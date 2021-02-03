Language Selection

ESPlot: Open Source Software for Plotting Real-Time, High-Speed Signals For Embedded Systems

OSS

Confronted with the need of plotting high-speed (or high number of data) signals, typically for embedded systems applications and real-time, research engineers at the Saarland University, Germany have developed their own software called ESPlot.

ESPlot communicates with microcontroller boards over a custom serial protocol. In applications where the microcontroller is executing a real-time process, signals can be streamed to a computer in a synchronous way and data can be sent to the real-time process in an asynchronous way.

Xfce Panel Profiles 1.0.13 Released

Introducing new layouts and improving on existing ones, Xfce Panel Profiles 1.0.13 makes it easier than ever to manage and experiment with new panel configurations. Read more

Programming Leftovers

  • GNU Parallel 20210222 ('Ang Sang Su Kyi') released

    GNU Parallel 20210222 ('Ang Sang Su Kyi') has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ Please help spreading GNU Parallel by making a testimonial video like Juan Sierra Pons: http://www.elsotanillo.net/wp-content/uploads/GnuParallel_JuanSierraPons.mp4 It does not have to be as detailed as Juan's. It is perfectly fine if you just say your name, and what field you are using GNU Parallel for.

  • Reading stdin with Emacs Client ― mina86.com

    One feature Emacs doesn’t have out of the box is reading data from standard input. Trying to open - (e.g. echo stdin | emacs -) results in Emacs complaining about unknown option (if it ends up starting in graphical mode) or that ‘standard input is not a tty’ (when starting in terminal). With sufficiently advanced shell one potential solution is the --insert flag paired with command substitution: echo stdin | emacs --insert <(cat). Sadly, it’s not a panacea. It messes up initial buffer (and thus may break setups with custom initial-buffer-choice) and doesn’t address the issue of standard input not being a tty when running Emacs in terminal.

  • rt.cpan.org to remain online

    Despite rt.cpan.org still displaying the sunset message, it is in fact not going away forever on the 1st of March, but will have an 'extended downtime' while it is moved elsewhere. In future it'd be nice if communications of such things, and even allowing others to have a say on the matter, could be handled better.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 100: Fun Time and Triangle Sum
  • How do I Create an Alias in Bash? – Linux Hint

    Bash alias is a command-based shortcut title. Every alias comprises a single word (or maybe even a single letter), which can be used rather than a relatively long command. In the Linux system, there have been several instructions that we’ll need to utilize daily. If we can run some popular instructions by typing quick instructions, it would be very beneficial for all of us. Via bash aliases, Linux users can conveniently build commonly used shortcut commands for big commands. Bash aliases are not just used to ease the job and thus save users’ time.

  • How to Simulate an Array of Arrays in Bash – Linux Hint

    Bash is indeed an interpreted, interactive language, and how much space to reserve in advance does not have to be known. It is also possible to make ready a new array dynamically without declaring it or extending a previously defined array to include further entries. Still, multidimensional arrays aren’t supported by bash, and we can’t get array components that are also arrays. Fortunately, multidimensional arrays can be simulated. This article will provide some illustrations of the simulation of an array of arrays in a bash script.

  • Remove a Specific Element from an Array in Bash – Linux Hint

    Although the entire process is not very simple and might seem like a hack, you could perhaps remove an element from the existing array. We could be using more than one method to remove an element. One of the methods is “unset,” which is used to delete an element from a specific index and afterward replace it with some other array. Several other sets of elements can be deleted using: also. You can remove the list element from the end but only the solitary one using the pop() method. Let’s have some examples for this.

  • Erich Schubert: My first Rust crate: faster kmedoids clustering

    I have written my first Rust crate: kmedoids. Python users can use the wrapper package kmedoids. It implements k-medoids clustering, and includes our new FasterPAM algorithm that drastically reduces the computational overhead. As long as you can afford to compute the distance matrix of your data set, clustering it with k-medoids is now feasible even for large k. (If your data is continuous and you are interested in minimizing squared errors, k-means surely remains the better choice!)

Open Hardware: Arduino and Pi Extensions

  • This robotic cue can turn anyone into a pool shark

    If you want to get better at billiards, the conventional wisdom is to practice. However, if you’re YouTuber Shane Wighton, you build a robotic cue to play the game for you. His device looks like a cross between a pool stick, a sci-fi robot, and a heavily-modified weed wacker. Instead of precisely manipulating the cue, you just put it roughly in place, hit the trigger, and let it sink the shot.

  • Maker Pi Pico STEM board mini review with CircuitPython

    In my early list of third-party Raspberry Pi RP2040 boards, I shortly mentioned Cytron Maker Pi Pico baseboard for Raspberry Pi Pico that exposes all pins via female headers, includes LEDs for all GPIOs pin, six Grove connectors, three user push-buttons, one RGB LED, a piezo buzzer, an audio jack, a MicroSD card, and an ESP-01 socket to add WiFi connectivity.

  • Pi HAT with 16 opto-isolated inputs can stack for up to 128

    Sequent’s $40 “16-Inputs for Raspberry Pi” HAT provides 16 opto-isolated, 3-240V AC/DC digital inputs and an RS-485 port and can be stacked 8x high for up to 128 inputs. Sequent Microsystems has included optically isolated digital inputs on its earlier Raspberry Pi Mega-IO Expansion Card (8x opto-inputs) and MegaIO-IND (4x) Raspberry Pi HATs. Now, it has returned to Kickstarter to successfully launch a HAT with 16x opto-isolated, 3-240V AC/DC inputs for data acquisition.

Review: Septor 2021

Septor is a Linux distribution which provides users with a pre-configured computing environment for surfing the Internet anonymously. It is based on Debian's Testing branch and it uses Privoxy, a privacy-enhancing proxy, together with the Tor anonymity network to modify web page data and HTTP headers before the page is rendered by the browser. The distribution uses KDE Plasma as the preferred desktop environment and it also includes the Tor Browser for anonymous web browsing and OnionShare for file sharing. Septor is in the same family of distributions as Tails, which we talked about last year. Tails is also Debian-based and is intended to be used for anonymous web browsing and file sharing. One of the big differences between the two projects is Tails uses the GNOME desktop while Septor uses KDE Plasma. Another difference is Tails is typically run as a live distribution from a USB thumb drive, often with persistent storage. Septor, on the other hand, can either be used as a standard live disc or installed to a hard drive via Debian's system installer. Septor is available in one edition for 64-bit (x86_64) computers. The ISO file we download is 1.8GB in size. Booting from this media brings up a menu asking if we would like to run the live desktop or launch the installer. When running in UEFI mode just one install option was visible, but in Legacy BIOS mode I could select either a graphical installer or a text installer. Taking the live option brings up a graphical login screen. We are shown a mostly empty screen that tells us we can sign in to the live desktop using the password "live". There are drop-down menus for choosing our session type (only KDE Plasma is available) and our keyboard layout (only US is available). Signing into the default user account brings up the Plasma desktop with a blue background. A panel sits at the bottom of the display. The desktop is fairly quiet and empty, though browsing through the application menu presents us with several useful tools I will talk about later. We are automatically connected to the Tor network when we open a web browser or other tool, allowing us to browse the web with a degree of anonymity. Read more

