today's leftovers
-
I gave a short presentation - WAF on Debian.
Especially, I talked about usage of ModSecurity-nginx.
-
As my contributions to Debian continue to grow in number, I find myself uploading to the archive more and more often.
Although I'm pretty happy with my current sbuild-based workflow, twice in the past few weeks I inadvertently made a binary upload instead of a source-only one.1
As it turns out, I am not the only DD who has had this problem before. As Nicolas Dandrimont kindly pointed to me, dput-ng supports pre and post upload hooks that can be used to lint your uploads. Even better, it also ships with a check-debs hook that lets you block binary uploads.
-
A couple of weeks ago I noticed one of our newer IndieWeb community participants found an example on the IndieWeb wiki that no longer worked, and it was from someone who hasn’t been around for a while.
[...]
When these things happen, as a community, I feel we should respond with kindness, support, and understanding when someone steps back from community participation or projects. We should not shame or guilt them in any way, and ideally act in such a way that welcomes their return whenever they are able to do so.
Many projects (especially open source software) often talk about their “bus factor” (or more positively worded “lottery factor”). However that framing focuses on the robustness of the project (or company) rather than those contributing to it. Right there in IndieWeb’s motto is an encouragement to reframe: be a “people-focused alternative to the corporate […]”.
The point of “life happens” is to decenter the corporation or project when it comes to such matters, and instead focus on the good of the people in the community. Resiliency of humanity over resiliency of any particular project or organization.
Adopting such values and practices explicitly is more robust than depending on accidental good faith or informal cultural support. Such emotional care should be the clearly written default, rather than something everyone has to notice and figure out on their own. I want to encourage more mutual care-taking as a form of community-based resiliency, and make it less work for folks experiencing “life happens” moments. Through such care, I believe you get actually sustainable community resiliency, without having to sacrifice or burn people out.
-
We have many data structure classes in Collabora Online. Most of them are complex enough to warrant unit tests for their correctness. We already have cypress tests in Online which does integration testing, but we need unit tests for the internal data structure classes too. Mocha testing framework is a good match for this. With this we can do asserts via its BDD interface. In fact we could use any assertion library like Chai or Expect.js. You can now add Mocha tests in Online to test its any existing typescript classes or functions.
-
On 17 February I participated in a panel discussion about opportunities, hurdles with and incentives for Free Software in the public administration. The panel was part of the event "digital state online", focusing on topics like digital administration, digital society and digital sovereignty. Patron of the event is the German Federal Chancellor's Office. Here a quick summary of the points I made and some quick thoughts about the discussion.
The "Behördenspiegel" meanwhile published the recordings of the discussion moderated by Benjamin Stiebel (Editor, Behörden Spiegel) with Dr. Hartmut Schubert (State Secretary, Thuringian Ministry of Finance), Reiner Bamberger (developer at Higher Administrative Court of Rhineland-Palatinate), Dr. Matthias Stürmer (University of Bern), and myself (as always you can use youtube-dl).
[...]
I also plead for a different error culture in the public administration. Experimentation clauses would allow to be test innovative approaches without every bad feedback immediately suggesting that a project has to be stopped. We should think about how to incentivize the sharing and reuse of Free Software. For example if public administrations document good solutions and support others in benefiting from those solutions as well could they get a budget bonus for that for future projects? Could we provide smaller budgets which can be more flexible used to experiment with Free Software, e.g. by providing small payments to Free Software offers even if they do not yet meet all the criteria to use it productively for the tasks envisioned.
One point we also briefly talked about was centralization vs decentralization. We have to be careful that "IT consolidation" efforts do not lead to a situation of more monopolies and more centralization of powers. For Germany, I argued that the bundling of IT services and expertise in some authorities should not go that far that federal states like Thuringia or other levels and parts of government lose their sovereignty and are dependent on a service centre controlled by the federal government or another part of the state. Free Software provides the advantage that for example the federal state of Bavaria can offer a software solution for other federal states. But if they abuse their power over this technology, other federal states like Thuringa could decide to host the Free Software solution themselves, and contract a company to make modifications, so they can have it their way. The same applies for other mechanisms for distribution of power like the separation between a legislature, an executive, and a judiciary. All of them have to make sure their sovereignty is not impacted by technology - neither by companies (as more often discussed) nor by other branches of government. For a democracy in the 21st century such a technological distribution of power is crucial.
