Programming Leftovers

Saturday 20th of February 2021 11:22:57 PM
Development
  • Gleam v0.14 released!

    Many dynamically typed BEAM languages support Erlang’s typespecs, type annotations that can be analysed with the Dialyzer tool. While not as powerful or reliable as Gleam’s type system it can be a useful tool for finding problems with your Erlang or Elixir code. Dialyzer doesn’t require typespecs but it can work better if they are added to the code.

    Starting with this release Gleam will generate typespecs for all functions and Erlang type definitions for all declared types within a Gleam program, giving you one extra tool to help you write robust and reliable code when using Gleam alongside Elixir or Erlang.

  • A year of Rails

    This was a really fun experience. There’s a lot to love about Rails. Other communities could learn a bit from the Ruby & Rails culture and wisdom. I won’t implement everything in Rails, but it’ll be part of the toolbox.

    Before this, I hadn’t touched the stuff. And I bet a lot of people are like that - they came of age in the world of React and Go, and haven’t tried anything even remotely similar to Rails. For their benefit, and to debrief from 2020, here are some notes on the experience. Plus, Rails-like projects in JavaScript are ramping up quickly, and it’s fun to know the origins.

  • Why is it so hard to see code from 5 minutes ago?

    A study found that Java developers backtracked every 6 minutes, meaning they reverted their code to a previous state (e.g., by clicking undo or pressing Ctrl-Z).1 These undo actions come in bursts and are often followed by successive redo actions. In fact, one participant in a different study used undo/redo 40 times in 5 minutes!2 When asked why they did this, they revealed they were trying to view some intermediate state of the code in the middle of a change.

    Why is it so hard to see code from 5 minutes ago while in the middle of a change?

  • Cybersecurity Is Like Food Safety: Digital HACCP

    There are lots of calls to invest in improving cybersecurity.

    But it struck me that it doesn’t work like that. Not getting [cracked] is not so much a question of buying the right stuff. It is a question of doing the right things and understanding what you are doing.

    It is easy to demand that people ‘invest’ in something. You can even supply them with the money to do so. But that doesn’t mean that it will help. You can’t just apply more armor and be ‘cyber secure’.

    A very useful analogy is food safety. We’re all aware how handling chicken badly can seriously imperil the health of the people you cook for.

    In fact, we’re so aware that we created stringent rules for professional kitchens, including inspections and investigations after incidents.

    Over the years, we’ve gotten a lot better at food safety, and it now extends down the entire supply chain, “from farm to fork”.

  • The 10 Best AI and Machine Learning Programming Languages

    The world saw some big and remarkable discoveries in the 20th century. Artificial Intelligence is one of them. There was a time when AI and Machine Learning(ML) could not be applied due to a lack of computing power. But today’s computers are robust enough to handle Machine Learning algorithms. That’s why AI and ML are ruling in almost every field. Machine Learning and AI is a valuable skill now. However, to use it, you have to learn a specific programming language from various Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning programming languages. Today we will assist you in picking an appropriate programming language to work in this field.

today's howtos

  • How to measure the average CPU utilization of a Linux process

    Sometimes you may want to know the CPU usage of a particular Linux process. As the CPU usage of a process can fluctuate over its lifetime, you will want to measure the average CPU usage or CPU utilization of the process. For this purpose, a Linux tool set called sysstat may come in handy, which contains a collection of performance monitoring tools for Linux, reporting statistics on disk I/O, CPU, memory, networking, and other system activities. One of the utilities contained in sysstat is pidstat, which can measure the average CPU usage of Linux processes.

  • How to mount USB in Ubuntu Linux

    Do you have a USB flash drive, USB SD card reader, or USB external hard drive? Want to mount your USB in Ubuntu Linux but can’t figure it out? We can help! Follow along with this guide as we show you how to mount USB devices in Ubuntu Linux!

  • How to play Stardew Valley on Linux

    Stardew Valley is a simulation RPG developed by Eric Barone. It was released on Microsoft Windows in 2016. Later, it made its way to Mac OS, Linux, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and even PlayStation Vita.

  • How to Install Custom Fonts in Linux – Linux Hint

    This article will explain how to install custom Fonts in Linux using various graphical and command line tools. You can use these methods to install system-wide fonts that will be automatically available to all major apps installed on your Linux system.

  • How To Install KeeWeb Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KeeWeb Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, KeeWeb is an open-source password manager. It can store passwords both offline and online and syncs with online storage tools such as Owncloud, OneDrive, GoogleDrive, and Dropbox. It is compatible with KeePass and also available as a web version and desktop apps. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of KeeWeb Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to test the microphone on Linux | FOSS Linux

    If you have multiple audio-input devices connected to your Linux PC, it often becomes necessary to know which ones work properly. Otherwise, you might think that your high-end external microphone is at work capturing audio when in reality, your system is using the default in-built low-quality microphone. To help you out, we have put together a comprehensive guide on how to test microphones on Linux. We will be showing you both a GUI method and the Terminal method for testing microphone input. The terminal method is universal and will work for all Linux distros.

