Canonical/Ubuntu: Embedded World Virtual 2021 and Privacy Issues

  • Canonical & Ubuntu at Embedded World Virtual 2021

    Embedded World 2021 is just around the corner and we’re excited to be sponsoring and connecting with our fellow EW-ers once again. This time, the embedded community will be bigger than ever, as the event is (naturally) going digital.

    In fact, we’d like to extend a complimentary invite for you to join us there too! Just hit the button below and use the code b when prompted.

  • Supporting “I don’t care about cookies”

    It all started one day when my boss turned to me and said, the legal team have said we need to ask a person before our websites can start using non-essential cookies. So we started the cookie-policy project which is written in vanilla JavaScript with accompanying styling and the back-end implemented via Google Tag Manager.

    The cookie-policy project displays a modal to each first-time visitor to manage which cookies they would like to accept. We have rolled out successfully across over 30 of our sites.

    Recently we received an issue that there was no way to scroll on our site if you were using a popular browser extension named I don’t care about cookies. The cookie policy script added a class to the body of the site to lock scrolling as it was expecting the cookie management modal to be present. The plugin has a range of selectors targeting known cookie notification elements and hides the cookie modal making it impossible for users to remove the scroll lock.

Debian: Firebird, Tutanota Desktop on Sparky, and Steinar H. Gunderson's Project in LWN

Kernel: RR/Adaptive-Sync and Thermal Protections in Linux 5.12

Marcin 'hrw' Juszkiewicz: I got HoneyComb

Few years ago SolidRun released MACCHIATObin board. Nice fast cpu, PCI Express slot, several network ports. I did not buy it because it supported only 16 GB of memory and I wanted to be able to run OpenStack. Time has passed, HoneyComb LX2 system appeared on AArch64 market. More cores, more memory. Again I haven’t bought it — my Ryzen 5 upgrade costed less than HoneyComb price is. And when someone asked me for some serious AArch64 system to buy I was suggesting HoneyComb. Read more ALso: The Internet of Things: Understanding its Uses

Graphics: Zink and Radeon

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Notes

    I’ve been getting a lot of pings over the past week or two about ES 3.2 support. Here’s the deal. It’s not happening soon. Probably.

  • With OpenGL 4.6 Achieved, Zink Working CTS Fixes, Substantial Performance Gains - Phoronix

    Now that Mesa 21.1 has OpenGL 4.6 support for Zink, the attention is turning to fixes for the OpenGL Conformance Test Suite and juicing as much performance as possible out of this OpenGL on Vulkan driver layer within Mesa. Most active Zink developer Mike Blumenkrantz, working under contract for Valve, has been working on the CTS fixes and performance improvements now that mainline Mesa has the Zink GL 4.6 support. Besides OpenGL 4.6, OpenGL ES 3.1 is also now possible with Zink. Over the coming days and month or so, he is planning to land improved barrier support, removing explicit pre-fencing, descriptor caching, and various bug fixes. Even this morning a number of the Zink patches were merged.

  • Radeon "GFX90A" Added To LLVM As Next-Gen CDNA With Full-Rate FP64 - Phoronix

    It looks like the open-source driver support to the next-generation CDNA GPU / MI100 "Arcturus" successor is on the way. Hitting mainline AMDGPU LLVM is a new "GFX90A" target adding new interesting features for compute. The AMD GFX90A target is a big addition and was quickly and quietly merged this week... So much so that it generated some concerns and criticism in the review from other upstream LLVM developers that the merge request was just for a short time (a little more than one hour) before merging it, not allowing sufficient time for code review on such a large patch. To which one of the responses in return was over "we needed this upstreamed and no time was given to him to break it up into reasonably sized piece [across multiple patches that are easier for code review]." Code outside of the AMDGPU LLVM back-end isn't touched but understandably some of the upstream developers are put off by the rushed process not allowing for any open-source code review prior to landing such a massive addition.

