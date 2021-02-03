Kernel: RR/Adaptive-Sync and Thermal Protections in Linux 5.12
VRR For Intel Xe Graphics, Radeon RX 6000 Series Overclocking With Linux 5.12 - Phoronix
The DRM kernel graphics/display driver updates were sent in today for the ongoing Linux 5.12 merge window. Two of the biggest features are VRR/Adaptive-Sync now being supported for Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics while on the AMD side there is initial "OverDrive" overclocking support for their newest RDNA 2 GPUs.
Linux 5.12 Will Avoid Prematurely Shutting Down Intel Mobile Systems When Running Hot - Phoronix
Linux 5.12 with queued thermal changes will avoid prematurely shutting down mobile Intel workstations when a "critical" thermal threshold is reached that isn't too critical.
Sent in on Friday were the thermal patches for the Linux 5.12 merge window. Catching my attention within that assortment of patches were two patches by Canonical's Kai-Heng Feng who is part of the Linux kernel team for Ubuntu.
Debian: Firebird, Tutanota Desktop on Sparky, and Steinar H. Gunderson's Project in LWN
Marcin 'hrw' Juszkiewicz: I got HoneyComb
Few years ago SolidRun released MACCHIATObin board. Nice fast cpu, PCI Express slot, several network ports. I did not buy it because it supported only 16 GB of memory and I wanted to be able to run OpenStack. Time has passed, HoneyComb LX2 system appeared on AArch64 market. More cores, more memory. Again I haven’t bought it — my Ryzen 5 upgrade costed less than HoneyComb price is. And when someone asked me for some serious AArch64 system to buy I was suggesting HoneyComb. ALso: The Internet of Things: Understanding its Uses
Graphics: Zink and Radeon
