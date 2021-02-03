Graphics: Zink and Radeon
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: Notes
I’ve been getting a lot of pings over the past week or two about ES 3.2 support.
Here’s the deal.
It’s not happening soon. Probably.
-
With OpenGL 4.6 Achieved, Zink Working CTS Fixes, Substantial Performance Gains - Phoronix
Now that Mesa 21.1 has OpenGL 4.6 support for Zink, the attention is turning to fixes for the OpenGL Conformance Test Suite and juicing as much performance as possible out of this OpenGL on Vulkan driver layer within Mesa.
Most active Zink developer Mike Blumenkrantz, working under contract for Valve, has been working on the CTS fixes and performance improvements now that mainline Mesa has the Zink GL 4.6 support. Besides OpenGL 4.6, OpenGL ES 3.1 is also now possible with Zink.
Over the coming days and month or so, he is planning to land improved barrier support, removing explicit pre-fencing, descriptor caching, and various bug fixes. Even this morning a number of the Zink patches were merged.
-
Radeon "GFX90A" Added To LLVM As Next-Gen CDNA With Full-Rate FP64 - Phoronix
It looks like the open-source driver support to the next-generation CDNA GPU / MI100 "Arcturus" successor is on the way. Hitting mainline AMDGPU LLVM is a new "GFX90A" target adding new interesting features for compute.
The AMD GFX90A target is a big addition and was quickly and quietly merged this week... So much so that it generated some concerns and criticism in the review from other upstream LLVM developers that the merge request was just for a short time (a little more than one hour) before merging it, not allowing sufficient time for code review on such a large patch. To which one of the responses in return was over "we needed this upstreamed and no time was given to him to break it up into reasonably sized piece [across multiple patches that are easier for code review]." Code outside of the AMDGPU LLVM back-end isn't touched but understandably some of the upstream developers are put off by the rushed process not allowing for any open-source code review prior to landing such a massive addition.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 598 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian: Firebird, Tutanota Desktop on Sparky, and Steinar H. Gunderson's Project in LWN
Kernel: RR/Adaptive-Sync and Thermal Protections in Linux 5.12
Marcin 'hrw' Juszkiewicz: I got HoneyComb
Few years ago SolidRun released MACCHIATObin board. Nice fast cpu, PCI Express slot, several network ports. I did not buy it because it supported only 16 GB of memory and I wanted to be able to run OpenStack. Time has passed, HoneyComb LX2 system appeared on AArch64 market. More cores, more memory. Again I haven’t bought it — my Ryzen 5 upgrade costed less than HoneyComb price is. And when someone asked me for some serious AArch64 system to buy I was suggesting HoneyComb. ALso: The Internet of Things: Understanding its Uses
Graphics: Zink and Radeon
Recent comments
17 min 22 sec ago
23 min 9 sec ago
55 min 18 sec ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 38 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
7 hours 24 min ago
7 hours 26 min ago
7 hours 40 min ago