KITE Brings out New FOSS Based Operating System
The state-run Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has released new customised Free and Open Source Software (FOSS)based Operating System, the K'ITE GNU-Linux Lite 2020,for the benefits of computer users in the state. The same Operating System (OS) suit would feature in lakhs of the student laptops that are being provided as part of the Vidyasree project of the state government, an official statement said here. Completely based on an Ubuntu free software platform, the new version of the OS comes pre-loaded with a bunch of software ranging from office packages, language input tools, Database applications to DTP- Graphics Image Editing software and so on. In addition to internationally acclaimed educational software such as GeoGebra, PhEt and GCompris,the OS suit also features several utility packages like G-Image reader which provides the image to text conversion, it said.
Netrunner OS 21.01 Released with Linux 5.9, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10.7
Dubbed “XOXO,” Netrunner OS 21.01 comes a year after Netrunner OS 20.01 “Twenty” which celebrated project’s 10th anniversary release. This release is powered by a newer kernel, namely Linux 5.9, which reached end of life two months ago, and carries the latest updates and security patches from Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 “Buster.” Linux kernel 5.9.15 is included in Netrunner OS 21.01, which was pulled from the Debian Buster Backports repository, which also provides updated firmware for Wi-Fi and Ethernet cards, as well as improved printer drivers to support more modern hardware. Mesa 18.3.6 and X.Org Server 1.20.4 graphics stacks are also included.
KDE: FreeBSD CI, KDE e.V., and Season of KDE 2021
mesa 21.0.0-rc5
Hi list, This is very delayed, but mesa 21.0.0-rc5 is now available. RC5 has roughly two weeks of work in it, so there's a lot that's changed since RC4. We've got a few issues left open blocking the relase, but hopefully we can get those all taken care of by next week for a .0 release. Cheers, DylanAlso: Mesa 21.0-RC5 Released For Testing This Q1'2021 OpenGL/Vulkan Driver Collection - Phoronix
