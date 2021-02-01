today's leftovers
Ubuntu EKS Platform Images for k8s 1.19
Following the GA of Kubernetes 1.19 support in AWS, EKS-optimized Ubuntu images for 1.19 nodegroups have been released. The ami-id of this image for each region can be found on the official site for Ubuntu EKS images.
Like the 1.18 platform amis, these images are minimized 20.04 Focal Fossa server cloud images that include a couple of extra customized utilities for interacting with EKS, namely the kubectl-eks snap, which simply pins kubectl to a platform version-appropriate channel, as well as pinned versions of cni and auth tools.
These packages are all pinned because, although unattended-upgrades is enabled for EKS-optimized Ubuntu images, the recommended upgrade path for kubernetes compatibility is via launching the latest ami, rather than trying to update in place.
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 238
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit version 238.
Red Hat Summit 2021 Preview | IT Pro
On April 27-28, the first of three online conferences that will all wear the Red Hat Summit 2021 banner will be held.
All openSUSE Services in Provo database center now support IPv6
Today we reached a new milestone: all openSUSE services around the world now support IPv6 natively. The last set of machines in Provo are equipped with IPv6 addresses since today. IPv6 was missing for those machines since the renumbering, which was needed because of the carve out of SUSE from Micro Focus. A big thank you goes out to one of our providers, who now reserved and routed a whole /50-IPv6 network for us.
Godot Showcase - Hive Time developer Cheeseness talks about his experience
My name is Cheese, and I'm an Australian independent game developer/Linux porter/freelance generalist based in the small island of Tasmania. I've been making games in some form or another for over thirty years now.
I like to contribute to Free/Open Source Software projects when I have time, and release my own work under F/OSS and open culture licences when appropriate. I've even made some small contributions to Godot itself.
I enjoy photography, playing guitar, and long, long walks in the wilderness.
Mutropolis is a sci-fi adventure where you revisit Earth in the year 5000
Set in the year 5000 when we're all living on Mars after some kind of great disaster on Earth, it's time to go back and discover what's still left. Note: key provided by the publisher.
"It is the year 5000, and the greatest achievements in human history are forgotten. The pyramids, the Mona Lisa, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air – forgotten.
Forgotten by everyone except Henry Dijon and his ragtag team of archaeologists. They left Mars to dig up lost treasures on the wild and inhospitable Planet Earth. Life is sweet, until Henry’s professor is kidnapped, and thing start to get... weird."
[...]
For the Linux version, for now you're going to need to play it in windowed mode due to a fullscreen bug with the Visionaire Studio game engine. However, a fix for that should be coming within the next week or so. Alternatively it may work okay in Proton if no fullscreen bugs you enough.
U.S. Indicts North Korean Hackers in Theft of $200 Million
The U.S. Justice Department today unsealed indictments against three men accused of working with the North Korean regime to carry out some of the most damaging cybercrime attacks over the past decade, including the 2014 hack of Sony Pictures, the global WannaCry ransomware contagion of 2017, and the theft of roughly $200 million and attempted theft of more than $1.2 billion from banks and other victims worldwide.
SolarWinds: How Russian spies [cracked] the Justice, State, Treasury, Energy and Commerce Departments
President Biden inherited a lot of intractable problems, but perhaps none is as disruptive as the cyber war between the United States and Russia simmering largely under the radar. Last March, with the coronavirus spreading uncontrollably across the United States, Russian cyber soldiers released their own contagion by sabotaging a tiny piece of computer code buried in a popular piece of software called "SolarWinds." The hidden virus spread to 18,000 government and private computer networks by way of one of those software updates we all take for granted. The attack was unprecedented in audacity and scope. Russian spies went rummaging through the digital files of the U.S. departments of Justice, State, Treasury, Energy, and Commerce and for nine months had unfettered access to top-level communications, court documents, even nuclear secrets. And by all accounts, it's still going on.
Linux Foundation offers free Node.js class
Node.js isn't a language, framework, or library. It's an open-source JavaScript runtime built on Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine, which lives in the programming intersection of all three. While often used for backend operations, it can be used with such frontend JavaScript frameworks as Angular, React, and Vue. It's also wildly popular. Amazon, Netflix, Reddit, and PayPal, to name a few major corporate users, all work with it. StackOverflow developers love it more than any other developer toolkit. But one thing it's not is easy to learn.
Free Introduction to Node.js Online Training Now Available
Interview with KubeCF project leaders Dieu Cao and Paul Warren
Programming and Free Software Leftovers
Free Software: GNU and Booting Freedom
NetworkManager 1.30 Adds Support for WPA3 Enterprise 192-Bit Mode, New Ethtool Offload Features
NetworkManager 1.30 has been released today as the latest version of one of the most popular network connection management tools for Linux-based operating systems. As expected, NetworkManager 1.30 is a major release that adds many great new features and improvements, including support for WPA3 Enterprise Suite-B 192 bit mode, support for handling Veth devices, a new “ipv4.dhcp-client-id=ipv6-duid” option for RFC4361, as well as new ethtool offload features.
today's howtos
