Gleam v0.14 released!
Many dynamically typed BEAM languages support Erlang’s typespecs, type annotations that can be analysed with the Dialyzer tool. While not as powerful or reliable as Gleam’s type system it can be a useful tool for finding problems with your Erlang or Elixir code. Dialyzer doesn’t require typespecs but it can work better if they are added to the code.
Starting with this release Gleam will generate typespecs for all functions and Erlang type definitions for all declared types within a Gleam program, giving you one extra tool to help you write robust and reliable code when using Gleam alongside Elixir or Erlang.
A year of Rails
This was a really fun experience. There’s a lot to love about Rails. Other communities could learn a bit from the Ruby & Rails culture and wisdom. I won’t implement everything in Rails, but it’ll be part of the toolbox.
Before this, I hadn’t touched the stuff. And I bet a lot of people are like that - they came of age in the world of React and Go, and haven’t tried anything even remotely similar to Rails. For their benefit, and to debrief from 2020, here are some notes on the experience. Plus, Rails-like projects in JavaScript are ramping up quickly, and it’s fun to know the origins.
Why is it so hard to see code from 5 minutes ago?
A study found that Java developers backtracked every 6 minutes, meaning they reverted their code to a previous state (e.g., by clicking undo or pressing Ctrl-Z).1 These undo actions come in bursts and are often followed by successive redo actions. In fact, one participant in a different study used undo/redo 40 times in 5 minutes!2 When asked why they did this, they revealed they were trying to view some intermediate state of the code in the middle of a change.
Why is it so hard to see code from 5 minutes ago while in the middle of a change?
Cybersecurity Is Like Food Safety: Digital HACCP
There are lots of calls to invest in improving cybersecurity.
But it struck me that it doesn’t work like that. Not getting [cracked] is not so much a question of buying the right stuff. It is a question of doing the right things and understanding what you are doing.
It is easy to demand that people ‘invest’ in something. You can even supply them with the money to do so. But that doesn’t mean that it will help. You can’t just apply more armor and be ‘cyber secure’.
A very useful analogy is food safety. We’re all aware how handling chicken badly can seriously imperil the health of the people you cook for.
In fact, we’re so aware that we created stringent rules for professional kitchens, including inspections and investigations after incidents.
Over the years, we’ve gotten a lot better at food safety, and it now extends down the entire supply chain, “from farm to fork”.
The 10 Best AI and Machine Learning Programming Languages
The world saw some big and remarkable discoveries in the 20th century. Artificial Intelligence is one of them. There was a time when AI and Machine Learning(ML) could not be applied due to a lack of computing power. But today’s computers are robust enough to handle Machine Learning algorithms. That’s why AI and ML are ruling in almost every field. Machine Learning and AI is a valuable skill now. However, to use it, you have to learn a specific programming language from various Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning programming languages. Today we will assist you in picking an appropriate programming language to work in this field.
Alex Oliva: longest debugging session
Victory! I've just hunted down a bug that has haunted me, and had me baffled, for a couple of weeks. I often enjoy bug hunting war stories, so I figured I'd write this one down, while running a full build and regression test cycle with the fix. Context: I've been porting GCC and binutils for the Libre-SOC project. We're designing and building a PowerPC processor with various extensions and lots more registers to make it efficient as a CPU, GPU, VPU, APU... I'm calling it hapPU, if you get one. Adding the hundreds of new registers required renumbering some preexisting registers in GCC's internal register file. Since several parts of GCC used numeric literals instead of symbolic names to refer to certain registers, one of my first tasks was to hunt those down and adjust them for the new numbering. Some of that amounted to grepping for suspicious constants, some of that was only caught with regression testing. Eventually, I was down to a handful of stack-check fails in the Ada testsuite. The tests and the failures were similar: create a task to run a subprogram that recursed infinitely, to make sure that the stack overflow was detected, handled, turned into an Ada exception out of the signal handler, caught by the task subsystem and made available for the task initiator. All really simple stuff, right?
Netrunner 21.01 – “XOXO” released
Netrunner 21.01 ships with all the latest security updates provided by Debian and a new beautiful wallpaper showing of the new Codename of this release. With the activated Debian Buster Backports repository we provide updated firmware for wifi and ethernet chips aswell as improved printer drivers to allow more modern hardware support. Firefox-ESR and Thunderbird were updated to the latest stable LTS (long term supported) versions, which get regular security updates provided by Debian security. Netrunner maintains its georgous look and feel from the previous version based upon Breeze Window decoration and the red colors cursor. Also: Netrunner 21.01 Released For Customized KDE Desktop On Debian
