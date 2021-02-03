Marcin 'hrw' Juszkiewicz: I got HoneyComb
Few years ago SolidRun released MACCHIATObin board. Nice fast cpu, PCI Express slot, several network ports. I did not buy it because it supported only 16 GB of memory and I wanted to be able to run OpenStack.
Time has passed, HoneyComb LX2 system appeared on AArch64 market. More cores, more memory. Again I haven’t bought it — my Ryzen 5 upgrade costed less than HoneyComb price is.
And when someone asked me for some serious AArch64 system to buy I was suggesting HoneyComb.
