). Let’s Encrypt and Certbot are 2 different pieces on securing your website. While Let’s Encrypt works as Certification Authority. certbot works to issue and renew certificates automatically before their expiration. More details on how a certification process works can be found in my introduction to Self Signed Certificate tutorial.

IntelliJ IDEA is an popular integrated development environment for the Java application’s. It is developed by JetBrains. IntelliJ IDEA is must friendlier to beginners thanks to its ease of code completion and inspection. Basically, It also provides intelligent coding assistance for many other languages such as SQL, JPQL, HTML, JavaScript, etc. IntelliJ IDEA community and ultimate versions are available as snappy package. Which allows you to install it quickly with single command. This tutorial will help you to install IntelliJ IDEA on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux system.

Archives are compressed files that allow you to store other types of files into smaller containers. It makes it possible to reduce the overall file size so that you can upload it online or transfer it on removable storage devices with a limited storage capacity. Popular archive file types include ZIP and RAR. But there are many others and each has its own characteristics.

Do you share messages using the Base64 encoding tool due to privacy? Want to learn how you can decode these messages natively on your Linux system? If so, this guide is for you! Follow along as we go over ways to decode Base64 messages on Linux! [...] To start the installation of Basez on Linux, open up a terminal window on the desktop. The terminal window can be opened on most desktop environments by pressing the Ctrl + Alt + T keyboard combination. Once the terminal window is open on the desktop, follow the command-line installation instructions for Basez down below that correspond with the Linux operating system you currently use.

Logitech makes some of the most popular keyboards, but they still don’t seem to support the Linux side of things properly. It might be unofficial and not supporting all keyboards under the sun, but the g810-led project can probably help you control your Logitech keyboard’s lighting, making it useful instead of looking like a disco ball.

Certbot is part of EFF’s effort to encrypt the entire Internet. Secure communication over the Web relies on HTTPS, which requires the use of a digital certificate that lets browsers verify the identity of web servers (e.g., is that really google.com?). Web servers obtain their certificates from trusted third parties called certificate authorities (CAs). Certbot is an easy-to-use client that fetches a certificate from Let’s Encrypt—an open certificate authority launched by the EFF, Mozilla, and others—and deploys it to a web server.

Crunch is a great linux tool used for generating passwords. You can tell him what combination you need and it will generate it. If you need all the password combinations containing 6 digits and for example “abcde1234!” it will generate a file with all of them. The output from crunch can be sent to the screen, file, or to another program.

Newer ASUS laptops support limiting the battery charge level, which helps prolong battery life. This article explains how to set a battery charge threshold for ASUS laptops on Linux. Battery lifespan is affected by age, high temperatures, the number of charge cycles, and the amount of time at full charge. A battery charge threshold reduces the amount of time at full charge (100%), and thus improves battery health / life. ASUS laptops support setting a charge threshold starting with Linux 5.4. The kernel WMI method to set the charge threshold does not provide a way to specify a battery, assuming it's the first battery (BAT0). However, for some newer ASUS laptops, the primary battery is not called BAT0, but BATT (e.g. Zenbook UM431DA) and BAT1 (e.g. ASUS TUF Gaming FX706II). [Edit] And There's also BATC.

Apt-mark is a command line tool that can help you choose which applications to be updated disabled or halted. You can set various settings for a package, such as marking a package as being automatically/manually installed or changing dpkg selections such as hold, install, deinstall and purge.

Have you ever wondered what is the speed of your ssh connection. For example you are connected to a server in Dubai but you live in London and now you want to know what is the speed if you need to scp something. Well the solution to this problem is called PV.

ICOP’s NX8MM-D168 is a 35 x 55mm Linux-friendly module featuring the i.MX8M Mini, 2GB LPDDR4 as well eMMC, GbE, 2xUSB, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, PCIe, UART, SPI, I2C and PWM. The module provides a 168-pin board-to-board connector. ICOP Technology has released its NX8MM-D168 based on NXP’s i.MX8M Mini SoC. The 1.6GHz NX8MM-D168 runs Yocto Linux and Android 9 on the i.MX8M Mini. NXP’s Cortex-A53-based i.MX8M Mini uses a more advanced 14LPC FinFET process than the i.MX8M but doesn’t share its support for HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0. The NX8MM-D168 board uses 168-pin board-to-board connector for configurable I/O expansion and has soldered-on LPDDR4 and eMMC.

Mozilla: Outsourcing to Microsoft and Bringing in More People to the Board (Including ex-Microsoft) Armen Zambrano: Making pip installations faster with wheel Upon some investigation, I noticed that the package wheel was not being installed. After making some changes, I can now guarantee that our development environment installs it by default and it’s given us about 40–50% speed gain.

Expanding Mozilla’s Boards I’m delighted to share that the Mozilla Foundation and Corporation Boards are each welcoming a new member. Wambui Kinya is Vice President of Partner Engineering at Andela, a Lagos-based global talent network that connects companies with vetted, remote engineers from Africa and other emerging markets. Andela’s vision is a world where the most talented people can build a career commensurate with their ability – not their race, gender, or geography. Wambui joins the Mozilla Foundation Board and you can read more from her, here, on why she is joining. Motivated by the intersection of Africa, technology and social impact, Wambui has led business development and technology delivery, digital technology implementation, and marketing enablement across Africa, the United States, Europe and South America. In 2020 she was selected as one of the “Top 30 Most Influential Women” by CIO East Africa.

Why I’m Joining Mozilla’s Board of Directors Like many of us I suspect, I have long been a fairly passive “end-user” of the internet. In my daily life, I’ve merrily skipped along it to simplify and accelerate my life, to be entertained, to connect with far-flung friends and family, and to navigate my daily life. In my career in Silicon Valley, I’ve happily used it as a trusty building block to help build many consumer technologies and brands – in roles leading turnarounds and transformations at market-creating companies like eBay, PayPal, Skype, Airbnb, and most recently as CEO of Willow Innovations Inc.

Why I’m Joining Mozilla's Board of Directors - The Mozilla Blog My introduction to Mozilla was when Firefox was first launched. I was starting my career as a software developer in Boston, MA at the time. My experience was Firefox was a far superior browser. I was also deeply fascinated by the notion that, as an open community, we could build and evolve a product for greater good. You have probably deduced from this, that I am also old enough that growing up in my native country, Kenya, most of my formative years were under the policies of “poverty reduction programs” dictated and enforced by countries and institutions in the northern hemisphere. My firsthand experience of many of these programs was observing my mother, a phenomenal environmental engineer and academic, work tirelessly to try to convince donor organizations to be more inclusive of the communities they sought to serve and benefit. This drive to have greater inclusion and representation was deepened over ten years of being a woman and person of color in technology in corporate America. I will spare you the heartache of recounting my experiences of being the first or the only one. But I must also acknowledge, I was fortunate enough to have leaders who wanted to help me succeed and grow. As my professional exposure became more global, I felt an urgency to have more representation and greater voice from Africa. [...] This is why I have joined the Mozilla board. I am truly honored and look forward to contributing but also learning alongside you.