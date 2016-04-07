DXVK 1.8 Released with Improvements for Nioh 2, Hitman 3, and F1 2020
First, let’s take a look at the game improvements implemented in DXVK 1.8, which adds workarounds for black screen issues in the Nioh 2 game, AMD AGS (AMD GPU Services) issues on AMD GPUs for the Hitman 3 game, broken compute shaders causing artifacts with AMD drivers in the F1 2018-2020 games, and video playback issues in the Atelier Ryza 2 game.
Some older Windows games also received improvements in this release, including Tomb Raider Legend and Everquest, which should now perform much better, as well as Battle Engine Aquila and Dark Messiah of Might and Magic to fix broken textures in the former and out-of-memory issues on startup in the latter.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1176 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDDockWidgets 1.3.0 released!
We’ve released KDDockWidgets 1.3.0! KDDockWidgets is a framework for custom-tailored docking systems in Qt. The main highlights for this release are PySide6 and experimental QtQuick support. The QtQuick backend isn’t production ready, but you can already build with -DKDDockWidgets_QTQUICK=ON, run the examples under examples/qtquick/dockwidgets/ and start reporting issues. More of KDE today: First Milestone
Unlock your Chromebook's hidden potential with Linux
Google Chromebooks run on Linux, but normally the Linux they run isn't particularly accessible to the user. Linux is used as a backend technology for an environment based on the open source Chromium OS, which Google then transforms into Chrome OS. The interface most users experience is a desktop that can run Chrome browser apps and the Chrome browser itself. And yet underneath all that, there's Linux to be found. If you know how, you can enable Linux on your Chromebook and turn a computer that was probably relatively cheap and basic into a serious laptop with access to hundreds of applications and all the power you need to make it an all-purpose computer. [...] Now that you're running in Developer Mode, you can activate the Linux Beta feature in Chrome OS. To do that, open Settings and click on Linux Beta in the left column. Activate Linux Beta and allot some hard drive space for your Linux system and applications. Linux is pretty lightweight at the worst of times, so you don't really need much space, but it obviously depends on how much you intend to do with Linux. 4 GB is enough for Linux plus a few hundred terminal commands and two dozen graphical applications. Because my Chromebook has a 64 GB memory chip, I gave 30 GB over to Linux because most of what I do on my Chromebook is in Linux. Once your Linux Beta environment is ready, you can launch a terminal by pressing the Search button on your keyboard and typing terminal. If you're new to Linux, you may not know what to install now that you have access. This, of course, depends on what you want to do with Linux. If you're interested in Linux for programming, then you might start with Bash (that's already installed and running in the terminal) and Python. If you're interested in Linux for all of its amazing open source applications, you might try applications like GIMP, MyPaint, LibreOffice, or Inkscape. The Linux Beta mode of Chrome OS lacks a graphical installer for software, but applications can be installed from the terminal. Install applications with the sudo apt install command. Also: Windows is losing to Linux... but not how you might think.
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Starship: Open-Source Customizable Prompt for Any Shell
A cross-shell prompt that makes it easy to customize and configure the Linux terminal prompt, if you care too much about the looks of your terminal. [...] Starship is an open-source project that’s written in Rust to help you set up a minimal, fast, and customizable shell prompt. No matter whether you’re using bash, fish, PowerShell on Windows or any other shell, you can utilize Starship to customize the appearance. Do note that you do have to go through its official documentation to be able to perform advanced configuration for everything you like but here I will include a simple sample configuration to get a head start along with some key information about Startship.
DXVK 1.8 Released With Support For More Direct3D Games
DXVK 1.8 Released With Support For More Direct3D Games
More DXVK News, Including Portal 2
D3D9, D3D10 and D3D11 to Vulkan translation layer DXVK 1.8 is out now
Portal 2 Sees A Vulkan Renderer Added Via DXVK
Portal 2 from Valve gets a big update with Vulkan support from DXVK