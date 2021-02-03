Programming Leftovers
Why Flutter Has Become the Best Choice To Develop a Mobile Application
Why Flutter Application Development is the right choice for startups? Flutter can make it more comfortable for startups to quickly ship features with a focus on native end-user experiences. Flutter is an open-source UI development kit created by Google. Flutter could be the ultimate solution for startups to build beautiful native applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase. Thus, flutter is an ideal choice for startups to develop mobile apps.
Let’s go too deep in this post to understand everything related to Flutter and why Flutter has become the best choice to develop a mobile application.
How to Setup PyDev for Eclipse IDE on Linux
Eclipse is not a new term that programmers will hear. It is very popular in the developer community and has been in the market for a very long time. This article is all about showing how to set up Python in Eclipse using the PyDev package.
Eclipse is an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) used for Java development. Other than Java it also supports other languages like PHP, Rust, C, C++, etc. Though there are dedicated Linux IDE’s available in the market for python I have seen still people tweaking up their Eclipse environment to make it perfect for Python development.
March Sprint for rustc: Shrink Memory Usage
I am very excited about the compiler team's upcoming sprint, and I want to share that excitement with all of you.
The Rust Compiler Team decided over a series of recent meetings (4 dec 2020, 15 jan 2021, 29 jan 2021) that our focus for 2021 will be improving the compiler's performance from the perspective of the new contributor experience bootstrapping the compiler and developing code for the compiler.
The team's first sprint for 2021 will be during the first week of March, and its focus will be on reducing the memory footprint of the compiler during bootstrap.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Embedded World Virtual 2021 and Privacy Issues
OpenSUSE: Hacking on Texas Instruments TI-86 and Tumbleweed Updates
Reflecting on Gutenberg’s 100th Release
The past four years have not always been an easy journey. Shipping something this impactful is not easy, and there was precedent for keeping the editor as it was: WordPress had already tried to replace TinyMCE a couple of times already. What would be different this time around? The worry was “not much” and initially, very few people actively joined the project. Six months later came WordCamp Europe 2017 and the first release of the plugin. The editor was nowhere close to being usable, but it “clicked” for some. The reactions to the presentation were hopeful, but afterward, there was a lot of pushback. Gutenberg was (and is) an audacious project. With a project this big it attracted a lot of attention, and it became difficult to discern constructive debate from mere opposition. We each come with our context, and some people had a fixed idea about what they wanted for the project. Some wanted to reuse an existing page builder, others wanted to revive the Fields API project, some wanted it to be front-end-first, others wanted it just to replace the classic editor’s content area, some wanted it to be in Vue.JS, others wanted no change at all. With a product used by 40% of the web, you hope to find consensus, and when compromises have to be made, it can be difficult for those involved to avoid feeling that their voice is being ignored. We have also made quite a few mistakes: stability wasn’t great in some releases, performance suffered in others, and accessibility as well. But we kept pushing forward, using feedback to improve the editor and the project in all aspects until its first inclusion in WordPress 5.0, and we’re still working to improve it today. [...] Wednesday marked the 100th release of Gutenberg, and while that looks remarkable on the outside, the release itself holds what all the other releases did. It holds improvements to the existing features, it fixes bugs that users reported, adds new features, and it highlights experiments with new ideas. What is remarkable about the release is the people. The ones who were with us from the start, the ones who were with us but left, the ones who joined in our journey, everyone who helped along the way, everyone who provided feedback, everyone who got their hands dirty, and everyone who tried to use this editor, extend it and provide ideas. Also: A quick guide to WordPress, the free-to-use website builder that powers some of the web's most popular sites
Debian: Firebird, Tutanota Desktop on Sparky, and Steinar H. Gunderson's Project in LWN
