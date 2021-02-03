RetroArch announce the Open Hardware project, plus a new fantasy console core
The team behind the RetroArch application have announced the Open Hardware project, their attempt to make things easy for you and they also recently added a new fantasy console core to play with.
First up, what's this fantasy console thingy then? Well, it's called LowRes NX. In the spirit of others like PICO-8, it's a retro console with its own programming language based on BASIC. While it has standalone versions available already, which you can use to make games with, integration into RetroArch makes it easier than ever to play creations.
Kernel: Mir and Linux 5.12 Changes
RetroArch announce the Open Hardware project, plus a new fantasy console core
4MLinux 35.2 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 5.4.91. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.46, MariaDB 10.5.8, and PHP 7.4.14 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).
Red Hat closes acquisition of StackRox
Today, we are pleased to share that Red Hat has closed the transaction to acquire StackRox, a leader and innovator in container and Kubernetes-native security. Since announcing our plans for the acquisition, we have been met with excitement both internally and externally around what the future holds for Red Hat OpenShift as well as Red Hat’s entire open hybrid cloud portfolio. According to 451 Research, "For those looking to secure complex environments, they need more than security features alone – there's a need for visibility across many environments, compliance management, threat detection, incident response, and much more."1 With StackRox’s Kubernetes-native security technology, Red Hat will be able to further expand its security leadership and reinforce our commitment to deliver a single, holistic platform for users to build, deploy and more securely run nearly any application across the hybrid cloud. Over the past several years we have paid close attention to how our customers are securing their workloads, as well as the growing importance of GitOps to organizations. Both of these have reinforced how critically important it is for security to "shift left" - integrated within every part of the development and deployment lifecycle and not treated as an afterthought. With StackRox, we will be working to add security into container build and CI/CD processes. This helps to more efficiently identify and address issues earlier in the development cycle while providing more cohesive security up and down the entire IT stack and throughout the application lifecycle.
