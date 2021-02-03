today's howtos
Install HPLIP 3.21.2 In Ubuntu 20.04 / LinuxMint / Fedora 33 | Tips On UNIX
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install HPLIP 3.21.2 in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Fedora 33, RHEL, LinuxMint 19.x, and Debian 10.7.
HPLIP – HP Linux Image and Printing, developed by HP for Printing, scanning, and faxing with HP inkjet and laser-based printers in Linux platforms.
The latest version of HPLIP 3.21.2 contains new printer support and added support to the new Distro’s and the hplip installer is available for download from SourceForge.
How To Install Kodi on Manjaro 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kodi on Manjaro 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Kodi (formerly XBMC Media Center) is an open-source and very powerful project that provides all the necessary tools for transforming your regular PC into a bona fide HTPC, which, if used in conjunction with a big-screen TV and a Hi-Fi audio system, will transform your living room into a veritable home theater. Currently, Kodi can be used to play almost all popular audio and video formats around. It was designed for network playback, so you can stream your multimedia from anywhere in the house or directly from the internet using practically any protocol available.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Kodi on a Manjaro 20 (Nibia).
Setting up a local repository on Ubuntu 16.04 - The Linux Juggernaut
Having packages available locally is helpful in a number of situations. Your organization might be using certain packages which are not available on public repositories. You might also be building your own debian packages and would prefer to have them available locally on the system.
In this article, we will show you how to set up a simple local package repository on an Ubuntu 16.04 system.
apt command examples for package management in Ubuntu - The Linux Juggernaut
In our earlier articles on package management for Debian bases distributions, we’ve covered dpkg, apt-get, and apt-cache tools. In this article, we will cover the apt tool for managing packages on our Ubuntu 16.04 system. The command line options for apt are very similar to those available with apt-get and apt-cache because apt encompasses features of both these tools into one package management tool. Apt is a front-end tool which works with dpkg in the background to maintain software on the system.
To interact with the apt package manager, we use the apt command along with the appropriate options.
We’ll now take you through some examples to help understand how we use the apt package manager.
How to add Capacity Providers in the existing ECS Cluster? - Kernel Talks
In our last article, we walked you through the basics of Capacity Providers. In this article, let’s create them to test their functionalities. You can create Capacity Providers and add them to the running ECS cluster without touching anything in the cluster.
Lukas "lzap" Zapletal: Installing Unifi Controller on Fedora 33
Installing Unifi Controller in Fedora 33 is easy. Step one: install MongoDB from the official site since it is no longer available in Fedora due to licensing reasons.
Lukas "lzap" Zapletal: Remove rsyslog and use journald in Fedora
I am reinstalling my home server from scratch, I want to start using BTRFS which seems like a great fit for what I am doing (NAS, backups). Installation was smooth, no problems, however I noticed that Fedora Server 33 installed both journald and rsyslogd and journal was configured to do persistent logging.
You know, this is weird. On Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and 8, journald is configured in volatile mode and it’s set to forward all logs to syslog. On Fedora 33, it looks like both rsyslog and journald are logging (/var/log/messages and /var/log/journal respectively). No forwarding is going on. This is weird, I am going to file a BZ for folks to investigate.
Jon Chiappetta: Configuring an OpenWRT Switch to work with SSID VLANS on a UAP-AC-PRO
On the OpenWRT Swtich page, I have set the LAN ports 1 & 2 as VLAN trunk ports (tagged) to allow both to carry the traffic through to the VLAN access ports (untagged) (home = VLAN 3 && guest = VLAN 4). This will create the sub-interfaces eth0.3 and eth0.4 that will contain the separated Layer 2 ethernet traffic to/from those different WiFi clients (ARP, DHCP via dnsmasq, mDNS, etc).
Please do not put IP addresses into DNS MX records
I want to highlight a common misconfiguration in the DNS records for e-mail servers.
When a domain is configured to receive mails usually a DNS record of the type MX is configured pointing to the host name of the mail server.
Notably, according to the respective RFC 1035 the MX record must contain a domain name and may not directly point to an IP address. However some mail servers do configure an IP address. Many mail servers are lenient when it comes to this misconfiguration and will deliver mails nevertheless, so this may stay undetected.
I happen to use a mail server that is less forgiving (Courier), and every now and then I cannot send a mail due to this. It’s rare, but it does happen. If your mail server has such a configuration you may not receive some legitimate e-mails.
Review: Septor 2021
Septor is a Linux distribution which provides users with a pre-configured computing environment for surfing the Internet anonymously. It is based on Debian's Testing branch and it uses Privoxy, a privacy-enhancing proxy, together with the Tor anonymity network to modify web page data and HTTP headers before the page is rendered by the browser. The distribution uses KDE Plasma as the preferred desktop environment and it also includes the Tor Browser for anonymous web browsing and OnionShare for file sharing. Septor is in the same family of distributions as Tails, which we talked about last year. Tails is also Debian-based and is intended to be used for anonymous web browsing and file sharing. One of the big differences between the two projects is Tails uses the GNOME desktop while Septor uses KDE Plasma. Another difference is Tails is typically run as a live distribution from a USB thumb drive, often with persistent storage. Septor, on the other hand, can either be used as a standard live disc or installed to a hard drive via Debian's system installer. Septor is available in one edition for 64-bit (x86_64) computers. The ISO file we download is 1.8GB in size. Booting from this media brings up a menu asking if we would like to run the live desktop or launch the installer. When running in UEFI mode just one install option was visible, but in Legacy BIOS mode I could select either a graphical installer or a text installer. Taking the live option brings up a graphical login screen. We are shown a mostly empty screen that tells us we can sign in to the live desktop using the password "live". There are drop-down menus for choosing our session type (only KDE Plasma is available) and our keyboard layout (only US is available). Signing into the default user account brings up the Plasma desktop with a blue background. A panel sits at the bottom of the display. The desktop is fairly quiet and empty, though browsing through the application menu presents us with several useful tools I will talk about later. We are automatically connected to the Tor network when we open a web browser or other tool, allowing us to browse the web with a degree of anonymity.
