Canonical/Ubuntu: Embedded World Virtual 2021 and Privacy Issues
Canonical & Ubuntu at Embedded World Virtual 2021
Embedded World 2021 is just around the corner and we’re excited to be sponsoring and connecting with our fellow EW-ers once again. This time, the embedded community will be bigger than ever, as the event is (naturally) going digital.
In fact, we’d like to extend a complimentary invite for you to join us there too! Just hit the button below and use the code b when prompted.
Supporting “I don’t care about cookies”
It all started one day when my boss turned to me and said, the legal team have said we need to ask a person before our websites can start using non-essential cookies. So we started the cookie-policy project which is written in vanilla JavaScript with accompanying styling and the back-end implemented via Google Tag Manager.
The cookie-policy project displays a modal to each first-time visitor to manage which cookies they would like to accept. We have rolled out successfully across over 30 of our sites.
Recently we received an issue that there was no way to scroll on our site if you were using a popular browser extension named I don’t care about cookies. The cookie policy script added a class to the body of the site to lock scrolling as it was expecting the cookie management modal to be present. The plugin has a range of selectors targeting known cookie notification elements and hides the cookie modal making it impossible for users to remove the scroll lock.