Hardware/Modding and Microsoft Intrusion
-
Neither are standalone boards, and instead, they are meant to be connected to the Arduino Zero board – the HMCU board – as a shield.
-
It has recently emerged that the open-source operating system, Raspberry Pi OS, installs a Microsoft repository during installation. The inclusion of one of Microsoft's many repositories means that each time the Raspberry Pi OS updates, it pings a Microsoft server, potentially disclosing information regarding your device.
-
After the install, whenever someone on Pi OS runs apt update, the Pi will reach out and check Microsoft's apt server for any updates.
-
ESP32-S2 is new SOC from Espressif, compared to ESP32 it has no Bluetooth and Ethernet connectivity, but offers plenty of GPIOs and has native USB-OTG interface.
Our first version uses USB to Serial converter as Espressif IDE at that time didn’t support programming via the native USB interface, but now their SDK supports USB programming, so we released new version without the not necessary USB-Serial converter.
To the best of our knowledge this is the first board to the market where USB-OTG is implemented and the board can work both in device and host mode ( at least as hardware
Programming Leftovers
-
I’m often around people who hate XML (because yeah, it is pretty awful, almost as bad as as YAML or JSON) and I kinda squirm during the two minute hate sessions because I’ve spent so much time learning a bunch of XML-related tech.
-
OK, Scheme students, this is gonna get dense. Start at the top, don’t skip ahead, and when you’ve found the one you need, stop reading, grab it and get back to work.♥
-
Lupa is a Gemini crawler. Starting from a few given URLs, it retrieves them, analyzes the links in gemtext (Gemini format) files and adds them to the database of URLs to crawl. It is not a search engine, it does not store the content of the resources, just the metadata, for research and statistics.
Lupa is written in Python.
-
Gemini server statistics (2020-12)
Statistics on Gemini servers, gathered on 2020-12-22 (give or take a few days), based on the list of hosts found at gemini://gus.guru/known-hosts
To get complete results, get-tls-supported-versions.sh and get-tls1_2-supported-ciphers.sh need to be executed at least 2 times each, as connections might fail for various reasons.
-
Like many of you, I am a software developer. For the past few years, I've been working with Python, both at work, and writing small hobby projects at home.
One of the most common things I do with Python is write Linux services/daemons. A linux daemon is a program, in our case written in Python, that runs in a loop, usually by SystemD, and only exits when it receives a kill signal.
A few months ago, I decided to teach myself Rust, and after reading the Rust book (which I highly recommend), and watching lots of youtube videos, I tried to write a Rust Linux daemon.
Security and DRM
-
When it comes to geopolitics, the so-called ‘cyber’ and the realm of the internet has become a serious battlefield and a space where enemy states have traded disinformation campaigns and can have things like a power plant knocked out by a string of code. Since 2011, New York Times journalist Nicole Perlroth has been reporting on the secret world of cybersecurity and the arsenals of malware that nation states are stockpiling.
-
This is quite alarming, given that the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced yesterday that it is a longtime client of AFTS and that the February attack may have compromised approximately 20 months of data it had shared with the company, including the “names, addresses, license plate numbers and vehicle identification numbers (VIN)” of millions of Californians.
-
It is now three years later. The agreement is supposed to be in effect. No right to repair legislation has been passed. Deere, the dealers, and the manufacturers got what they wanted. And, yet, farmers are still struggling to get anything promised in the agreement.
Recent comments
22 min 31 sec ago
15 hours 36 min ago
16 hours 18 min ago
19 hours 15 min ago
19 hours 36 min ago
19 hours 47 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago