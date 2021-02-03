Today in Techrights
- The Bergot Patent Office (Tantrum First, Innovation Later... or Never)
- EPO Crisis Under António Campinos - Part 4: Timeline of the Le Guern Controversy
- Misusing the Linux Brand for Reputation Laundering and Openwashing of Racist Companies (Which Profit From Racism)
- Reckless, Feckless and Factless Campinos 'Doing a Donald Trump' on the Staff Union of His Office
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, February 19, 2021
- EPO Crisis Under António Campinos - Part 3: Campinos Rallies Behind Bergot
- Spineless Campinos Protects Team Battistelli From EPO Staff (and From Accountability) Instead of Protecting Staff From Corruption and From Team Battistelli
- Links 20/2/2021: Mars Gets GNU/Linux and More Features Land in Linux 5.12
- Techrights on Gemini
- Links 19/2/2021: Linux on Mars and Tumbleweed Gets Newest KDE Frameworks
Programming Leftovers
Not Comfortable Using youtube-dl in Terminal? Use These GUI Apps
Considering that it’s now restored and completely accessible, it is safe to say that it not an illegal tool out there. It is a very useful command-line tool that lets you download videos from YouTube and some other websites. Using youtube-dl is not that complicated but I understand that using commands for such tasks is not everyone’s favorite way. The good thing is that there are a few applications that provide GUI frontend for youtube-dl tool.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Embedded World Virtual 2021 and Privacy Issues
OpenSUSE: Hacking on Texas Instruments TI-86 and Tumbleweed Updates
