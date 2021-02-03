STM32MP1 Linux SoM fits into Pico-ITX carrier board
DH electronics DHCOM STM32MP1 is an STMicro STM32MP1 Cortex-A7/M4 system-on-module (SoM) following the company’s SO-DIMM-based DHCOM standard, and capable of running Linux with Etnaviv GPU drivers.
The SoM is compatible with two DHCOM carrier boards from the company, namely DH PDK (Premium Developer Kit) for development, and DH PicoITX2 Pico-ITX board for direct integration into products.
Note some of the interfaces are multiplexed, so click on the image above to enlarge it, and get more details about which interface can not be used at the same time such as MMC/SD and WiFi/Bt.
The company provides a Linux BSP with Debian and Yocto support, and there’s a short Wiki to get started. I found out about the module because it is listed in Linux 5.11 changelog, so that means it should also run mainline Linux together with Etnaviv open-source graphics drivers.
