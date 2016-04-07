Programming Leftovers
td 0.0.2 on CRAN: Updated and Expanded
The still very recent td package for accessing the twelvedata API for financial data has been updated and is now at version 0.0.2.
The time_series access point is now vectorised: supply a vector of symbols, and you receive list of data.frame (or xts) objects. See this tweet teasing out the earliest support for this new featire, and showing a quick four-securities plot. We also added simpler accessors get_quote() and get_price() rounding out the basic API support.
Experiencing Smalltalk
Smalltalk2 is one of the outputs of this strand of thinking and has had a big impact on general purpose programming languages3. However the focus on object orientation and test-driven development have robbed the world of what I think are its most important aspects: [...]
How to Create Pandas DataFrame in Python? – Linux Hint
Pandas DataFrame is a 2D (two dimensional) annotated data structure in which data is aligned in the tabular form with different rows and columns. For easier understanding, the DataFrame behaves like a spreadsheet that contains three different components: index, columns, and data. Pandas DataFrames are the most common way to utilize the panda’s objects.
Pandas DataFrames can be created using different methods. This article will explain all possible methods through which you can create Pandas DataFrame in python. We have run all examples on the pycharm tool. Let’s start the implementation of each method one by one.
How to Join DataFrames in Pandas Python? – Linux Hint
Pandas DataFrame is a two-dimensional (2D) data structure thatis aligned in a tabular format. These DataFrames can be combined using different methods such as concat (), merge (), and joins. Pandas have high performance, and full-featured join operations that are resembled with SQL relational database. Using the merge function, join operations can be implemented between DataFrames objects.
We will explore the uses of merge function, concat function, and different types of joins operations in Pandas python in this article. All examples will be executed through the pycharm editor. Let’s start with the details!
This Week in Rust 378
KDDockWidgets 1.3.0 released!
We’ve released KDDockWidgets 1.3.0! KDDockWidgets is a framework for custom-tailored docking systems in Qt. The main highlights for this release are PySide6 and experimental QtQuick support. The QtQuick backend isn’t production ready, but you can already build with -DKDDockWidgets_QTQUICK=ON, run the examples under examples/qtquick/dockwidgets/ and start reporting issues. More of KDE today: First Milestone
Unlock your Chromebook's hidden potential with Linux
Google Chromebooks run on Linux, but normally the Linux they run isn't particularly accessible to the user. Linux is used as a backend technology for an environment based on the open source Chromium OS, which Google then transforms into Chrome OS. The interface most users experience is a desktop that can run Chrome browser apps and the Chrome browser itself. And yet underneath all that, there's Linux to be found. If you know how, you can enable Linux on your Chromebook and turn a computer that was probably relatively cheap and basic into a serious laptop with access to hundreds of applications and all the power you need to make it an all-purpose computer. [...] Now that you're running in Developer Mode, you can activate the Linux Beta feature in Chrome OS. To do that, open Settings and click on Linux Beta in the left column. Activate Linux Beta and allot some hard drive space for your Linux system and applications. Linux is pretty lightweight at the worst of times, so you don't really need much space, but it obviously depends on how much you intend to do with Linux. 4 GB is enough for Linux plus a few hundred terminal commands and two dozen graphical applications. Because my Chromebook has a 64 GB memory chip, I gave 30 GB over to Linux because most of what I do on my Chromebook is in Linux. Once your Linux Beta environment is ready, you can launch a terminal by pressing the Search button on your keyboard and typing terminal. If you're new to Linux, you may not know what to install now that you have access. This, of course, depends on what you want to do with Linux. If you're interested in Linux for programming, then you might start with Bash (that's already installed and running in the terminal) and Python. If you're interested in Linux for all of its amazing open source applications, you might try applications like GIMP, MyPaint, LibreOffice, or Inkscape. The Linux Beta mode of Chrome OS lacks a graphical installer for software, but applications can be installed from the terminal. Install applications with the sudo apt install command. Also: Windows is losing to Linux... but not how you might think.
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Starship: Open-Source Customizable Prompt for Any Shell
A cross-shell prompt that makes it easy to customize and configure the Linux terminal prompt, if you care too much about the looks of your terminal. [...] Starship is an open-source project that’s written in Rust to help you set up a minimal, fast, and customizable shell prompt. No matter whether you’re using bash, fish, PowerShell on Windows or any other shell, you can utilize Starship to customize the appearance. Do note that you do have to go through its official documentation to be able to perform advanced configuration for everything you like but here I will include a simple sample configuration to get a head start along with some key information about Startship.
