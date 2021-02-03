KDE: FreeBSD CI, KDE e.V., and Season of KDE 2021
unique_ptr difference between libstdc++ and libc++ crashes your application | blogs.kde.org
Thanks to the KDE FreeBSD CI, which runs our code on top of libc++, we discovered an interesting difference between libstdc++ and libc++'s implementation of unique_ptr. This is quite unexpected, and the actual result for users is even more unexpected: it can lead to crashes in specific situations. This happens when a widget -- using unique_ptr for its d pointer, as is customary these days -- installs an event filter. That event filter will be triggered during destruction of child widgets (at least for the QEvent::Destroy event, I've also seen it with QEvent::Leave events for instance). And, depending on how the event filter is written, it might use the d pointer of the widget, possibly before checking the event type. That's where it gets interesting: the libc++ implementation of unique_ptr sets it to null *before* calling the destructor (because it's implemented in terms of reset(nullptr);. In libstdc++ however, unique_ptr's destructor just calls the destructor, its value remains valid during destruction.
Join the KDE e.V. - Ignorance is bliss...
The KDE e.V. is a registered non-profit organization that represents the KDE Community in legal and financial matters.
The KDE e.V. is for example responsible for paying the servers that run our GitLab instance and all our other web services. The e.V. takes care of sponsoring developer sprints and contributor travel costs, too.
You did participate at some Akademy? This wouldn’t have been possible without the KDE e.V., both by sponsoring and helping to organize the event!
If you are an active KDE contributor, consider to join the e.V. to be able to vote on its future direction. This includes very important things like the KDE Free Qt Foundation.
At the moment, already a lot of our KDE community members are e.V. members, too.
Season of KDE 2021 and my first ever blog
Hi everyone! I am Rohan Asokan. I am currently doing my undergraduate studies in Computer Science in IIITH, a university in India. I can program quite proficiently in C, C++, Javascript, Python and have some knowing some basic Q#, R, FORTRAN, QBasic (I don’t think even primitve coders know about this anymore). I am interested in AI/ML (obviously, cuz that seems to be trend anyways) and any tech that seems really simple but is infact as good as it gets, out of which my favourite is Ray Tracing and Ray Marching - I do have some projects on this, do checkout my github.
today's howtos
Alex Oliva: longest debugging session
Victory! I've just hunted down a bug that has haunted me, and had me baffled, for a couple of weeks. I often enjoy bug hunting war stories, so I figured I'd write this one down, while running a full build and regression test cycle with the fix. Context: I've been porting GCC and binutils for the Libre-SOC project. We're designing and building a PowerPC processor with various extensions and lots more registers to make it efficient as a CPU, GPU, VPU, APU... I'm calling it hapPU, if you get one. Adding the hundreds of new registers required renumbering some preexisting registers in GCC's internal register file. Since several parts of GCC used numeric literals instead of symbolic names to refer to certain registers, one of my first tasks was to hunt those down and adjust them for the new numbering. Some of that amounted to grepping for suspicious constants, some of that was only caught with regression testing. Eventually, I was down to a handful of stack-check fails in the Ada testsuite. The tests and the failures were similar: create a task to run a subprogram that recursed infinitely, to make sure that the stack overflow was detected, handled, turned into an Ada exception out of the signal handler, caught by the task subsystem and made available for the task initiator. All really simple stuff, right?
Netrunner 21.01 – “XOXO” released
Netrunner 21.01 ships with all the latest security updates provided by Debian and a new beautiful wallpaper showing of the new Codename of this release. With the activated Debian Buster Backports repository we provide updated firmware for wifi and ethernet chips aswell as improved printer drivers to allow more modern hardware support. Firefox-ESR and Thunderbird were updated to the latest stable LTS (long term supported) versions, which get regular security updates provided by Debian security. Netrunner maintains its georgous look and feel from the previous version based upon Breeze Window decoration and the red colors cursor. Also: Netrunner 21.01 Released For Customized KDE Desktop On Debian
today's leftovers
