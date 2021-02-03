today's leftovers
Wine Launcher 1.4.46 Is Released
Wine Launcher is a simple front-end for Wine that lets you use separate WINEPREFIX= prefixes and different configurations for each game you install using it.
Wine Launcher version 1.4.46 is the seventh minor version of it that has been released this month. The Russians are producing new releases on a near-daily basis. A lot of new features have been added in the last dozen releases. The latest versions allow you to compress games to SquashFS images, the PipeWire multimedia server is now supported, VKD3D Proton has been added to the long list of Wine implementations a game can be configured to use, it is now possible to install libraries using Winetricks and the launcher itself has been re-designed.
KenShape is a new tool to get easy 3D models from 2D pixel-art by Kenney | GamingOnLinux
Want a quick way to make 3D models? Here's your fresh tip of the day for prototyping, game development or anything else - check out the new KenShape application from Kenney. For those unaware Kenney is the developer of games like Pixross, Frick, Inc., the Asset Forge application to bash together blocks to make 3D models and — oh, an absolute ton of high quality assets both paid and public domain.
Their latest work is quite brilliant with KenShape. You draw something in a pixel-art block style, give it some depth based on numbers 1-8 with 1 being thin and 8 being quite large and it will then generate a proper 3D model of it. You can preview it first though of course but the result is quite remarkable. Generated models can be exported to various 3D formats compatible with most game engines (including Unity, Unreal Engine, Godot, Asset Forge, Blender and PlayCanvas), or as .vox files compatible with voxel software like MagicaVoxel.
[...]
Thanks to itch.io having easy press access to anything on the platform (as long as developers hit the right checkboxes), I took it for a spin since it offers full Linux support.
Khronos and EMVA collaborate on embedded camera standards [Ed: Has an NDA problem]
The Khronos Group and the European Machine Vision Association have formed an Embedded Camera API Exploratory Group to explore open, royalty-free API standards for controlling embedded cameras and sensors.
Beaverton, Oregon based The Khronos Group, known for graphic standards such as OpenGL and Vulkan, has announced a collaboration with the European Machine Vision Association to develop guidelines for potential standards governing embedded camera and sensor controls. Their new Embedded Camera API Exploratory Group, which is “open to all at no cost” will bring together sensor and camera manufacturers, silicon vendors, and software developers to explore the potential for camera control standards.
SmartNIC Standardizes FPGA Offload
The latter runs standard Linux distributions like Ubuntu and Yocto Linux. SmartNIC drivers are available for host platforms such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS, and Ubuntu.
3.5-inch Elkhart Lake SBC offers triple GbE ports
Ibase’s -40 to 85°C ready “IB836” SBC runs Ubuntu or Windows on an Atom x6000 with up to 32GB DDR4, 3x GbE, 3x USB 3.1, DP, Type-C with DP, 2x SATA, mini-PCIe, and M.2.
Avalue revealed the first 3.5-inch SBC based on Intel’s Elkhart Lake back in September with its ECM-EHL, and now Ibase has posted a preliminary product page for its own 3.5-inch entry. The IB836 offers triple 1GbE ports instead of the GbE and 2.5GbE ports found on the ECM-EHL or the dual GbE ports on Congatec’s smaller, Elkhart Lake based Conga-PA7 Pico-ITX board.
Syslog-ng on BSDs
My FOSDEM presentation in the BSD devroom showcased what is new in sudo and syslog-ng and explained how to install or compile these software yourself on FreeBSD. Not only am I a long time FreeBSD user (started with version 1.0 in 1994) I also work on keeping the syslog-ng port in FreeBSD up to date. But soon after my presentation I was asked what I knew about other BSDs. And – while I knew that all BSDs have syslog-ng in their ports system – I realized I had no idea about the shape of those ports.
[...]
In this blog I identified many problems related to syslog-ng in various BSD port systems. I also provided some workarounds, but of course these are not real solutions. I cannot promise anything, as I am not an active user or developer of any of these BSD systems and I am also short on time. However, I’m planning to fix as many of these problems at the best effort level, as time allows.
Nextcloud Hub 21 Is A Promising Release For Remote Teams With Big Improvements - It's FOSS News
The Nextcloud team recently unveiled the details and general availability of Nextcloud Hub 21. In case you didn’t know, the Nextcloud Hub is an open-source collaboration platform as a replacement to other proprietary solutions.
