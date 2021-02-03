today's howtos
-
How To Install Kodi 19 in Ubuntu 20.04 / LinuxMint
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install KODI 19 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 18.04, and LinuxMint 20.1.
KODI formerly known as XBMC Media center is a free and open-source cross-platform software media player. It is managed by a non-profit XBMC foundation and developed by volunteers around the world.
-
How to Find and Fix Broken Symlinks in Linux
Want to know more about deleting broken symlinks on your system? Maybe someone told you how dead symbolic links take up space on your storage device and now you want to get rid of them for good.
Luckily, there are several utilities available that you can download on your Linux computer in order to manage symbolic links. These tools will also help you in finding broken soft links and fixing them permanently.
-
How to dual boot Kali Linux and Windows 10
If you want to run Kali Linux on your system but you already have Windows 10 installed, you have a couple of options. One thing you could do is install Kali Linux in a virtual machine, as we've shown in our tutorials for installing Kali in VMware and installing Kali in VirtualBox.
-
How To Install Google Chrome on Manjaro 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Google Chrome on Manjaro 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Google Chrome is the official Google browser that is available for almost all platforms. The functionality of Google Chrome can easily be extended by installing different useful extensions and web applications. It is a secure and easy-to-use browser.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Google Chrome web browser on a Manjaro 20 (Nibia).
-
How to Install GoAccess Web Log Analyzer on Ubuntu 20.04
GoAccess is a free and open-source weblog analyzer tool used for the analysis of logs in real-time. You can analyze logs through a web browser or terminal. It is fast and light-weight that cannot consume a large amount of your CPU and Memory. It uses Common Log Format to parses and analyzes the web server logs. It supports HTTP/2 & IPv6 and has the ability to output JSON and CSV.
-
How to Install Kodi Media Center 19.0 in Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 | UbuntuHandbook
The Kodi media center 19.0 now is available to install via its official Ubuntu PPA.
Kodi 19.0 “Matrix” is a new major release for the open-source home theater software. Though it’s not officially announced at the moment of writing, the PPA packages has been updated, available for Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Linux Mint 20.x and derivatives.
-
How to Use GDB to Debug Programs in Ubuntu 20.04
GNU Debugger (GDB) is an open-source debugger for GNU Systems. The debugger is portable and can be used for multiple languages as C/C++ and Fortran. It can be used for debugging programs by observing their states on specific breakpoints and even altering the flow or values for further execution. Usually, the GDB runs in command-line but several GUI has been developed for it as well.
In this article, we explore how to debug C programs using GDB in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa).
-
How to find details about user logins on Linux - TechRepublic
Linux is an incredibly powerful platform that allows you to do just about anything you might want or need. As an admin, that's a double-edged sword--especially given Linux is a multi-user environment. In other words, more than one user can be logged in at once.
That means admins might find themselves having to track down more information about those logins than they're accustomed to. For example, what users are logged in, what groups do they belong to, and what have they been doing? Where do you get such information? Have there been failed login attempts?
-
How to find string in a file on Linux | FOSS Linux
Sometimes you might need to search a particular word or a string inside a file. To do this, almost every text editor has some GUI implementation to help you out. But for Linux users, it is much more productive and convenient to do these searches from the command-line.
In fact, Linux has a powerful and convenient command-line utility – the grep command for this purpose. Using this, you can search for a particular string not just in one file but multiple files for a more comprehensive search.
However, before you can use the grep command, you’ll first need to know how it works and its syntaxes. And so, to help you out, we have put together a detailed guide on using the grep command to help you find strings in a file on Linux. Not just that, but we will also show you how to search for strings in files through the command-line text editor and the GUI text editor.
-
How to install Mods in Friday Night Funkin on a Chromebook - CG5 Edition
Today we are looking at how to install Mods in Friday Night Funkin on a Chromebook - CG5 Edition. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to send Linux command output to a file - TechRepublic
If you're new to the world of the Linux command line, then you know how eye-openingly powerful it can be. In fact, the sky's the limit with what you can do from the Command Line interface. But, sometimes you'll run a command and the output flies by so fast you couldn't possibly catch everything necessary to get the task done.
This is especially so when the command is of the informative nature. When you're working remotely, or on hardware that doesn't allow you the option to scroll back through the output, what do you do?
You can always pipe the command through the likes of less, so you can page through the output. What if the output of the command is too long, or you need to save it for later or share it with someone to get a second set of eyes on an issue?
-
How to speed up apt downloads using apt-fast in ubuntu - Webleit.info
Have you ever had to install a lot of updates? And does it take you a long time? Keeping our systems always up to date is important, but it’s also important to save time and optimize our work.
Apt-fast is a script that allows each package to be pulled from multiple locations during its download. This in turn leads to faster download of all packages, and this leads to faster completion of our work on updating and installing packages.
-
Debian: Firebird, Tutanota Desktop on Sparky, and Steinar H. Gunderson's Project in LWN
Kernel: RR/Adaptive-Sync and Thermal Protections in Linux 5.12
Marcin 'hrw' Juszkiewicz: I got HoneyComb
Few years ago SolidRun released MACCHIATObin board. Nice fast cpu, PCI Express slot, several network ports. I did not buy it because it supported only 16 GB of memory and I wanted to be able to run OpenStack. Time has passed, HoneyComb LX2 system appeared on AArch64 market. More cores, more memory. Again I haven’t bought it — my Ryzen 5 upgrade costed less than HoneyComb price is. And when someone asked me for some serious AArch64 system to buy I was suggesting HoneyComb. ALso: The Internet of Things: Understanding its Uses
Graphics: Zink and Radeon
