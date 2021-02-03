Release | Endless OS 3.9.3
Endless OS 3.9.3 was released for existing users today, Thursday 18th, 2021.
Downloadable images for new users will be available in the next few days.
Improved multi-user support for Kolibri
We heard your feedback! Previously, using Kolibri on Endless OS would store all content within one user on your system. This meant that, when a device is shared between multiple users in a family or classroom, users could not access the same offline content.
In this version of Endless OS, Kolibri now runs system-wide, and downloaded content is accessible to all users on the system, instead of a separate data directory for each user. This is more convenient, and saves valuable disk space if multiple users want to use the same content!
If you have already been using Kolibri, you can switch to the new behaviour and preserve your data. We added a migration script that will migrate the existing content and make it accessible system wide. If you create a new user on your system then the content will be available to this new user. Please run the eos-kolibri-migrate command in the Terminal App.
