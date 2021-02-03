Want a quick way to make 3D models? Here's your fresh tip of the day for prototyping, game development or anything else - check out the new KenShape application from Kenney. For those unaware Kenney is the developer of games like Pixross, Frick, Inc., the Asset Forge application to bash together blocks to make 3D models and — oh, an absolute ton of high quality assets both paid and public domain.

Their latest work is quite brilliant with KenShape. You draw something in a pixel-art block style, give it some depth based on numbers 1-8 with 1 being thin and 8 being quite large and it will then generate a proper 3D model of it. You can preview it first though of course but the result is quite remarkable. Generated models can be exported to various 3D formats compatible with most game engines (including Unity, Unreal Engine, Godot, Asset Forge, Blender and PlayCanvas), or as .vox files compatible with voxel software like MagicaVoxel.

[...]

Thanks to itch.io having easy press access to anything on the platform (as long as developers hit the right checkboxes), I took it for a spin since it offers full Linux support.