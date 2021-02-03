Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 22nd of February 2021 04:28:35 PM

Today, we are pleased to share that Red Hat has closed the transaction to acquire StackRox, a leader and innovator in container and Kubernetes-native security. Since announcing our plans for the acquisition, we have been met with excitement both internally and externally around what the future holds for Red Hat OpenShift as well as Red Hat’s entire open hybrid cloud portfolio.

According to 451 Research, "For those looking to secure complex environments, they need more than security features alone – there's a need for visibility across many environments, compliance management, threat detection, incident response, and much more."1 With StackRox’s Kubernetes-native security technology, Red Hat will be able to further expand its security leadership and reinforce our commitment to deliver a single, holistic platform for users to build, deploy and more securely run nearly any application across the hybrid cloud.

Over the past several years we have paid close attention to how our customers are securing their workloads, as well as the growing importance of GitOps to organizations. Both of these have reinforced how critically important it is for security to "shift left" - integrated within every part of the development and deployment lifecycle and not treated as an afterthought. With StackRox, we will be working to add security into container build and CI/CD processes. This helps to more efficiently identify and address issues earlier in the development cycle while providing more cohesive security up and down the entire IT stack and throughout the application lifecycle.