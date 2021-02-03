Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 22nd of February 2021 11:50:31 AM

Filed under

KDE Plasma's theming system is actually quite complex. It has many ways to be customized. It's normal ever for expert users to not fully get how it works. I'll try to explain how it works to the best of my knowledge.

For all of these topics, there's section on the KDE Store where you can see all the avaiable options and download them.

[...]

This category lists the QStyles you have installed. These customize the appearance of the 'widgets' in your QT applications: buttons, frames, tabs, checkboxs, context menus, and so on. The QStyle covers QWidgets app natively, whilst we have a qcc2 theme that mimicks the QStyle for qml apps. In this KCM you can also customize the GTK theme for, err, GTK apps.

This is where Kvantum comes into play: it is a QStyle that reads from a SVG how to draw the various widgets. This makes it much simpler for Style creator to make a new style, as they only have to make in Inkscape the various components instead of writing C++; of course, it also limits what you can do with it (e.g.: it's impossible to customize animations). A distinction must then be drawn for “native” QStyles and the Kvantum styles. It is very rare to see an original QStyle, but they usually feel of “higher quality” compared to Kvantum ones.

A QStyle can choose to follow the global colorscheme or decide ignore it and use its own colors. Most Kvantum styles set their own colors. Most “native” QStyles follow the global colorscheme.