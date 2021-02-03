Xfce Panel Profiles 1.0.13 Released Introducing new layouts and improving on existing ones, Xfce Panel Profiles 1.0.13 makes it easier than ever to manage and experiment with new panel configurations.

Programming Leftovers GNU Parallel 20210222 ('Ang Sang Su Kyi') released GNU Parallel 20210222 ('Ang Sang Su Kyi') has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ Please help spreading GNU Parallel by making a testimonial video like Juan Sierra Pons: http://www.elsotanillo.net/wp-content/uploads/GnuParallel_JuanSierraPons.mp4 It does not have to be as detailed as Juan's. It is perfectly fine if you just say your name, and what field you are using GNU Parallel for.

Reading stdin with Emacs Client ― mina86.com One feature Emacs doesn’t have out of the box is reading data from standard input. Trying to open - (e.g. echo stdin | emacs -) results in Emacs complaining about unknown option (if it ends up starting in graphical mode) or that ‘standard input is not a tty’ (when starting in terminal). With sufficiently advanced shell one potential solution is the --insert flag paired with command substitution: echo stdin | emacs --insert <(cat). Sadly, it’s not a panacea. It messes up initial buffer (and thus may break setups with custom initial-buffer-choice) and doesn’t address the issue of standard input not being a tty when running Emacs in terminal.

rt.cpan.org to remain online Despite rt.cpan.org still displaying the sunset message, it is in fact not going away forever on the 1st of March, but will have an 'extended downtime' while it is moved elsewhere. In future it'd be nice if communications of such things, and even allowing others to have a say on the matter, could be handled better.

Perl Weekly Challenge 100: Fun Time and Triangle Sum

How do I Create an Alias in Bash? – Linux Hint Bash alias is a command-based shortcut title. Every alias comprises a single word (or maybe even a single letter), which can be used rather than a relatively long command. In the Linux system, there have been several instructions that we’ll need to utilize daily. If we can run some popular instructions by typing quick instructions, it would be very beneficial for all of us. Via bash aliases, Linux users can conveniently build commonly used shortcut commands for big commands. Bash aliases are not just used to ease the job and thus save users’ time.

How to Simulate an Array of Arrays in Bash – Linux Hint Bash is indeed an interpreted, interactive language, and how much space to reserve in advance does not have to be known. It is also possible to make ready a new array dynamically without declaring it or extending a previously defined array to include further entries. Still, multidimensional arrays aren’t supported by bash, and we can’t get array components that are also arrays. Fortunately, multidimensional arrays can be simulated. This article will provide some illustrations of the simulation of an array of arrays in a bash script.

Remove a Specific Element from an Array in Bash – Linux Hint Although the entire process is not very simple and might seem like a hack, you could perhaps remove an element from the existing array. We could be using more than one method to remove an element. One of the methods is “unset,” which is used to delete an element from a specific index and afterward replace it with some other array. Several other sets of elements can be deleted using: also. You can remove the list element from the end but only the solitary one using the pop() method. Let’s have some examples for this.

Erich Schubert: My first Rust crate: faster kmedoids clustering I have written my first Rust crate: kmedoids. Python users can use the wrapper package kmedoids. It implements k-medoids clustering, and includes our new FasterPAM algorithm that drastically reduces the computational overhead. As long as you can afford to compute the distance matrix of your data set, clustering it with k-medoids is now feasible even for large k. (If your data is continuous and you are interested in minimizing squared errors, k-means surely remains the better choice!)