The team behind the RetroArch application have announced the Open Hardware project, their attempt to make things easy for you and they also recently added a new fantasy console core to play with. First up, what's this fantasy console thingy then? Well, it's called LowRes NX. In the spirit of others like PICO-8, it's a retro console with its own programming language based on BASIC. While it has standalone versions available already, which you can use to make games with, integration into RetroArch makes it easier than ever to play creations.

Sent in last week were some AMDGPU "fixes" for Linux 5.12. While there are some fixes as part of the series, there are some new (minor) features enabled. In addition to the previously covered DRM graphics driver features for Linux 5.12 like the Radeon RX 6000 series OverDrive, there are some more patches that were sent in last Thursday as fixes for Linux 5.12.

Microsoft engineers continue increasing their contributions to the Linux kernel where it makes business sense for them, such as in the case of securing the Azure cloud given that around 50% or more of the instances run Linux. With Linux 5.12 there are integrity subsystem improvements coming from Microsoft.

mir was designed to help systems on chips (SoCs) to reduce their development and maintenance investment in Linux graphics drivers. Today, mir works across the whole stack of devices, from desktop computers, tablets and phones, to IoT devices. You can find mir in industry GUI applications to smart mirrors, enabling developers to design innovative user interfaces. Canonical is launching mir 2.3.2, a new version of mir that improves the desktop experience, especially working with X11 based applications.

4MLinux 35.2 released. This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 5.4.91. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.46, MariaDB 10.5.8, and PHP 7.4.14 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).