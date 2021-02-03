Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 22nd of February 2021 10:29:09 AM Filed under
Misc

  • The linux.conf.au 2021 Online Experience

    linux.conf.au has been running now for more than two decades, and I’ve been attending since 2008, but 2021 turned out to be a little bit different, thanks to COVID-19. The conference was originally going to be held in Canberra, but that’s been shifted out to 2022, with 2021 being run as an online event from January 23-25.
    As Angela Ashton mentioned in her post last month, SUSE sponsored the conference again, and William Brown, Lana Brindley and myself presented talks. The videos are now available thanks to the excellent folks at Next Day Video:

  • A friendly guide to the syntax of C++ method pointers

    If you're looking for performance, complexity, or many possible solutions to solve a problem, C ++ is always a good candidate when it comes to extremes. Of course, functionality usually comes with complexity, but some C++ peculiarities are almost illegible. From my point of view, C++ method pointers may be the most complex expressions I've ever come across, but I'll start with something simpler.

    [...]

    Methods pointers can get a bit complicated if you're not familiar with them. I did a lot of trial and error, and it took time to find the correct syntax. However, once you understand the general principle, method pointers become less terrifying.

    This is the most complex syntax I have found in C++ so far. Do you know something even worse? Post it in the comments!

  • UGC Asks Universities To Raise Awareness About Cybersecurity [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The Union Education Ministry had earlier asked the UGC to develop an ecosystem for cyber security in the Indian educational institutions’ cyber space. It further asked to give publicity to the MHA cybersecurity Twitter handle @cyberdost, share link of the ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ that is cybercrime.gov.in, prepare a handbook on cyber hygiene in vernacular languages for the students across colleges and universities and provide hands-on training to both graduate and post graduate students to deal with any instance of cyber crime.

    The curriculum will have to include certain courses on cyber-security to make the students of all the streams aware about the given theme.

  • Mac malware for new and old machines found, payload a mystery

                     

                       

    Hurd and Killam said they had found two versions of the malware: one which was only an Intel x86_64 binary, while the second contained binaries both x86_64 and the M1 ARM64 platform; all files were in the PKG format.

VRR, Lower Latency Likely Coming For KDE's KWin Wayland Compositor

Following the recent major rewrite to KDE's KWin compositor code there are more exciting improvements likely to come for KWin in improving its Wayland compositor support. KDE developer Xaver Hugl has work-in-progress code striving for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR, a.k.a. Adaptive-Sync / FreeSync) support for the KWin Wayland compositor. Additionally, the tentative patches also aim to get the compositor-induced latency down to around ~1-2ms when using direct scanout with Vsync but without VRR. Read more

Intel's Laptop Hinge Sensor Driver Sent In For Linux 5.12, Other Staging/IIO Work

Greg Kroah-Hartman sent in the staging/IIO updates for the Linux 5.12 kernel and this time around are lighter than normal but still with a few interesting items worth mentioning. Greg noted in the pull request, "Nothing really huge in here, the number of staging tree patches has gone down for a bit, maybe there's only so much churn to happen in here at the moment." At least a few items still worth mentioning for staging/IIO in Linux 5.12. Read more

Bootlin acquired by Bootlin CTO Thomas Petazzoni and engineer Alexandre Belloni

We are happy to announce that Bootlin (formerly Free Electrons) has been acquired by two of its employees, Thomas Petazzoni and Alexandre Belloni. Bootlin was founded in 2004 by Michael Opdenacker, with the goal of promoting the use of Linux and Free Software in embedded systems worldwide. Thomas Petazzoni joined Bootlin in 2008, as the first employee. Thomas expanded the company offering by starting an engineering services activity, contributed to the growth of the company and took a CTO position. Thomas has a strong technical, open-source and embedded Linux background: he is the co-maintainer of the Buildroot project, has contributed to the Linux kernel, spoke at multiple international conferences and is the member of several embedded Linux conferences program committees. As Bootlin CTO, Thomas has been in charge of the complete engineering services activity: communication, sales, customer interaction, project management, scheduling and review. Read more

How to get Minimize and Maximize Button in Gnome

One of our readers wrote to me, “I have installed CentOS on my System, and I’m facing difficulty to minimize and maximize Windows because the Default button to Maximize and Minimize is not available on the top right of the screen just a single Close button is available. It’s very annoying to switch to different applications every time I need to press Super Button to choose the application or right-click on top of the applications and do minimize.” Read more

