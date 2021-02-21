9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 21st, 2021
This week has been really interesting, but a bit slow on the news and releases. The biggest stories are the launch of the KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment, the return of siduction Linux, a new major NetworkManager release, the default OS for the PinePhone Linux phone, and the release of the Kodi 19 home theater software.
I top that with a hands-on article of the Ubuntu Unity 20.10 operating system on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer. You can enjoy these and many other Linux news, as well as the latest distro and software releases in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for February 21st, 2021, below!
