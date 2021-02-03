Emmanuele Bassi: Documentation changes
Back in the late ‘90s, people working on GTK has the exact same problem we have today: how do we document the collection of function, types, macros, and assorted symbols that we call “an API”. It’s all well and good to strive for an API that can be immediately grasped by adhering to a set of well defined conventions and naming; but nothing is, or really can be, “self documenting”.
When GTK 1.0 was released, the documentation was literally stored in handwritten Texinfo files; the API footprint of GTK was small enough to still make it possible, but not really maintainable in the longer term.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 612 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian: Firebird, Tutanota Desktop on Sparky, and Steinar H. Gunderson's Project in LWN
Kernel: RR/Adaptive-Sync and Thermal Protections in Linux 5.12
Marcin 'hrw' Juszkiewicz: I got HoneyComb
Few years ago SolidRun released MACCHIATObin board. Nice fast cpu, PCI Express slot, several network ports. I did not buy it because it supported only 16 GB of memory and I wanted to be able to run OpenStack. Time has passed, HoneyComb LX2 system appeared on AArch64 market. More cores, more memory. Again I haven’t bought it — my Ryzen 5 upgrade costed less than HoneyComb price is. And when someone asked me for some serious AArch64 system to buy I was suggesting HoneyComb. ALso: The Internet of Things: Understanding its Uses
Graphics: Zink and Radeon
Recent comments
17 min 22 sec ago
23 min 9 sec ago
55 min 18 sec ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 38 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
7 hours 24 min ago
7 hours 26 min ago
7 hours 40 min ago