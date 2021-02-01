The HP ZBook Studio G7 aims to attract Linux developers and data scientists by not only offering a powerful hardware combination and by pre-loading Ubuntu 20.04 LTS but in also shipping a variety of tools and other software packages pre-configured for a modern developer and data scientist workload. We have been testing the HP ZBook Studio G7 for the better part of two months for this Linux-loaded mobile workstation and in this article is a look at this new HP device along with plenty of benchmarks, including Windows vs. Linux performance tests and more. [...] It was back in December that HP announced they would begin preloading Ubuntu 20.04 on select laptops. Unlike many laptop vendors simply loading a stock Ubuntu LTS and calling it a day or possibly changing the background and a few other cosmetic changes, the "Z by HP Data Science Software" pre-install contains much more... In fact, over 40GB worth of extras.

The System76 Behind the Scenes series aims to give readers an inside look at the people behind our mission. This week, we spoke with VP of Sales Sam Mondlick about the challenges of conducting business during a pandemic, and how long it’ll take the Sales Team to make a certain blog author a millionaire. [...] A lot of the team members have a background in Linux as users. That’s what we tend to typically hire and bring on. They are apt in review and understanding, and helping customers that have specific tasks and needs within the Linux environment.

Node.js isn't a language, framework, or library. It's an open-source JavaScript runtime built on Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine, which lives in the programming intersection of all three. While often used for backend operations, it can be used with such frontend JavaScript frameworks as Angular, React, and Vue. It's also wildly popular. Amazon, Netflix, Reddit, and PayPal, to name a few major corporate users, all work with it. StackOverflow developers love it more than any other developer toolkit. But one thing it's not is easy to learn.

President Biden inherited a lot of intractable problems, but perhaps none is as disruptive as the cyber war between the United States and Russia simmering largely under the radar. Last March, with the coronavirus spreading uncontrollably across the United States, Russian cyber soldiers released their own contagion by sabotaging a tiny piece of computer code buried in a popular piece of software called "SolarWinds." The hidden virus spread to 18,000 government and private computer networks by way of one of those software updates we all take for granted. The attack was unprecedented in audacity and scope. Russian spies went rummaging through the digital files of the U.S. departments of Justice, State, Treasury, Energy, and Commerce and for nine months had unfettered access to top-level communications, court documents, even nuclear secrets. And by all accounts, it's still going on.

The U.S. Justice Department today unsealed indictments against three men accused of working with the North Korean regime to carry out some of the most damaging cybercrime attacks over the past decade, including the 2014 hack of Sony Pictures, the global WannaCry ransomware contagion of 2017, and the theft of roughly $200 million and attempted theft of more than $1.2 billion from banks and other victims worldwide.

Set in the year 5000 when we're all living on Mars after some kind of great disaster on Earth, it's time to go back and discover what's still left. Note: key provided by the publisher. "It is the year 5000, and the greatest achievements in human history are forgotten. The pyramids, the Mona Lisa, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air – forgotten. Forgotten by everyone except Henry Dijon and his ragtag team of archaeologists. They left Mars to dig up lost treasures on the wild and inhospitable Planet Earth. Life is sweet, until Henry’s professor is kidnapped, and thing start to get... weird." [...] For the Linux version, for now you're going to need to play it in windowed mode due to a fullscreen bug with the Visionaire Studio game engine. However, a fix for that should be coming within the next week or so. Alternatively it may work okay in Proton if no fullscreen bugs you enough.

My name is Cheese, and I'm an Australian independent game developer/Linux porter/freelance generalist based in the small island of Tasmania. I've been making games in some form or another for over thirty years now. I like to contribute to Free/Open Source Software projects when I have time, and release my own work under F/OSS and open culture licences when appropriate. I've even made some small contributions to Godot itself. I enjoy photography, playing guitar, and long, long walks in the wilderness.

Today we reached a new milestone: all openSUSE services around the world now support IPv6 natively. The last set of machines in Provo are equipped with IPv6 addresses since today. IPv6 was missing for those machines since the renumbering, which was needed because of the carve out of SUSE from Micro Focus. A big thank you goes out to one of our providers, who now reserved and routed a whole /50-IPv6 network for us.

Following the GA of Kubernetes 1.19 support in AWS, EKS-optimized Ubuntu images for 1.19 nodegroups have been released. The ami-id of this image for each region can be found on the official site for Ubuntu EKS images. Like the 1.18 platform amis, these images are minimized 20.04 Focal Fossa server cloud images that include a couple of extra customized utilities for interacting with EKS, namely the kubectl-eks snap, which simply pins kubectl to a platform version-appropriate channel, as well as pinned versions of cni and auth tools. These packages are all pinned because, although unattended-upgrades is enabled for EKS-optimized Ubuntu images, the recommended upgrade path for kubernetes compatibility is via launching the latest ami, rather than trying to update in place.

Linux Graphics and Linux 5.12 Mike Blumenkrantz: Roadmapping Zink’s in a tough spot right now in master. GL 4.6 is available, but there’s still plenty of things that won’t work, e.g., running anything at 60fps.

NVIDIA Launching "CMP" Cards For Professional Mining, Limits RTX 3060 Mining Potential - Phoronix NVIDIA is launching the CMP - the Cryptocurrency Mining Processor -- that will be a line of hardware focused on professional mining with an emphasis on Ethereum. NVIDIA CMP products will not support graphics but are NVIDIA GPUs optimized for the best mining performance and efficiency. These initial mining-only cards are to be the NVIDIA CMP 30HX, 40HX, 50HX, and 90HX products with Ethereum hash rates from 26 MH/s to 86 MH/s and power consumption between 125 Watts and 320 Watts. The NVIDIA CMP mining cards will debut this quarter for the low-end SKUs and next quarter for the higher-end 50HX and 90HX hardware.

Linux 5.12 Hooks In LED Support To The TTY Layer - Phoronix There is an interesting change with the TTY/serial changes for the in-development Linux 5.12 kernel. With Linux 5.12 there is TTY LED support with new code added to the TTY core code and the kernel's LED layer. What is LED support around TTYs for with the Linux kernel? It's about allowing possible triggers. With the TTY triggers support, it's possible to configure the LEDs so that the TTY statistics will be periodically checked and if changed will cause the LED to flash once... Basically to be able to create flashing arbitrary LEDs on TTY activity. It could lead to some interesting use-cases with hobbyists and more.

F2FS With Linux 5.12 Lets You Configure The Zstd/LZ4 Compression Ratio - Phoronix Jaegeuk Kim sent in the F2FS changes this week for the Linux 5.12 merge window. Most exciting is configurable compression ratio for its file-system compression rather than sticking to just the default compression level. When mounting a F2FS file-system with the "compress_algorithm" mount option, ":level" can be appended to the option where "level" is the compression level desired. This allows for squeezing more space out of F2FS file-systems with a higher compression ratio for LZ4 or Zstd.