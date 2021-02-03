today's leftovers
The linux.conf.au 2021 Online Experience
linux.conf.au has been running now for more than two decades, and I’ve been attending since 2008, but 2021 turned out to be a little bit different, thanks to COVID-19. The conference was originally going to be held in Canberra, but that’s been shifted out to 2022, with 2021 being run as an online event from January 23-25.
As Angela Ashton mentioned in her post last month, SUSE sponsored the conference again, and William Brown, Lana Brindley and myself presented talks. The videos are now available thanks to the excellent folks at Next Day Video:
A friendly guide to the syntax of C++ method pointers
If you're looking for performance, complexity, or many possible solutions to solve a problem, C ++ is always a good candidate when it comes to extremes. Of course, functionality usually comes with complexity, but some C++ peculiarities are almost illegible. From my point of view, C++ method pointers may be the most complex expressions I've ever come across, but I'll start with something simpler.
Methods pointers can get a bit complicated if you're not familiar with them. I did a lot of trial and error, and it took time to find the correct syntax. However, once you understand the general principle, method pointers become less terrifying.
This is the most complex syntax I have found in C++ so far. Do you know something even worse? Post it in the comments!
UGC Asks Universities To Raise Awareness About Cybersecurity [iophk: Windows TCO]
The Union Education Ministry had earlier asked the UGC to develop an ecosystem for cyber security in the Indian educational institutions’ cyber space. It further asked to give publicity to the MHA cybersecurity Twitter handle @cyberdost, share link of the ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ that is cybercrime.gov.in, prepare a handbook on cyber hygiene in vernacular languages for the students across colleges and universities and provide hands-on training to both graduate and post graduate students to deal with any instance of cyber crime.
The curriculum will have to include certain courses on cyber-security to make the students of all the streams aware about the given theme.
Mac malware for new and old machines found, payload a mystery
Hurd and Killam said they had found two versions of the malware: one which was only an Intel x86_64 binary, while the second contained binaries both x86_64 and the M1 ARM64 platform; all files were in the PKG format.
