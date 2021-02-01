Programming and Free Software Leftovers Understanding open source databases Oracle purchased MySQL in the process of acquiring Sun Microsystems in 2009, effectively recognizing the power of the open source model. They continue to both develop and support the database. Users can choose either the free edition, known as the community edition, and more advanced editions that include extra features desirable for larger companies. Backups, extra security, and cluster management are available for a fee. Oracle also purchased BerkeleyDB, a set of key-value database libraries that are often compiled into programs. They allow developers to offload the job of maintaining data structures.

Role of digital-ready in a future EU interoperability policy? Participate in the public consultations! The EIF is setting 47 recommendations to set-up interoperable EU public services. It refers to “better legislation for smoother implementation” under the title legal interoperability and recommends to "Ensure that legislation is screened by means of ‘interoperability checks’, to identify any barriers to interoperability. When drafting legislation to establish a European public service, seek to make it consistent with relevant legislation, perform a ‘digital check’ and consider data protection requirements." (EIF section 3.3)

Reading from MySQL data with BLOBs dumped to CSV – Mike Kaganski's blog As part of my recent work in upgrading our partner & customer ticketing system to make things sweeter for all our users I have been assigned a task involving importing data from a CSV that was generated using MySQL’s SELECT ... INTO OUTFILE . The problem was that the source table contained BLOB fields. The resulting CSV was quite non-standard. MySQL simply does not allow to produce CSVs conforming to RFC 4180: it would not escape double quotes by duplicating them, but would use a dedicated escapement symbol (backslash \ by default); and when using that escapement symbol, it will escape byte 0x00 as two characters: \0 (backslash + character “0”). This needs a non-standard processing – e.g., Python’s csv module can’t restore the binary from such a file, no matter which encoding (like latin_1) you use to read file (Python’s csv module only works with files opened in text mode), or which settings you pass to reader. MySQL may be instructed to not use the escapement symbol (using FIELDS ESCAPED BY ''), and then zero bytes will be output as is, but then the double quotes (byte 0x22) inside all fields (including blobs) will be completely not escaped, making the CSV invalid and unreadable. MySQL should just duplicate double-quotes in this case, and it would work out of the box… But for now, I needed to read from the file with escaping by \ and all the quirks.

Understanding Standard Deviation With Python Standard deviation is a way to measure the variation of data. It is also calculated as the square root of the variance, which is used to quantify the same thing. We just take the square root because the way variance is calculated involves squaring some values.

mkws - Static Site Generation With The Shell Today I'm looking at something a little different. Rarely (or ever?) do I take a look at static website generators on here, but mkws is a bit of a special case. mkws is a static site generator (SSG) created by Adrian Emil Grigore, written in nothing but the good old shell. No, not BASH, but sh. Well technically it includes a couple of minimal binaries, but we'll get to that in a moment. So what does mkws promise? The home site's tagline simply reads - "A small, no bloat, minimalist static site generator using sh as a templating language." And honestly, that sums it up as well as anything. mkws strives to be minimal, sane and yet thanks to the power of sh and standard Unix-y tools, very extensible and modifiable.

First preview of Android 12 Every day, Android apps help billions of people work, play, communicate, and create on a wide range of devices from phones and laptops to tablets, TVs, and cars. As more people come to rely on the experiences you build, their expectations can rise just as fast. It’s one of the reasons we share Android releases with you early: your feedback helps us build a better platform for your apps and all of the people who use them. Today, we’re releasing the first Developer Preview of Android 12, the next version of Android, for your testing and feedback. With each version, we’re working to make the OS smarter, easier to use, and better performing, with privacy and security at the core. In Android 12 we’re also working to give you new tools for building great experiences for users. Starting with things like compatible media transcoding, which helps your app to work with the latest video formats if you don’t already support them, and easier copy/paste of rich content into your apps, like images and videos. We’re also adding privacy protections and optimizing performance to keep your apps responsive.

Android 12 Developer Preview Released The first public developer preview is out today of Android 12.

Free Software: GNU and Booting Freedom LibrePlanet 2021: Empowering Users LibrePlanet is the annual conference hosted by the Free Software Foundation. LibrePlanet provides an opportunity for community activists, domain experts, and people seeking solutions for themselves to come together in order to discuss current issues in technology and ethics. The theme for LibrePlanet 2021 is Empowering Users. Over our thirty-five years of campaigning for freedom, the Free Software Foundation has seen countless people start to adopt free "as in freedom" software as a tool to affect meaningful change in their communities. When users have the freedom to study, change, share, and contribute to the software that they depend on, they are empowered to take charge of their own digital lives.

Mike Gran: Guile Potluck 2021 In celebration of the (slightly belated) 10-year anniversary of Guile v2.0, we're having another Guile Potluck! The Guile Potluck is a randomly annual event to give people a chance to show off their Guile projects and skills. Think of it as a game jam, but, not constrained to games. To participate, on or before Mar 6, send an email to guile-user@gnu.org with Potluck in the subject line. Please include instructions on how to find your entry, which could be anything you like.

Motherboards + Beer: Virtual Event Addressing Coreboot / Open-Source Firmware Prospects - Phoronix Consulting firm 3mdeb that specializes in embedded systems with an emphasis on open-source firmware solutions like Coreboot is hosting an interesting virtual event later today. Engineers with 3mdeb have worked on open-source AMD firmware efforts, porting FWUPD from Linux to BSDs, Coreboot POWER activities, and more.