If you're looking for performance, complexity, or many possible solutions to solve a problem, C ++ is always a good candidate when it comes to extremes. Of course, functionality usually comes with complexity, but some C++ peculiarities are almost illegible. From my point of view, C++ method pointers may be the most complex expressions I've ever come across, but I'll start with something simpler.

[...]

Methods pointers can get a bit complicated if you're not familiar with them. I did a lot of trial and error, and it took time to find the correct syntax. However, once you understand the general principle, method pointers become less terrifying.

This is the most complex syntax I have found in C++ so far. Do you know something even worse? Post it in the comments!