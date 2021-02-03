Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Olive, Linux in the Ham Shack, and More
Olive 0.1: Kdenlive Has Been Dethroned - YouTube
I've been trying out video editors and everything has been lacking compared to kdenlive but I think I've finally found something I want to use and that something is the Olive editor, while it's not perfect it's an amazing piece of software
Linux in the Ham Shack [LHS] Episode #394: The Weekender LXVI
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
Season Fourteen
Nearly thirteen years ago, on 11th March 2008, a few members of the Ubuntu UK Local Community Team released S01E01 of the Ubuntu UK Podcast. Ciemon Dunville, Dave Walker, Tony Whitmore and I had recorded it on the previous Saturday in my cramped, messy home office.
In the following seven years we recorded 187 episodes as “Ubuntu UK Podcast” - affectionately known as “uupc”. A re-brand in season eight to just “Ubuntu Podcast” led to another six years comprising another 251 episodes.
Bad Voltage 3×23: Multiple Otter Jacobs
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which Facebook aren’t watching our webinars and this is not nuanced...
