Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition returns on June 16 | GamingOnLinux
Ready for a bunch more demos, livestreams and more? The Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition is set to return on June 16 and Valve are looking for developers to get involved.
Just like the previous events it's a multi-day thing running from June 16 until June 22. For us players, it's a chance to try out a slice of upcoming games that might interest us, for developers it's that all important exposure that's hard to come by these days and a good way to gather feedback too.
Puzzle-battler Aloof is launching on March 25 and it looks fab, do try the demo | GamingOnLinux
A puzzle-battler? Think like Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo and Puyo Puyo Tetris but with a new and fresh spin and that's what you're going to get with Aloof on March 25.
In the world of Aloof you summon and defend small islands while you're building up combos against your opponent. Unlike other similar games, you have more control over the pieces as they move wherever you want them to and they do not start dropping by themselves. You can even flush away all your pieces to get a new set. The developer said it's not a game to kick back and relax with, instead it's about keeping up with your opponent and staying on your toes.
With a few days left on the Kickstarter, Ova Magica has been an incredible success | GamingOnLinux
Making games is hard, marketing games and cutting through the noise is just as hard but for Claudia Gorsky they've managed to amazingly well with Ova Magica.
A blending of many genres including farming, life-sim and monster taming with a battle system - Ova Magica sounds like it's going to be a weirdly interesting game to play through. Perhaps that's why it's doing so well on Kickstarter with a campaign set to end on February 26, the €20,000 goal was smashed completely with well over €200,000 from thousands of backers helping to make the game a reality.
