Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Lubuntu Review

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 21st of February 2021 10:02:52 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

Mario Behling designed Lubuntu, Julien Lavergne developed it for many years. It is a lightweight operating system based on the Linux kernel created from the Ubuntu distribution. This Linux distro was developed under the GNU license as an open-source tool, which is entirely free. Lubuntu is a fast and lightweight operating system that provides an easy-to-use and simple interface. Lubuntu aims to work on low-end systems without compromising on performance because it uses LXDE/LXQT.

Many people complain that Lubuntu does not have any animations or effects because this Linux distro aims to improve the performance, eliminating the higher customization scope. You can use Lubuntu in your low-end system because it only requires 256 RAM to work correctly. If you want a brief Lubuntu review, this article will work best because we will cover complete details about Lubuntu.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Universal Android Debloater disables unwanted system apps, no root required

Most Android smartphones come with at least a few basic apps pre-installed. Some come with a lot of apps that you may not want or need. And while this isn’t something that’s unique to Android device, the bloatware that often comes with Windows PCs can usually be uninstalled. Android bloatware is a tougher nut to crack, because it’s often written to your device’s system partition, which means it cannot be fully removed without root access. But you can prevent unwanted apps from ever running or consuming precious CPU or RAM resources. It’s possible to do that with a series of Android Debug Bridge commands. Or you can simplify things by using a free utility called Universal Android Debloater. Read more

Alpine 3.10.6, 3.11.8 and 3.12.4 released

The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.10.6, 3.11.8 and 3.12.4 of its Alpine Linux operating system. Read more

Free Software and Other Leftovers

  • WordPress 5.7 Release Candidate

    The first release candidate for WordPress 5.7 is now available! Please join us in celebrating this very important milestone in the community’s progress towards the final release! “Release Candidate” means that the new version is ready for release, but with millions of users and thousands of plugins and themes, it’s possible something was missed. WordPress 5.7 is slated for release on March 9, 2021, but your help is needed to get there—if you haven’t tried 5.7 yet, now is the time!

  • The Apache® Software Foundation Sustains its Mission of Providing Software for the Public Good through Corporate Sponsorships and Charitable Giving

    The ASF is the world's largest Open Source foundation. Apache software projects are integral to nearly every end-user computing device, benefit billions of users worldwide, with Web requests received from every Internet-connected country on the planet. Valued conservatively at more than $22B, Apache Open Source software is available to the public-at-large at 100% no cost. No payment of any kind is ever required to use, contribute to, or otherwise participate in Apache projects. The ASF depends on tax-deductible Sponsorships and donations to offset its operations expenses that include infrastructure, marketing and publicity, accounting, and legal services. "We are proud of our Sponsors, whose generous support helps our volunteer community continue to develop essential software that keeps the world running," said Daniel Ruggeri, ASF Vice President of Fundraising. "ASF Sponsorship allows us to make great strides towards developing and improving our projects, enriching our communities, educating and mentoring newcomers, and encouraging and facilitating participation by under-represented groups. Fiscal support today secures the groundwork to ensure future Apache benefits can be shared by all."

  • Nextcloud Hub 21 Comes With New Collaboration Features

    Nextcloud has announced immediate availability of Nextcloud Hub 21, adding performance improvement and important new collaboration features in Text, Talk, Groupware and Files. According to the company, the new High Performance Back-end for Files in particular reduces server load from desktop clients and web interface polling by 90% while delivering instant notifications and file changes to users. Optimizations to app loading and database queries as well as a range of specific scenarios like the usage of Text, Object storage, LDAP group handling and more deliver up to twice more responsive user experience.

  • KubeEdge: Reliable Connectivity Between The Cloud & Edge
  • SBC Enclosure Ready! Model 100 Appears on Kickstarter

    Looking to do more with your Raspberry Pi? That may be one of the best factors of single-board computers: the possibilities seem endless. And those possibilities are growing. The Ready! Model 100, an SBC enclosure, is making an appearance on Kickstarter.

VMware Engineer Revises Work On Concurrent TLB Flushes For Linux

After a two year hiatus on the patches, VMware's Nadav Amit has gotten back to working on current TLB flushing support for the Linux kernel in yielding a small but measurable performance improvement. Nadav has been working on Linux patches to allow for flushing of remote and local TLBs concurrently. Back in mid 2019 numbers shared by him pointed up to a 1~4% performance improvement on average under sysbench for these patches. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6