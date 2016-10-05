First unveiled in mid-December 2020, the Wayland driver for Wine enables you to run Windows applications and games via the Wine compatibility layer on GNU/Linux distributions that use the Wayland display system, as a drop-in replacement for XWayland. During these past two months, Collabora’s engineers worked hard on improving the Wayland driver for Wine by adding a handful of new features like copy and paste support from both Wine and Wayland apps, the ability to drag and drop items from native Wayland apps to Wine apps, and support for changing the display mode.

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced it will host seven projects from Call for Code for Racial Justice, an initiative driven by IBM and Creator David Clark Cause to urge the global developer ecosystem and open source community to contribute to solutions that can help confront racial inequalities. Call for Code for Racial Justice launched in October 2020, and facilitates the adoption and innovation of open source projects by developers, ecosystem partners, and communities across the world to promote racial justice across three focus areas: Police & Judicial Reform and Accountability; Diverse Representation; and Policy & Legislation Reform. The initiative builds upon Call for Code, which was created in 2018 and has grown to over 400,000 developers and problem solvers across 179 countries, in partnership with Creator David Clark Cause, Founding Partner IBM, Charitable Partner United Nations Human Rights, and the Linux Foundation. “Open source technology has an important role to play in addressing the greatest challenges of our time, and that includes racial justice,” said Mike Dolan, senior vice president and GM of Projects at the Linux Foundation. “We are excited to host and support these projects at the Linux Foundation, and look forward to how they will develop and deploy through contributions from the open source community.”

Games: Vikings, Crusader Kings, and Recoil Games There's no stopping the Viking invasion as Valheim hits 3 million sales | GamingOnLinux Valheim has truly become an absolute runaway hit. A survival game about Vikings running around in co-op chopping down trees and facing off against big bosses. Less than three weeks since the Early Access release, Iron Gate announced today that it's now sold three million copies. This is just absurd but it's genuinely well deserved. This isn't some AAA or even AA team with a huge budget, Iron Gate is a tiny team backed up by Coffee Stain Publishing. The team shared some other records they've managed to hit recently too including over 60,000 user reviews with an Overwhelmingly Positive rating, they're now doing so well they're rising up the Steam Top 250 and it has been one of the most popular games on Twitch lately too. There's just no stopping it. [...] Seems to have caused a surge for LinuxGSM too, the really great tool for managing game servers. Going by their stats we can see Valheim is now the most popular game being hosted with their kit with over 750 servers live.

Crusader Kings II gets a monthly subscription for all the DLC | GamingOnLinux Paradox Interactive are branching out with revenue models and they're now doing a subscription for Crusader Kings II, which itself is free to play. Even though Crusader Kings III is out now, the classic Crusader Kings II is tried and tested with multiple thousands of people still playing it regularly. It being free also makes it a good entry point for Paradox strategy titles.

It's officially game over for Rochard with studio Recoil Games shutting Recoil Games appear to have filed for bankruptcy a while ago and sadly a casualty of that is their game Rochard, which has now been removed for sale. Rochard was an award-winning side-scroller puzzle-platformer, originally released in 2011. It was also part of the early indie game push for Linux, thanks to it being part of the Humble Indie Bundle 6 back in 2012 it was ported to Linux especially for the bundle. Not only that, it was also one of the first commercial Unity games (possibly the actual first) to be built for Linux too, so it holds something of a special place in our history.