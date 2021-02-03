Bootlin acquired by Bootlin CTO Thomas Petazzoni and engineer Alexandre Belloni
We are happy to announce that Bootlin (formerly Free Electrons) has been acquired by two of its employees, Thomas Petazzoni and Alexandre Belloni.
Bootlin was founded in 2004 by Michael Opdenacker, with the goal of promoting the use of Linux and Free Software in embedded systems worldwide.
Thomas Petazzoni joined Bootlin in 2008, as the first employee. Thomas expanded the company offering by starting an engineering services activity, contributed to the growth of the company and took a CTO position. Thomas has a strong technical, open-source and embedded Linux background: he is the co-maintainer of the Buildroot project, has contributed to the Linux kernel, spoke at multiple international conferences and is the member of several embedded Linux conferences program committees. As Bootlin CTO, Thomas has been in charge of the complete engineering services activity: communication, sales, customer interaction, project management, scheduling and review.
How to get Minimize and Maximize Button in Gnome
One of our readers wrote to me, “I have installed CentOS on my System, and I’m facing difficulty to minimize and maximize Windows because the Default button to Maximize and Minimize is not available on the top right of the screen just a single Close button is available.
It’s very annoying to switch to different applications every time I need to press Super Button to choose the application or right-click on top of the applications and do minimize.”
today's howtos
-
I presume you are a tad bit familiar with Docker and know basics like running docker containers etc.
In previous articles we have discussed updating docker container and writing docker files.
-
In this tutorial , you will learn how to install and use wget command tool. GNU Wget is a command-line utility for downloading files from the web. it provides a number of options allowing you to download multiple files.
-
Google Cloud SDK (Software Development Kit) provides a set of tools that are used to manage resources hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The SDK provides gcloud, gsutil, nd bq commands with the ability to access the Google Cloud via the terminal.
The Cloud SDK team provides official PPA for the Debian packages to install on Ubuntu systems. Also the Cloud SDK is available in form of Snap package, which allow you to quickly install Google Cloud SDK on Ubuntu system.
-
VMware Workstation Player is an ideal utility for running a single virtual machine on a Windows or Linux PC. VMware Player free version is available for non-commercial, personal and home use.
This article tutorials show you how to install VMware Workstation Player on Deepin 20.
-
Suppose you have written a bash shell script and you want to protect the content of the shell script while sharing it with others. For example, for whatever reason you don't want the shell script to be viewed for inspection and modified for re-distribution by others. Better yet, you want to set the expiration date on the script, so that the script may not be used beyond the set expiration date.
-
Python virtual environment is used to create an isolated environment for Python project which contains interpreter, libraries, and scripts. You can create any number of virtual environments for your projects with each having its own dependencies.
By using virtual environments you avoid installing packages globally which could break other projects.
Putting it in simple words, a virtual environment helps to properly install the specific versions of the packages required by a python project.
-
If you are in the IT industry, chances are high that you must have heard of Docker, unless you live inside a cave or a remote region completely shut out from the rest of the world. Docker is an opensource containerization technology that has revolutionized how developers develop and deploy applications. It allows development teams to build, manage and deploy applications inside containers. A Container is a standalone prebuilt software package that packs with its own libraries and dependencies. Containers run in complete isolation of the host operating system and from each other as well.
Docker offers immense benefits. Before containerization, developers used to encounter issues when writing and deploying code on various Linux flavors. An application would work perfectly well on one system only to fail on another system. Docker standardizes code deployment and ensures that the applications can run seamlessly across various computing environments without running into dependency issues or errors. Additionally, containers contribute to vast economies of scale. Docker is resource-friendly, lightweight, and quite efficient.
-
Usually, the ls command is used in Linux to display files and folders. It is an inbuilt command in GNU/Linux. However, it has its shortcomings, for example, there is no option to view directories recursively.
Today we want to introduce you to a new command called ‘tree’ which is used for recursive file listing, and how we can call it with a limit on the depth of file structure to be displayed.
-
In a previous article, I covered how to create a small app with Knative, which is an open source project that adds components to Kubernetes for deploying, running, and managing serverless, cloud-native applications. In this article, I'll explain Knative eventing, a way to create, send, and verify events in your cloud-native environment.
Events can be generated from many sources in your environment, and they can be confusing to manage or define. Since Knative follows the CloudEvents specification, it allows you to have one common abstraction point for your environment, where the events are defined to one specification.
This article explains how to install Knative eventing version 0.20.0 and create, trigger, and verify events. Because there are many steps involved, I suggest you look at my GitHub repo to walk through this article with the files.
