In programming, a function is an entity that performs an activity when it is called. This function may or may not accept arguments, which are the parameters that determine the activity that a function performs. Many of those who are new to programming might wonder why we even need to create functions when we can simply write a program as-is without breaking it into different parts.

This is where the concepts of Modularity and Code Reusability come into play. Modularity, or modular programming, is a highly recommended programming approach that breaks code into chunks to enhance readability, which also results in Code Reusability. Code Reusability refers to the ability to reuse a certain piece of code repeatedly, thus avoiding the task of rewriting the code every time it is used.

Modularity and Code Reusability are why functions are so extensively used in all programming languages, regardless of whether they are high-level or low-level. However, it can be quite tricky to create functions that work with the correct arguments or that accept certain arguments. This article uses several examples to show you how to create Bash functions with arguments in Linux Mint 20.