Most Android smartphones come with at least a few basic apps pre-installed. Some come with a lot of apps that you may not want or need. And while this isn’t something that’s unique to Android device, the bloatware that often comes with Windows PCs can usually be uninstalled. Android bloatware is a tougher nut to crack, because it’s often written to your device’s system partition, which means it cannot be fully removed without root access. But you can prevent unwanted apps from ever running or consuming precious CPU or RAM resources. It’s possible to do that with a series of Android Debug Bridge commands. Or you can simplify things by using a free utility called Universal Android Debloater.

Free Software and Other Leftovers WordPress 5.7 Release Candidate The first release candidate for WordPress 5.7 is now available! Please join us in celebrating this very important milestone in the community’s progress towards the final release! “Release Candidate” means that the new version is ready for release, but with millions of users and thousands of plugins and themes, it’s possible something was missed. WordPress 5.7 is slated for release on March 9, 2021, but your help is needed to get there—if you haven’t tried 5.7 yet, now is the time!

The Apache® Software Foundation Sustains its Mission of Providing Software for the Public Good through Corporate Sponsorships and Charitable Giving The ASF is the world's largest Open Source foundation. Apache software projects are integral to nearly every end-user computing device, benefit billions of users worldwide, with Web requests received from every Internet-connected country on the planet. Valued conservatively at more than $22B, Apache Open Source software is available to the public-at-large at 100% no cost. No payment of any kind is ever required to use, contribute to, or otherwise participate in Apache projects. The ASF depends on tax-deductible Sponsorships and donations to offset its operations expenses that include infrastructure, marketing and publicity, accounting, and legal services. "We are proud of our Sponsors, whose generous support helps our volunteer community continue to develop essential software that keeps the world running," said Daniel Ruggeri, ASF Vice President of Fundraising. "ASF Sponsorship allows us to make great strides towards developing and improving our projects, enriching our communities, educating and mentoring newcomers, and encouraging and facilitating participation by under-represented groups. Fiscal support today secures the groundwork to ensure future Apache benefits can be shared by all."

Nextcloud Hub 21 Comes With New Collaboration Features Nextcloud has announced immediate availability of Nextcloud Hub 21, adding performance improvement and important new collaboration features in Text, Talk, Groupware and Files. According to the company, the new High Performance Back-end for Files in particular reduces server load from desktop clients and web interface polling by 90% while delivering instant notifications and file changes to users. Optimizations to app loading and database queries as well as a range of specific scenarios like the usage of Text, Object storage, LDAP group handling and more deliver up to twice more responsive user experience.

KubeEdge: Reliable Connectivity Between The Cloud & Edge

SBC Enclosure Ready! Model 100 Appears on Kickstarter Looking to do more with your Raspberry Pi? That may be one of the best factors of single-board computers: the possibilities seem endless. And those possibilities are growing. The Ready! Model 100, an SBC enclosure, is making an appearance on Kickstarter.