Lubuntu Review
Mario Behling designed Lubuntu, Julien Lavergne developed it for many years. It is a lightweight operating system based on the Linux kernel created from the Ubuntu distribution. This Linux distro was developed under the GNU license as an open-source tool, which is entirely free. Lubuntu is a fast and lightweight operating system that provides an easy-to-use and simple interface. Lubuntu aims to work on low-end systems without compromising on performance because it uses LXDE/LXQT.
Many people complain that Lubuntu does not have any animations or effects because this Linux distro aims to improve the performance, eliminating the higher customization scope. You can use Lubuntu in your low-end system because it only requires 256 RAM to work correctly. If you want a brief Lubuntu review, this article will work best because we will cover complete details about Lubuntu.
Universal Android Debloater disables unwanted system apps, no root required
Most Android smartphones come with at least a few basic apps pre-installed. Some come with a lot of apps that you may not want or need. And while this isn’t something that’s unique to Android device, the bloatware that often comes with Windows PCs can usually be uninstalled. Android bloatware is a tougher nut to crack, because it’s often written to your device’s system partition, which means it cannot be fully removed without root access. But you can prevent unwanted apps from ever running or consuming precious CPU or RAM resources. It’s possible to do that with a series of Android Debug Bridge commands. Or you can simplify things by using a free utility called Universal Android Debloater.
Alpine 3.10.6, 3.11.8 and 3.12.4 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.10.6, 3.11.8 and 3.12.4 of its Alpine Linux operating system.
Free Software and Other Leftovers
VMware Engineer Revises Work On Concurrent TLB Flushes For Linux
After a two year hiatus on the patches, VMware's Nadav Amit has gotten back to working on current TLB flushing support for the Linux kernel in yielding a small but measurable performance improvement. Nadav has been working on Linux patches to allow for flushing of remote and local TLBs concurrently. Back in mid 2019 numbers shared by him pointed up to a 1~4% performance improvement on average under sysbench for these patches.