Even the team at It’s FOSS utilizes Nextcloud. You can learn more about Nextcloud in one of our previous articles.
This is their latest offering and the first major release of 2021 with claims of up to ten times better performance and a host of new features.
Ampere Making Progress On Open-Source Firmware For Their CPUs/Platform
Ampere's Arjun Khare presented earlier this month at the 2021 FOSDEM virtual conference on the company's open-source firmware efforts. Ampere is "committed to supporting open-source in the firmware ecosystem" and have been engaging with the community and their customers from OpenBMC support to TianoCore/EDK2 and LinuxBoot through OCP/OSF efforts. Their relevant code tends to be hosted through AmpereComputing on GitHub.
Lessons Learned From the SolarWinds Supply Chain Hack
In a recent Linux Foundation blog post titled “Preventing Supply Chain Attacks like SolarWinds,” the foundation’s Director of Open Source Supply Chain Security, David A. Wheeler, adamantly pushed the need for software developers to embrace the LF’s security recommendations to prevent even worse assaults on government and corporate data security in the wake of the rampant data breach.
Wheeler’s post is timely and filled with information to make it harder for hackers to exploit the future systems we all depend on. He includes 11 Linux Foundation recommendations including how organizations can harden their build environments against attackers, the need to begin shifting towards implementing and then requiring verified reproducible builds, and the practice of changing tools and interfaces so unintentional vulnerabilities are less likely.
According to Wheeler, SolarWinds met some of the foundation’s defensive measures. None of them prevented the successful SolarWinds attack, he said. More software hardening is needed.
The SolarWinds Orion software product is proprietary. So how can open-source coding methods help create better security?
M1 MacBook SSDs are facing a big problem — and it could kill your laptop
The new M1 chip in Apple's latest MacBooks offers great performance and battery life. It may not be so good for your storage drive, however.
On Twitter and several other forums, users of the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models are reporting solid-state-drive (SSD) wear rates far higher than expected. If the figures are accurate and the trend continues, it could mean worryingly short lifespans for Apple's latest batch of laptops.
[...]
In the case of the tested Macs seen in these threads, one Mac Mini user claimed to have written 165TB of data in just two months of use. Compared to equivalent retail SSDs from Toshiba (who supplies the SSDs inside the MacBooks), that's equivalent to 10% of its total warrantied TBW.
In theory, the SSDs in Apple's M1 MacBooks should guarantee reliable use for around five years. But this rapid rate of use slashes that reliable life to less than two years.
This 10% figure seems to be an outlier. Most users complaining about this issue are reporting figures of 2-3% usage, as seen on threads on the MacRumors forum and the LinusTechTips forum. That's still higher than you'd expect for a brand-new device, though.
-
Xubuntu 21.04 to Ship with Xfce 4.16, Ayatana Indicators, and New Apps
Xubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) promises the be an awesome release, shipping with the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment by default, which is already a huge change in the upcoming release since it adds numerous new features and enhancements, including a new look and feel. Moreover, Xubuntu 21.04 will feature many internal and visual changes to enable mouse cursor support for Snap apps, support for smaller screens like those of mobile phones, window focus support for the PulseAudio plugin, a new “Sound” entry in the Settings Manager, and Xfce Terminal featured in the menu.
Android Leftovers
Extending no-cost Red Hat Enterprise Linux to open source organizations
Today, we’re announcing a new, no-cost program tailored for the needs and requirements of projects, foundations and more: Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) for Open Source Infrastructure. Joining a growing set of no-cost and low-cost programs, RHEL for Open Source Infrastructure provides a simpler, clearer and documented process for projects, communities, standards bodies and other not-for-profit software groups engaged with open source to gain access to RHEL subscriptions. While we plan to continue to refine this latest program, we wanted to outline what is available now for interested parties. Also: Red Hat Announces Free "RHEL For Open-Source Infrastructure"
Xubuntu 21.04 Progress Update
Today, February 25, 2021 marks Feature Freeze for the Ubuntu 21.04 release schedule. At this point, we stop introducing new features and packages and start to focus on testing and bug fixes. Feature Freeze also marks Debian Import Freeze, which means that packages we have in common with Debian will no longer automatically sync to Xubuntu for the rest of the cycle. This makes it a great time to update you on the goings-on in Xubuntu 21.04. So far, we have a pretty impressive list of changes, both technical and user-facing.
