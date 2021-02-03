today's leftovers
-
Blast Radius
This is a remarkable argument for infrastructure based on open source software, but that isn't what this post is about. Below the fold is a meditation on the concept of "blast radius", the architectural dilemma it poses, and its relevance to recent outages and compromises.
-
Raspberry Pi makes LEGO minifigures play their own music
-
Inkplate done quick
I recently received an Inkplate, and while I’m in the middle of a few interesting projects already, I couldn’t let it sit there unused. Until I get a longer chunk of time to turn it into something really nifty — maybe an embedded debugging helper of some kind — it can at least mean I no longer need to have Mail.app open.
-
The 20th Annual Workshop on the Economics of Information Security (WEIS 2021)
The Workshop on the Economics of Information Security (WEIS) is the leading forum for interdisciplinary scholarship on information security and privacy, combining expertise from the fields of economics, social science, business, law, policy, and computer science. Prior workshops have explored the role of incentives between attackers and defenders of information systems, identified market failures surrounding internet security, quantified risks of personal data disclosure, and assessed investments in cyber-defense. The 2021 workshop will build on past efforts using empirical and analytic tools not only to understand threats, but also to strengthen security and privacy through novel evaluations of available solutions.
-
A look at GSM
There are well documented security flaws in GSM, and publicly available tools to exploit them. At the same time, it has become considerably cheaper and easier to analyze GSM traffic over the past few years. Open source tools such as gr-gsm have matured, and the community has developed methods for capturing the GSM spectrum without the need for expensive SDR radios.
With less than $100 and a weekend it’s possible to capture and analyze GSM traffic. With some extra effort it’s possible to decrypt your own traffic, and depending on how your mobile provider has set up their network it may even be possible for somebody else to illegally decrypt traffic they don’t own.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 628 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Alex Oliva: longest debugging session
Victory! I've just hunted down a bug that has haunted me, and had me baffled, for a couple of weeks. I often enjoy bug hunting war stories, so I figured I'd write this one down, while running a full build and regression test cycle with the fix. Context: I've been porting GCC and binutils for the Libre-SOC project. We're designing and building a PowerPC processor with various extensions and lots more registers to make it efficient as a CPU, GPU, VPU, APU... I'm calling it hapPU, if you get one. Adding the hundreds of new registers required renumbering some preexisting registers in GCC's internal register file. Since several parts of GCC used numeric literals instead of symbolic names to refer to certain registers, one of my first tasks was to hunt those down and adjust them for the new numbering. Some of that amounted to grepping for suspicious constants, some of that was only caught with regression testing. Eventually, I was down to a handful of stack-check fails in the Ada testsuite. The tests and the failures were similar: create a task to run a subprogram that recursed infinitely, to make sure that the stack overflow was detected, handled, turned into an Ada exception out of the signal handler, caught by the task subsystem and made available for the task initiator. All really simple stuff, right?
Netrunner 21.01 – “XOXO” released
Netrunner 21.01 ships with all the latest security updates provided by Debian and a new beautiful wallpaper showing of the new Codename of this release. With the activated Debian Buster Backports repository we provide updated firmware for wifi and ethernet chips aswell as improved printer drivers to allow more modern hardware support. Firefox-ESR and Thunderbird were updated to the latest stable LTS (long term supported) versions, which get regular security updates provided by Debian security. Netrunner maintains its georgous look and feel from the previous version based upon Breeze Window decoration and the red colors cursor. Also: Netrunner 21.01 Released For Customized KDE Desktop On Debian
today's leftovers
Recent comments
36 min 11 sec ago
1 hour 18 min ago
4 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 36 min ago
4 hours 47 min ago
15 hours 25 min ago
21 hours 17 min ago
21 hours 23 min ago
21 hours 55 min ago
22 hours 12 min ago