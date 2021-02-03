today's leftovers
An Islands You Can Visit at Low Tide - Digital Painting Timelapse - Krita RGBA Brushes
Here is a speedpainting I made to explore the RGBA brushes of Krita 4.4.2 after work. I love these brushes! It's a place I painted from imagination; a fantasy island accessible only at low tide. I painted it while inking episode 34 (it's done now, it took weeks!) so I played with colors on evening before closing computer to relax.
Cameron Kaiser: TenFourFox FPR30 SPR2 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release "30.2" (SPR 2) is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). The reason this is another security-only release is because of my work schedule and also I spent a lot of time spinning my wheels on issue 621, which is the highest priority JavaScript concern because it is an outright crash. The hope was that I could recreate one of the Apple discussion pages locally and mess with it and maybe understand what is unsettling the parser, but even though I thought I had all the components, it still won't load or reproduce in a controlled environment. I've spent too much time on it and even if I could do more diagnostic analysis I still don't know if I can do anything better than "not crash" (and in SPR2 is a better "don't crash" fix, just one that doesn't restore any functionality). Still, if you are desperate to see this fixed, see if you can create a completely local Apple discussions page or clump of files that reliably crashes the browser. If you do this, either attach the archive to the Github issue or open a Tenderapp ticket and let's have a look. No promises, but if the community wants this fixed, the community will need to do some work on it.
Optional Comments
I spend a lot of my time at Mozilla reviewing my peers' work. It's a joy, but it's hard to do well. Review can be a great opportunity for mentorship and growth, but it's also an opportunity to be overbearing. Striking the right tone is a struggle.
Part of the problem is this implicit push for the author to incorporate every review comment into the document [1]. For example, comments must be marked as "resolved" which suggests the author took some action. I see this reflected in our culture too. Consider this HBR article that highlights the risk of jilting peers by ignoring their advice.
DevConf2021.cz - Presentation and Demo
There was a presentation entitled “Managing Standard Operating Envs with Ansible” given at DevConf2021.cz. Demo files and links to videos can be found at DevConf2021.cz
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-07
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! Fedora 34 Changes should be 100% code complete on Tuesday. The Beta freeze begins Tuesday.
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
How to play Farming Simulator 19 on Linux
Farming Simulator 19 is a farming simulator video game developed by Giants Software and was published by Focus Home Interactive. In the game, players can realistically farm, breed livestock, plant and harvest crops, and sell assets created on the farm.
Farming Simulator 19 has been released on dozens of platforms. However, it’s never made it to Linux. However, it is possible to play this game on Linux by using Steam’s Steam Play feature. Here’s how to set it up.
How to play Eternal Return: Black Survival on Linux
Eternal Return: Black Survival is a MOBA/battle royal/survival game hybrid for PC developed and published by Nimble Neuron. The player chooses a character from the unique character roster and faces off with 17 other players in the game.
Eternal Return: Black Survival never made its way to Linux as a native program. Instead, if you want to enjoy this game on Linux, you will need to use the Steam Play feature built into the Linux client. Here’s how to set the game up.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Embedded World Virtual 2021 and Privacy Issues
OpenSUSE: Hacking on Texas Instruments TI-86 and Tumbleweed Updates
Reflecting on Gutenberg’s 100th Release
The past four years have not always been an easy journey. Shipping something this impactful is not easy, and there was precedent for keeping the editor as it was: WordPress had already tried to replace TinyMCE a couple of times already. What would be different this time around? The worry was “not much” and initially, very few people actively joined the project. Six months later came WordCamp Europe 2017 and the first release of the plugin. The editor was nowhere close to being usable, but it “clicked” for some. The reactions to the presentation were hopeful, but afterward, there was a lot of pushback. Gutenberg was (and is) an audacious project. With a project this big it attracted a lot of attention, and it became difficult to discern constructive debate from mere opposition. We each come with our context, and some people had a fixed idea about what they wanted for the project. Some wanted to reuse an existing page builder, others wanted to revive the Fields API project, some wanted it to be front-end-first, others wanted it just to replace the classic editor’s content area, some wanted it to be in Vue.JS, others wanted no change at all. With a product used by 40% of the web, you hope to find consensus, and when compromises have to be made, it can be difficult for those involved to avoid feeling that their voice is being ignored. We have also made quite a few mistakes: stability wasn’t great in some releases, performance suffered in others, and accessibility as well. But we kept pushing forward, using feedback to improve the editor and the project in all aspects until its first inclusion in WordPress 5.0, and we’re still working to improve it today. [...] Wednesday marked the 100th release of Gutenberg, and while that looks remarkable on the outside, the release itself holds what all the other releases did. It holds improvements to the existing features, it fixes bugs that users reported, adds new features, and it highlights experiments with new ideas. What is remarkable about the release is the people. The ones who were with us from the start, the ones who were with us but left, the ones who joined in our journey, everyone who helped along the way, everyone who provided feedback, everyone who got their hands dirty, and everyone who tried to use this editor, extend it and provide ideas. Also: A quick guide to WordPress, the free-to-use website builder that powers some of the web's most popular sites
Debian: Firebird, Tutanota Desktop on Sparky, and Steinar H. Gunderson's Project in LWN
