today's howtos
What are the process states in Unix/Linux? - JAXenter
In this article, learn about the following process states in Unix/Linux: RUNNING & RUNNABLE, INTERRRUPTABLE_SLEEP, UNINTERRRUPTABLE_SLEEP, STOPPED, and ZOMBIE. Find out how to find them, how to kill the SLEEPING process, the ZOMBIE process, and more.
Different OpenGPG DNS entries for the same email | Miroslav Suchý
In previous blogpost, I wrote How to generate OpenPGP record for DNS (TYPE61). You may get puzzled what to do when you have different GPG keys with the same email.
Lukas "lzap" Zapletal: Helper script for easy cherry picks with git
After many, many manual cherry picks, I’ve decided to put together a short script. It’s fully interactive and hopefully self-explanatory.
Steps to install PHP 8 on Debian Server - Linux Shout
PHP is a widely used server-side programming language that means it can perform actions on servers such as establishing connections to a database, generate dynamic webpages on user requests, or delete files on the server.
It is open-source and distributed as free software. Today, the abbreviation PHP stands for HyperText Process, however, originally it was known as Personal Home Page Tools. The programs coded with this scripting language stored as simple text files which later converted into machine code by the web server when they are called up. Thus, PHP programs are largely platform-independent and can be executed on different hardware systems.
Embedded in HTML files, the PHP code supplemented static websites with dynamic information such as date and time or, for example, mixed in the input of users from order forms in order confirmation pages.
How to install Lubuntu 20.10 on Windows 10 Hyper-V - Webleit.info
Lubuntu is a fast and lightweight operating system with a clean and easy-to-use user interface. It is a Linux system, that uses the minimal desktop LXDE/LXQT, and a selection of light applications. Because of this, Lubuntu has very low hardware requirements. Lubuntu was founded by Mario Behling and has been grown for many years by Julien Lavergne.
How to Disable USB ports, CD-ROM and Floppy drives in Ubuntu - Webleit.info
In the company where I work, the employees often had to work from their homes during the pandemic. This necessitated the need to encrypt these laptops, and then to the question of how to stop all USB ports and CDs. In this article, we will look at some simple but effective methods to disable USB ports, CD drives and floppies.
But in the end, why do we need all this?
Well, often people, without even realizing it, can forget their laptop unlocked in a cafe and a conscientious person can quickly download a few key files or do a bunch of other nonsense. Therefore, in some cases, locking all communication ports on the laptop would increase your corporate security.
Linux Essentials - The Arch User Repository (AUR) - YouTube
In my "Linux Essentials" series, I go over the basic details of one Linux command or service in each episode in order to teach you the basics. In this episode, we'll explore the Arch User Repository (AUR).
Move your Linux from legacy BIOS to UEFI in place with minimal downtime | Enable Sysadmin
This article describes a complete procedure for moving to UEFI.
APT Command in Linux [A to Z Guide]
If you have used Debian or Debian-based distributions such as Ubuntu or Linux Mint, then the APT command-line tool needs no introduction. APT, short for Advanced Package Tool is a package management tool for Debian systems. The APT utility helps users to perform a variety of tasks including installing, updating, upgrading, and removing software packages. The APT utility is used interactively, often requiring the user to type 'Y' to proceed with the operation such as installing or removing a package.
Create NodeJS Virtual Environments Using Conda In Linux - OSTechNix
Anaconda distribution ships with a package and environment management system called Conda. It is used to manage and deploy applications, environments and packages. Conda is written in Python and it was initially created for Python programs only, but it can be used for any languages, for example R, Nodejs etc. In this guide, we will see how to create Nodejs virtual environments using conda in Linux.
Linux 101: How to block users from setting up their own cron jobs - TechRepublic
You're a new Linux admin and you're familiar with how cron works. You've been tasked with hardening your Linux servers and one thing you'd like to do is prevent users from setting up their own cron jobs. After all, shouldn't that task fall into your hands?
You certainly don't want users creating regularly scheduled jobs that could compromise the integrity of your server. What do you do? You block users from creating cron jobs. Believe it or not, this is surprisingly easy to take care of.
Let me show you how.
How to Install Express.js and Write a Hello World App on Ubuntu
For this tutorial, you’ll only need access to an Ubuntu system. We wrote this tutorial for an Ubuntu 20.04 server, but the instructions will work on the desktop version too, or any other Ubuntu-based distro. You can get a cheap Ubuntu server at Vultr.
You’ll need the root user for this tutorial, or run sudo where necessary.
Racist IBM Starts LF PR Campaign to Claim It's Against Racism
Collabora Adds New Features to Their Wayland Driver for Wine
First unveiled in mid-December 2020, the Wayland driver for Wine enables you to run Windows applications and games via the Wine compatibility layer on GNU/Linux distributions that use the Wayland display system, as a drop-in replacement for XWayland. During these past two months, Collabora’s engineers worked hard on improving the Wayland driver for Wine by adding a handful of new features like copy and paste support from both Wine and Wayland apps, the ability to drag and drop items from native Wayland apps to Wine apps, and support for changing the display mode.
Games: Vikings, Crusader Kings, and Recoil Games
Roman Gilg: Window Kindergarten
In the last post about KWinFT's Windowing Revolution I promised follow-up articles with detailed explorations of two elements of that revolution, which due to their complexity deserve such. One of them was a new way how Wayland subsurfaces are managed inside KWinFT. Accompanying the 5.21 release of KWinFT this week, which was made available in sync with the KDE Plasma release, let me live up to my promise and start with an exploration of that. But since even this topic alone is overly complex with a lot of windowing history behind it, we will split it up further and in this first article only look at subsurfaces and related concepts from a high level but without yet looking at the new and improved implementation in KWinFT. On a high level the notions we are dealing with can always be interpreted as some form of parent-child relation between windows, on Wayland just as much as on X11. We will see that this is a very powerful mental model.
