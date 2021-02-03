Programming Leftovers
-
LD_PRELOAD: How to Run Code at Load Time
Today I want to continue the series on using LD_PRELOAD. In previous posts, we covered how to inject a shared object binary into a process, and use that to hijack a library function call to run our own code. This is great when we want to overwrite the behavior of external library calls in a process, but we would have to wait for that call to happen first before our code can run. What if we want to run code before the program even runs from within the target process? Today, we are going to explore how this can be accomplished and look at a few use cases where this could be useful.
-
Qt Creator 4.14.1 released
This release fixes various issues in various parts of Qt Creator. Please see our change log for an overview of the improvements.
-
Using maps in GNU poke
Editing data with GNU poke mainly involves creating mapped values and storing them in Poke variables. However, this may not be that convenient when poking several files simultaneously, and when the complexity of the data increases.
-
Bash script to While Loop while Reading Stdin – Linux Hint
The concept “stream” in a computer applies to something that might move data. Any instruction you are executing in the terminal would be at any position of the flow. These positions can be an origin or an outflow. Let’s get a quick overview of the specific Stdin stream. In Linux, stdin refers to the default or standard input. The input it requires must be a text. To acquire data or information from you, it’s the file handler that your procedure readout. Almost all flows are viewed in Linux as if they are directories. We may read/write information from all of these streams, exactly as you can read/write a document. By using a special file descriptor number related to it provides a great approach to access a document. There have been special values allocated to every one of these throughout the situation of such streams. Stdin has a value of 1.
-
How to Obtain a Bash Substring After a Specified Character – Linux Hint
In programming, a string is a series of characters, whether as a precise constant or some sort of variable. The characters contained within a string can be any number, digit, or special character.
-
Create Bash Functions with Arguments – Linux Hint
In programming, a function is an entity that performs an activity when it is called. This function may or may not accept arguments, which are the parameters that determine the activity that a function performs. Many of those who are new to programming might wonder why we even need to create functions when we can simply write a program as-is without breaking it into different parts.
This is where the concepts of Modularity and Code Reusability come into play. Modularity, or modular programming, is a highly recommended programming approach that breaks code into chunks to enhance readability, which also results in Code Reusability. Code Reusability refers to the ability to reuse a certain piece of code repeatedly, thus avoiding the task of rewriting the code every time it is used.
Modularity and Code Reusability are why functions are so extensively used in all programming languages, regardless of whether they are high-level or low-level. However, it can be quite tricky to create functions that work with the correct arguments or that accept certain arguments. This article uses several examples to show you how to create Bash functions with arguments in Linux Mint 20.
-
Creating Bash Infinite Loop by Example Scripts – Linux Hint
An infinite loop in Bash or any other programming language refers to a loop that is continuous i.e., its terminating condition is never met or its executing condition forever stays true. Such loops in any programming language are very simple to write. Whether it is a “for” loop or a “while” loop, it can be made infinite with very slight tweaking in its normal syntax.
In this article, we will be sharing with you the different ways on how you can conveniently make the “for” and “while” loops infinitely in Bash in Linux Mint 20.
-
How to Break from a Bash While Loop? – Linux Hint
Loops are an extremely useful means of performing repetitive tasks not only in Bash scripting but also in all other programming languages. It enables us to write a task (that is supposed to occur multiple times) at once and enclose it within any desired loop so that the said task can be performed repeatedly. Different loops are used in every programming language, i.e., multiple types of loops can be used with every programming language. Amongst all types, the most frequently used loops are the “for” loop and the “while” loop.
A major difference between the execution of the “for” loop and the “while” loop is that in the former one, the incrementing or decrementing variable is specified with the loop whereas, in the latter, that variable is specified after the task that is supposed to be performed repeatedly is stated. The “while” loops appear to be more convenient for the programmers syntactically.
The concept of infinite loops in every programming language is also very common, i.e., a loop that never terminates and its condition assesses to be always “true”. At times, these loops are written accidentally by the programmers, however, there are situations in which such loops are written deliberately. Either way, there can be certain conditions in which we want that infinite loop to break.
-
How to Create a Bash Function that Returns an Array – Linux Hint
It may appear at first glimpse that returning an array from a Bash function is not realistic. Considering all the benefits, it can be useful to call multiple methods to construct arrays to split up the process of gathering all the appropriate parameters for a YAD call.
-
Xubuntu 21.04 to Ship with Xfce 4.16, Ayatana Indicators, and New Apps
Xubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) promises the be an awesome release, shipping with the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment by default, which is already a huge change in the upcoming release since it adds numerous new features and enhancements, including a new look and feel. Moreover, Xubuntu 21.04 will feature many internal and visual changes to enable mouse cursor support for Snap apps, support for smaller screens like those of mobile phones, window focus support for the PulseAudio plugin, a new “Sound” entry in the Settings Manager, and Xfce Terminal featured in the menu.
Android Leftovers
Extending no-cost Red Hat Enterprise Linux to open source organizations
Today, we’re announcing a new, no-cost program tailored for the needs and requirements of projects, foundations and more: Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) for Open Source Infrastructure. Joining a growing set of no-cost and low-cost programs, RHEL for Open Source Infrastructure provides a simpler, clearer and documented process for projects, communities, standards bodies and other not-for-profit software groups engaged with open source to gain access to RHEL subscriptions. While we plan to continue to refine this latest program, we wanted to outline what is available now for interested parties. Also: Red Hat Announces Free "RHEL For Open-Source Infrastructure"
Xubuntu 21.04 Progress Update
Today, February 25, 2021 marks Feature Freeze for the Ubuntu 21.04 release schedule. At this point, we stop introducing new features and packages and start to focus on testing and bug fixes. Feature Freeze also marks Debian Import Freeze, which means that packages we have in common with Debian will no longer automatically sync to Xubuntu for the rest of the cycle. This makes it a great time to update you on the goings-on in Xubuntu 21.04. So far, we have a pretty impressive list of changes, both technical and user-facing.
