How to install Android Studio in Ubuntu
If you’ve switched to Ubuntu from Mac OS or Windows to do Android development, you’ll need to know how to install Android Studio. In this guide, we’ll show you how to do just that. Follow along as we go over how to install Android Studio on Ubuntu.
How to use the Epic Store on Linux
The Epic Games Store is quickly becoming a competitor to Steam by adding exclusive PC games to it. Sadly, unlike Steam, it does not have a native Linux release, and there are no plans for Epic to release on Linux in the future.
Not to worry! With a little elbow grease, you can get the Epic Store working on your Linux PC. Here’s how to do it.
How to install Shotcut Video Editor on Linux Mint 20.1
In this video, we are looking at how to install Shotcut Video Editor on Linux Mint 20.1.
Install Adobe Reader on Fedora Linux – Linux Hint
Adobe Acrobat Reader DC or simply Adobe Reader is a popular software for document viewing, printing, and adding comments. It can also add signs and annotate portable document format or PDFs. It is primarily built for handling PDF documents. The premium version, Adobe Acrobat Pro DC, has more features than Adobe Acrobat Reader DC. For example, you can create PDFs, convert to other formats, edit and protect them.
Adobe now also provides online document cloud services for Adobe Acrobat Reader for managing your work from anywhere and from any device.
Adobe Inc develops the Adobe Acrobat family. The Adobe reader is available for direct download on Windows and Mac OS. It can be installed on Android and IOS as well. There are multiple languages available for installing Adobe Reader. Adobe does not provide a direct download option on the Linux systems as it used to do earlier. In this guide, we will see some workaround for installing Adobe Reader on the Fedora operating system.
How to install Pencil2D on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Pencil2D on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Update Ubuntu in the Command Line
Knowing how to update Linux in the command line is an absolute must for skilled users. Staying updated keeps your system safe, secure, and stocked with the latest features. Today we'll learn how to update an Ubuntu desktop or server from the terminal, or through an SSH connection.
Use btrfs compression in Fedora 33 - Lukáš Zapletal
Btrfs have been available in Fedora for quite some time and starting from Fedora 33, new installations of Workstation edition use it by default. Btrfs is pretty capable file system with lots of options, let’s take a look on one aspect: transparent per-file compression.
There’s little bit of misunderstanding how this works and some people recommend to mount with compress option. This is actually not necessary and I would actually strongly suggest NOT to use this option. See, this option makes btrfs to attempt to compress all files that are being written. If the beginning of a file cannot be effectively compressed, it’s marked as “not for compression” and this is never attempted again. This can be even forced via a different option. This looks nice on paper.
The problem is, not all files are good candidates for compression. Compression takes time and it can dramatically worsen performance, things like database files or virtual machine images should never be compressed. Performance of libvirt/KVM goes terribly down by order of magnitude if an inefficient backing store is used (qcow2).
Read Manpages With Less, Bat, Vim or Neovim - YouTube
Did you know that you can change the MANPAGER that your shell uses? The MANPAGER is the program that is used to read man pages. By default, this is usually the 'less' program, but you can change it to be whatever you like. Some common choices include bat, vim and neovim.
Oil Paint image transformation with Raspberry PI and OpenCV - peppe8o
Beside being a fantastic tool for Artificial Intelligence computing, OpenCV also makes available a number of options to create cool effects applied to pictures. One of these is Oilpainting, which creates an oil paint from your image, able to run in a Raspberry PI
Review: Septor 2021
Septor is a Linux distribution which provides users with a pre-configured computing environment for surfing the Internet anonymously. It is based on Debian's Testing branch and it uses Privoxy, a privacy-enhancing proxy, together with the Tor anonymity network to modify web page data and HTTP headers before the page is rendered by the browser. The distribution uses KDE Plasma as the preferred desktop environment and it also includes the Tor Browser for anonymous web browsing and OnionShare for file sharing. Septor is in the same family of distributions as Tails, which we talked about last year. Tails is also Debian-based and is intended to be used for anonymous web browsing and file sharing. One of the big differences between the two projects is Tails uses the GNOME desktop while Septor uses KDE Plasma. Another difference is Tails is typically run as a live distribution from a USB thumb drive, often with persistent storage. Septor, on the other hand, can either be used as a standard live disc or installed to a hard drive via Debian's system installer. Septor is available in one edition for 64-bit (x86_64) computers. The ISO file we download is 1.8GB in size. Booting from this media brings up a menu asking if we would like to run the live desktop or launch the installer. When running in UEFI mode just one install option was visible, but in Legacy BIOS mode I could select either a graphical installer or a text installer. Taking the live option brings up a graphical login screen. We are shown a mostly empty screen that tells us we can sign in to the live desktop using the password "live". There are drop-down menus for choosing our session type (only KDE Plasma is available) and our keyboard layout (only US is available). Signing into the default user account brings up the Plasma desktop with a blue background. A panel sits at the bottom of the display. The desktop is fairly quiet and empty, though browsing through the application menu presents us with several useful tools I will talk about later. We are automatically connected to the Tor network when we open a web browser or other tool, allowing us to browse the web with a degree of anonymity.
Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, Linux Action News, GNU World Order and TWIL
Graphics: NVidia, ROCm, and Mesa