  • How to Install Slack on Linux Mint 20? – Linux Hint

    Slack is a popular collaboration tool and arranges communication in channels. It is explicitly designed for professional environments and is used by many professionals around the globe. By using Slack, you can create channels for teams to ensure effective communication. Moreover, it enables us to search the previous conversation, share documents, and make video and audio calls.

  • How to reset the root password on Ubuntu 20.04 if forgotten? – Linux Hint

    You have forgotten your root password, and now you have no idea how to retrieve your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Operating System? In this post, we will guide you on how to reset your root password on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS System from the GRUB menu. The Grand Unified Bootloader or GNU GRUB menu is a boot loader and software or program that loads and transfers control to the Operating System like Linux- it runs when a computer starts. So, let’s begin with the step-by-step guide of resetting the password of the root.

  • 3 Ways to install GIMP graphics editor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout

    Edit, retouch or optimize your images using the free and open-source GIMP editor by installing it on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 Linux distro, here we are showing 3 ways of doing that using GUI and command line methods. The free image editor “GIMP” offers professional tools and retouching functions for photos. Its name is actually an acronym for GNU Image Manipulation Program and it is one of the best free alternatives to Adobe Photoshop for private and semi-professional use.

Alex Oliva: longest debugging session

Victory! I've just hunted down a bug that has haunted me, and had me baffled, for a couple of weeks. I often enjoy bug hunting war stories, so I figured I'd write this one down, while running a full build and regression test cycle with the fix. Context: I've been porting GCC and binutils for the Libre-SOC project. We're designing and building a PowerPC processor with various extensions and lots more registers to make it efficient as a CPU, GPU, VPU, APU... I'm calling it hapPU, if you get one. Adding the hundreds of new registers required renumbering some preexisting registers in GCC's internal register file. Since several parts of GCC used numeric literals instead of symbolic names to refer to certain registers, one of my first tasks was to hunt those down and adjust them for the new numbering. Some of that amounted to grepping for suspicious constants, some of that was only caught with regression testing. Eventually, I was down to a handful of stack-check fails in the Ada testsuite. The tests and the failures were similar: create a task to run a subprogram that recursed infinitely, to make sure that the stack overflow was detected, handled, turned into an Ada exception out of the signal handler, caught by the task subsystem and made available for the task initiator. All really simple stuff, right? Read more

Netrunner 21.01 – “XOXO” released

Netrunner 21.01 ships with all the latest security updates provided by Debian and a new beautiful wallpaper showing of the new Codename of this release. With the activated Debian Buster Backports repository we provide updated firmware for wifi and ethernet chips aswell as improved printer drivers to allow more modern hardware support. Firefox-ESR and Thunderbird were updated to the latest stable LTS (long term supported) versions, which get regular security updates provided by Debian security. Netrunner maintains its georgous look and feel from the previous version based upon Breeze Window decoration and the red colors cursor. Read more Also: Netrunner 21.01 Released For Customized KDE Desktop On Debian

today's leftovers

  • Blast Radius

    This is a remarkable argument for infrastructure based on open source software, but that isn't what this post is about. Below the fold is a meditation on the concept of "blast radius", the architectural dilemma it poses, and its relevance to recent outages and compromises.

  • Raspberry Pi makes LEGO minifigures play their own music
  • Inkplate done quick

    I recently received an Inkplate, and while I’m in the middle of a few interesting projects already, I couldn’t let it sit there unused. Until I get a longer chunk of time to turn it into something really nifty — maybe an embedded debugging helper of some kind — it can at least mean I no longer need to have Mail.app open.

  • The 20th Annual Workshop on the Economics of Information Security (WEIS 2021)

    The Workshop on the Economics of Information Security (WEIS) is the leading forum for interdisciplinary scholarship on information security and privacy, combining expertise from the fields of economics, social science, business, law, policy, and computer science. Prior workshops have explored the role of incentives between attackers and defenders of information systems, identified market failures surrounding internet security, quantified risks of personal data disclosure, and assessed investments in cyber-defense. The 2021 workshop will build on past efforts using empirical and analytic tools not only to understand threats, but also to strengthen security and privacy through novel evaluations of available solutions.

  • A look at GSM

    There are well documented security flaws in GSM, and publicly available tools to exploit them. At the same time, it has become considerably cheaper and easier to analyze GSM traffic over the past few years. Open source tools such as gr-gsm have matured, and the community has developed methods for capturing the GSM spectrum without the need for expensive SDR radios.

    With less than $100 and a weekend it’s possible to capture and analyze GSM traffic. With some extra effort it’s possible to decrypt your own traffic, and depending on how your mobile provider has set up their network it may even be possible for somebody else to illegally decrypt traffic they don’t own.

