openSUSE Tumbleweed Gets KDE Plasma 5.21 and Framework Updates
The openSUSE Tumbleweed gets the latest KDE Plasma 5.21 updates and associated Framework improvements. Download and update now.
Could Your Business Switch To Open Source Software?
Open-source software has been around since the very first days of computing and relies on the source code, the building blocks of software, to be available for public viewing. This software uses the GNU General Public License approach to licensing. In most cases, open-source software is actually free to use and free to download, but there may be some licensing requirements if the software is used by companies for profit. Using open-source software in a business is not as far-fetched as it sounds, in fact many companies run servers based on the Linux Red Hat system, which is open-source at its core, and many more are looking at ways to swap out their expensive licensed software for even cheaper alternatives. Open Source software can be installed on practically any system and any machine. Whether you use Apple desktops or lenovo laptops, there is a good chance you are already using software that is open source and falls under the GNU license.
Games: Steam, Aloof, Ova Magica on GNU/Linux
Android Leftovers
Understanding KDE Plasma theming system
KDE Plasma's theming system is actually quite complex. It has many ways to be customized. It's normal ever for expert users to not fully get how it works. I'll try to explain how it works to the best of my knowledge. For all of these topics, there's section on the KDE Store where you can see all the avaiable options and download them. [...] This category lists the QStyles you have installed. These customize the appearance of the 'widgets' in your QT applications: buttons, frames, tabs, checkboxs, context menus, and so on. The QStyle covers QWidgets app natively, whilst we have a qcc2 theme that mimicks the QStyle for qml apps. In this KCM you can also customize the GTK theme for, err, GTK apps. This is where Kvantum comes into play: it is a QStyle that reads from a SVG how to draw the various widgets. This makes it much simpler for Style creator to make a new style, as they only have to make in Inkscape the various components instead of writing C++; of course, it also limits what you can do with it (e.g.: it's impossible to customize animations). A distinction must then be drawn for “native” QStyles and the Kvantum styles. It is very rare to see an original QStyle, but they usually feel of “higher quality” compared to Kvantum ones. A QStyle can choose to follow the global colorscheme or decide ignore it and use its own colors. Most Kvantum styles set their own colors. Most “native” QStyles follow the global colorscheme.
