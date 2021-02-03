Dubbed “XOXO,” Netrunner OS 21.01 comes a year after Netrunner OS 20.01 “Twenty” which celebrated project’s 10th anniversary release. This release is powered by a newer kernel, namely Linux 5.9, which reached end of life two months ago, and carries the latest updates and security patches from Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 “Buster.” Linux kernel 5.9.15 is included in Netrunner OS 21.01, which was pulled from the Debian Buster Backports repository, which also provides updated firmware for Wi-Fi and Ethernet cards, as well as improved printer drivers to support more modern hardware. Mesa 18.3.6 and X.Org Server 1.20.4 graphics stacks are also included.

The state-run Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has released new customised Free and Open Source Software (FOSS)based Operating System, the K'ITE GNU-Linux Lite 2020,for the benefits of computer users in the state. The same Operating System (OS) suit would feature in lakhs of the student laptops that are being provided as part of the Vidyasree project of the state government, an official statement said here. Completely based on an Ubuntu free software platform, the new version of the OS comes pre-loaded with a bunch of software ranging from office packages, language input tools, Database applications to DTP- Graphics Image Editing software and so on. In addition to internationally acclaimed educational software such as GeoGebra, PhEt and GCompris,the OS suit also features several utility packages like G-Image reader which provides the image to text conversion, it said.

KDE: FreeBSD CI, KDE e.V., and Season of KDE 2021 unique_ptr difference between libstdc++ and libc++ crashes your application | blogs.kde.org Thanks to the KDE FreeBSD CI, which runs our code on top of libc++, we discovered an interesting difference between libstdc++ and libc++'s implementation of unique_ptr. This is quite unexpected, and the actual result for users is even more unexpected: it can lead to crashes in specific situations. This happens when a widget -- using unique_ptr for its d pointer, as is customary these days -- installs an event filter. That event filter will be triggered during destruction of child widgets (at least for the QEvent::Destroy event, I've also seen it with QEvent::Leave events for instance). And, depending on how the event filter is written, it might use the d pointer of the widget, possibly before checking the event type. That's where it gets interesting: the libc++ implementation of unique_ptr sets it to null *before* calling the destructor (because it's implemented in terms of reset(nullptr);. In libstdc++ however, unique_ptr's destructor just calls the destructor, its value remains valid during destruction.

Join the KDE e.V. - Ignorance is bliss... The KDE e.V. is a registered non-profit organization that represents the KDE Community in legal and financial matters. The KDE e.V. is for example responsible for paying the servers that run our GitLab instance and all our other web services. The e.V. takes care of sponsoring developer sprints and contributor travel costs, too. You did participate at some Akademy? This wouldn’t have been possible without the KDE e.V., both by sponsoring and helping to organize the event! If you are an active KDE contributor, consider to join the e.V. to be able to vote on its future direction. This includes very important things like the KDE Free Qt Foundation. At the moment, already a lot of our KDE community members are e.V. members, too.

Season of KDE 2021 and my first ever blog Hi everyone! I am Rohan Asokan. I am currently doing my undergraduate studies in Computer Science in IIITH, a university in India. I can program quite proficiently in C, C++, Javascript, Python and have some knowing some basic Q#, R, FORTRAN, QBasic (I don’t think even primitve coders know about this anymore). I am interested in AI/ML (obviously, cuz that seems to be trend anyways) and any tech that seems really simple but is infact as good as it gets, out of which my favourite is Ray Tracing and Ray Marching - I do have some projects on this, do checkout my github.